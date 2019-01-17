UCF
UCF
Knights
13-3
away team logo
67
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Jan. 16
10:00pm
BONUS
75
TF 12
home team logo
WICHST
Wichita State
Shockers
8-8
ML: -145
WICHST +2.5, O/U 138
ML: +126
UCF
WICHST

No Text

Wichita State tops 1st place UCF 75-67

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 17, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Markis McDuffie scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and Wichita State had a 10-2 run down the stretch to knock off UCF 75-67 on Wednesday night, ending the Knights' seven-game winning streak.

Samajae Haynes-Jones had 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Shockers (8-8, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) and Jamarius Burton added 12. It was the 400th game at Wichita State for coach Gregg Marshall and his 294th win, ending a four-game losing streak.

The Knights (13-3, 3-1) trailed by 12 early in the second half but back-to-back 3-point plays by Aubrey Dawkins and Tacko Fall pulled UCF within 63-62 with 2:42 to pay.

Dexter Dennis answered with a layup and after Fall made a free throw, Hayes-Jones and McDuffie made two free throws apiece to make it 69-63 with 1:08 to play.

B.J. Taylor hit a floater for UCF with 57.6 to go but Haynes-Jones responded with a fade-away 10-footer from a similar spot late in the shot clock. The Knights missed a couple of shots before a closing-seconds dunk by Dawkins but Burton and Dennis made free throws.

Dawkins had 22 points and Taylor 15 for the Knights.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Allen
S. Haynes-Jones
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
48.4 Field Goal % 37.0
51.5 Three Point % 32.7
65.9 Free Throw % 76.2
+ 2 Aubrey Dawkins made dunk 2.0
+ 1 Dexter Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Dexter Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on BJ Taylor 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis 11.0
  BJ Taylor missed layup, blocked by Asbjorn Midtgaard 13.0
+ 1 Jamarius Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Jamarius Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Collin Smith 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton 19.0
  Aubrey Dawkins missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
Team Stats
Points 67 75
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 27-52 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 17-18 (94.4%)
Total Rebounds 22 35
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 15 25
Team 3 4
Assists 10 13
Steals 5 2
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
A. Dawkins G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
M. McDuffie F
23 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo UCF 13-3 254267
home team logo Wichita State 8-8 334275
WICHST +2.5, O/U 138
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
WICHST +2.5, O/U 138
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 13-3 75.1 PPG 42.4 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Wichita State 8-8 71.3 PPG 40.4 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
15
A. Dawkins G 15.9 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.5 APG 47.2 FG%
1
M. McDuffie F 19.3 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.9 APG 42.2 FG%
Top Scorers
15
A. Dawkins G 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
1
M. McDuffie F 23 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
42.3 FG% 51.9
45.0 3PT FG% 26.7
70.0 FT% 94.4
UCF
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
C. Smith
T. Fall
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 22 2 1 8/16 3/6 3/3 4 28 1 0 3 0 2
B. Taylor 15 0 2 4/10 2/3 5/9 3 33 0 0 3 0 0
C. Smith 7 5 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 4 20 0 1 1 2 3
T. Fall 6 7 0 2/4 0/0 2/4 0 32 1 2 0 2 5
T. Allen 3 2 3 1/4 1/1 0/0 3 35 0 0 1 0 2
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
C. Smith
T. Fall
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 22 2 1 8/16 3/6 3/3 4 28 1 0 3 0 2
B. Taylor 15 0 2 4/10 2/3 5/9 3 33 0 0 3 0 0
C. Smith 7 5 2 3/8 1/3 0/0 4 20 0 1 1 2 3
T. Fall 6 7 0 2/4 0/0 2/4 0 32 1 2 0 2 5
T. Allen 3 2 3 1/4 1/1 0/0 3 35 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Griffin
C. Brown
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
C. McSpadden
R. Ulvydas
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Griffin 10 1 1 3/6 2/5 2/2 2 27 3 0 0 0 1
C. Brown 2 2 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 7 0 0 0 0 2
C. DeJesus 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
F. Bertz 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 19 10 22/52 9/20 14/20 19 200 5 3 8 4 15
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Burton
D. Dennis
J. Echenique
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 23 5 0 9/15 2/4 3/3 2 36 1 0 1 2 3
S. Haynes-Jones 14 3 2 6/13 0/5 2/2 1 35 1 0 2 0 3
J. Burton 12 4 1 3/4 1/1 5/5 2 28 0 0 3 0 4
D. Dennis 8 9 1 2/6 0/1 4/4 3 31 0 0 2 3 6
J. Echenique 5 4 1 2/5 0/2 1/2 5 27 0 4 1 0 4
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Burton
D. Dennis
J. Echenique
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 23 5 0 9/15 2/4 3/3 2 36 1 0 1 2 3
S. Haynes-Jones 14 3 2 6/13 0/5 2/2 1 35 1 0 2 0 3
J. Burton 12 4 1 3/4 1/1 5/5 2 28 0 0 3 0 4
D. Dennis 8 9 1 2/6 0/1 4/4 3 31 0 0 2 3 6
J. Echenique 5 4 1 2/5 0/2 1/2 5 27 0 4 1 0 4
Bench
A. Midtgaard
E. Stevenson
R. Brown
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
R. Torres
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
M. Udeze
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Midtgaard 6 4 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 1 1 1 3
E. Stevenson 5 0 4 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 0
R. Brown 2 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 7 0 0 0 0 1
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Torres 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 31 13 27/52 4/15 17/18 20 200 2 5 11 6 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores