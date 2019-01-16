BUTLER
Butler
Bulldogs
11-7
away team logo
87
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Wed Jan. 16
8:30pm
BONUS
69
TF 4
home team logo
DEPAUL
DePaul
Blue Demons
10-6
ML: -146
DEPAUL +2.5, O/U 141
ML: +126
BUTLER
DEPAUL

No Text

Butler dominates second half, drops DePaul 87-69

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 16, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Jordan Tucker and Kamar Baldwin combined for 29 of their 36 points in a dominating second half Wednesday night to lead Butler to an 87-69 win over DePaul.

The Bulldogs (11-7, 2-3 Big East) trailed 40-36 at halftime but went 7 of 11 on 3-pointers and shot 71 percent (20 of 28) after intermission, outscoring the Blue Demons (10-6, 3-2) 51-29.

DePaul was ahead 47-46 almost four minutes into the second half when Aaron Thompson hit two 3-pointers and Tucker followed with two more. Henry Baddley completed a 3-point play with 12:07 to go to cap a 17-0 run.

Femi Olujobi, who had 13 of his 23 points in the second half, got DePaul with nine twice, the last time with 5:27 to go, but Tucker's 3 started a game-breaking 12-2 run to close it out.

Tucker scored 19 points. Baldwin and Sean McDermott had 17 each for Butler and Thompson 12.

Paul Reed added 20 for DePaul, 14 in the second half when he and Olujobi both went 5 of 7 and the other Blue Demons went 0 for 18. DePaul shot 32 percent in the second half.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Baldwin
M. Strus
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
18.4 Pts. Per Game 18.4
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
43.9 Field Goal % 42.1
28.9 Three Point % 35.3
85.7 Free Throw % 72.9
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson 17.0
  Devin Gage missed jump shot 19.0
+ 2 Kamar Baldwin made driving layup 45.0
+ 3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Cain 1:06
+ 2 Aaron Thompson made layup, assist by Nate Fowler 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Christian David 1:50
  Paul Reed missed layup 1:52
+ 2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot, assist by Nate Fowler 2:19
+ 2 Femi Olujobi made dunk 2:47
  Offensive rebound by Femi Olujobi 2:50
  Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:52
Team Stats
Points 87 69
Field Goals 35-60 (58.3%) 26-64 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 13-28 (46.4%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 30
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 30 18
Team 2 2
Assists 18 14
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 15 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Tucker F
19 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
F. Olujobi F
23 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Butler 11-7 365187
home team logo DePaul 10-6 402969
DEPAUL +2.5, O/U 141
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
DEPAUL +2.5, O/U 141
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Butler 11-7 74.0 PPG 35.4 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo DePaul 10-6 76.4 PPG 42 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
1
J. Tucker F 7.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 0.8 APG 32.7 FG%
25
F. Olujobi F 11.4 PPG 4.7 RPG 0.7 APG 63.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Tucker F 19 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
25
F. Olujobi F 23 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
58.3 FG% 40.6
46.4 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 62.5
Butler
Starters
S. McDermott
K. Baldwin
A. Thompson
J. Brunk
H. Baddley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. McDermott 17 2 2 6/10 4/8 1/1 1 25 2 1 3 1 1
K. Baldwin 17 14 5 8/11 1/2 0/0 3 37 1 1 3 1 13
A. Thompson 12 1 4 5/6 2/3 0/0 2 22 0 0 3 0 1
J. Brunk 8 0 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 0
H. Baddley 7 1 0 3/4 0/1 1/1 1 10 1 0 0 1 0
Starters
S. McDermott
K. Baldwin
A. Thompson
J. Brunk
H. Baddley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. McDermott 17 2 2 6/10 4/8 1/1 1 25 2 1 3 1 1
K. Baldwin 17 14 5 8/11 1/2 0/0 3 37 1 1 3 1 13
A. Thompson 12 1 4 5/6 2/3 0/0 2 22 0 0 3 0 1
J. Brunk 8 0 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 0
H. Baddley 7 1 0 3/4 0/1 1/1 1 10 1 0 0 1 0
Bench
J. Tucker
N. Fowler
P. Jorgensen
C. David
B. Nze
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
B. Golden
M. Hastings
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tucker 19 8 1 7/14 5/8 0/0 2 30 0 0 2 1 7
N. Fowler 5 8 3 1/4 1/2 2/2 2 24 1 0 0 1 7
P. Jorgensen 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 22 0 0 1 0 0
C. David 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 1 1 0 1
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Golden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 35 18 35/60 13/28 4/4 15 200 5 3 13 5 30
DePaul
Starters
F. Olujobi
P. Reed
M. Strus
E. Cain
D. Gage
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Olujobi 23 5 0 9/13 2/3 3/4 1 35 1 0 2 2 3
P. Reed 20 12 2 8/13 2/2 2/2 2 34 0 1 1 6 6
M. Strus 12 4 1 4/12 1/7 3/4 1 39 2 0 4 0 4
E. Cain 8 1 4 3/17 1/7 1/4 1 38 3 1 1 0 1
D. Gage 3 4 4 1/8 0/1 1/2 2 37 1 0 1 1 3
Starters
F. Olujobi
P. Reed
M. Strus
E. Cain
D. Gage
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Olujobi 23 5 0 9/13 2/3 3/4 1 35 1 0 2 2 3
P. Reed 20 12 2 8/13 2/2 2/2 2 34 0 1 1 6 6
M. Strus 12 4 1 4/12 1/7 3/4 1 39 2 0 4 0 4
E. Cain 8 1 4 3/17 1/7 1/4 1 38 3 1 1 0 1
D. Gage 3 4 4 1/8 0/1 1/2 2 37 1 0 1 1 3
Bench
F. Cameron
L. Shreiner
J. Coleman-Lands
D. Hall
J. Butz
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Diener
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Cameron 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
L. Shreiner 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
J. Coleman-Lands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Butz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 28 14 26/64 7/21 10/16 8 200 7 2 9 10 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores