Wichita State tops 1st place UCF 75-67
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Markis McDuffie scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and Wichita State had a 10-2 run down the stretch to knock off UCF 75-67 on Wednesday night, ending the Knights' seven-game winning streak.
Samajae Haynes-Jones had 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Shockers (8-8, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) and Jamarius Burton added 12. It was the 400th game at Wichita State for coach Gregg Marshall and his 294th win, ending a four-game losing streak.
The Knights (13-3, 3-1) trailed by 12 early in the second half but back-to-back 3-point plays by Aubrey Dawkins and Tacko Fall pulled UCF within 63-62 with 2:42 to pay.
Dexter Dennis answered with a layup and after Fall made a free throw, Hayes-Jones and McDuffie made two free throws apiece to make it 69-63 with 1:08 to play.
B.J. Taylor hit a floater for UCF with 57.6 to go but Haynes-Jones responded with a fade-away 10-footer from a similar spot late in the shot clock. The Knights missed a couple of shots before a closing-seconds dunk by Dawkins but Burton and Dennis made free throws.
Dawkins had 22 points and Taylor 15 for the Knights.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|48.4
|Field Goal %
|37.0
|51.5
|Three Point %
|32.7
|65.9
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|+ 2
|Aubrey Dawkins made dunk
|2.0
|+ 1
|Dexter Dennis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Dexter Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on BJ Taylor
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Dexter Dennis
|11.0
|BJ Taylor missed layup, blocked by Asbjorn Midtgaard
|13.0
|+ 1
|Jamarius Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Jamarius Burton made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Collin Smith
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|19.0
|Aubrey Dawkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|75
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|27-52 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|17-18 (94.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|35
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|15
|25
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|19
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UCF 13-3
|75.1 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Wichita State 8-8
|71.3 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|A. Dawkins G
|15.9 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.5 APG
|47.2 FG%
|
1
|M. McDuffie F
|19.3 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.9 APG
|42.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dawkins G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|M. McDuffie F
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|94.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|22
|2
|1
|8/16
|3/6
|3/3
|4
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Taylor
|15
|0
|2
|4/10
|2/3
|5/9
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|7
|5
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|T. Fall
|6
|7
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|32
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|T. Allen
|3
|2
|3
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|22
|2
|1
|8/16
|3/6
|3/3
|4
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Taylor
|15
|0
|2
|4/10
|2/3
|5/9
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|7
|5
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|T. Fall
|6
|7
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|32
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|T. Allen
|3
|2
|3
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|10
|1
|1
|3/6
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|27
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|2
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. DeJesus
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Bertz
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ulvydas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|19
|10
|22/52
|9/20
|14/20
|19
|200
|5
|3
|8
|4
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|23
|5
|0
|9/15
|2/4
|3/3
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|S. Haynes-Jones
|14
|3
|2
|6/13
|0/5
|2/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Burton
|12
|4
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|5/5
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Dennis
|8
|9
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|J. Echenique
|5
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|5
|27
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|23
|5
|0
|9/15
|2/4
|3/3
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|S. Haynes-Jones
|14
|3
|2
|6/13
|0/5
|2/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Burton
|12
|4
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|5/5
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Dennis
|8
|9
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|J. Echenique
|5
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|5
|27
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Midtgaard
|6
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|E. Stevenson
|5
|0
|4
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Brown
|2
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Torres
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Udeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Farrakhan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|31
|13
|27/52
|4/15
|17/18
|20
|200
|2
|5
|11
|6
|25
-
STBON
RI63
75
Final
-
CREIGH
STJOHN66
81
Final
-
KSTATE
20OKLA74
61
Final
-
23IOWA
PSU89
82
Final
-
CAMP
NCASHV70
53
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS68
63
Final
-
BU
LOYMD73
81
Final/OT
-
HAMP
PRESBY70
85
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA83
89
Final
-
LIB
KENSAW62
41
Final
-
LONGWD
WINTHR75
61
Final
-
LPSCMB
NJTECH70
52
Final
-
BC
LVILLE70
80
Final
-
UNF
STETSON87
77
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW72
84
Final
-
DUQ
RICH74
68
Final
-
USCUP
HIGHPT54
71
Final
-
BING
UMBC49
68
Final
-
HARTFD
MAINE75
76
Final
-
AMER
LEHIGH76
83
Final
-
14AUBURN
TEXAM85
66
Final
-
UVM
NH73
59
Final
-
NALAB
JVILLE91
88
Final
-
SC
VANDY74
71
Final
-
TEMPLE
ECU85
74
Final
-
NAVY
LAFAY85
77
Final
-
COLG
ARMY81
91
Final
-
TXAMCC
SAMHOU50
72
Final
-
NICHST
MCNSE75
86
Final
-
CARK
UIW77
60
Final
-
EVAN
MOST70
64
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA64
69
Final
-
LAMAR
SELOU69
76
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAK78
74
Final
-
HOUBP
ABIL68
75
Final
-
SFA
NORL61
68
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU71
76
Final
-
GWASH
LSALLE59
56
Final
-
DRAKE
BRAD69
52
Final
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL87
69
Final
-
21HOU
SMU69
58
Final
-
IOWAST
8TXTECH68
64
Final
-
MINN
ILL68
95
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER65
80
Final
-
GATECH
CLEM60
72
Final
-
BAMA
MIZZOU70
60
Final
-
UCF
WICHST67
75
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV80
70
Final
-
UTAHST
SJST81
63
Final
-
UNLV
AF88
106
Final