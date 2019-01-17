UNLV
Air Force hands UNLV 1st conference loss 106-88

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 17, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Swan had 22 points and nine rebounds and Air Force handed UNLV its first conference loss, beating the Runnin' Rebels 106-88 on Wednesday night.

Air Force (7-10, 2-3) knocked off the only undefeated team in Mountain West Conference play to start a tough three-game stretch against teams with a combined 10-3 league record in UNLV, Nevada and Boise State.

It was the most points scored by Air Force in a MWC game.

Caleb Morris had a career-high 19 points, A.J. Walker added 15 and Lavelle Scottie 14 for Air Force. The Falcons entered ranked 320th in the nation with a 66.3 scoring average.

Air Force led 48-34 at halftime with 16 points from Swan and 12 by Morris. Scottie's dunk put Air Force at the century mark for the first time since Feb. 14, 2018 against New Mexico.

Amauri Hardy scored 23 points with five assists and freshman Joel Ntambwe had 18 points for UNLV (9-7, 3-1), which had its three-game series winning streak snapped.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Juiston
10 F
L. Scottie
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
44.3 Field Goal % 47.1
30.8 Three Point % 28.8
57.1 Free Throw % 60.8
+ 1 Tervell Beck made free throw 20.0
  Shooting foul on Isaac Monson 20.0
+ 2 Tervell Beck made layup 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Ben Coupet Jr. 27.0
  Isaac Monson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Isaac Monson made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Marvin Coleman 27.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaac Monson 26.0
  Bryce Hughes missed running Jump Shot 28.0
+ 2 Ben Coupet Jr. made dunk 49.0
  Offensive rebound by Ben Coupet Jr. 55.0
away team logo
3
A. Hardy G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
34
R. Swan F
22 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
UNLV
Starters
A. Hardy
J. Ntambwe
K. Clyburn
N. Robotham
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 23 2 5 7/14 5/8 4/6 0 31 0 0 0 1 1
J. Ntambwe 18 7 1 7/11 2/4 2/4 3 30 1 0 1 1 6
K. Clyburn 15 2 0 5/10 3/6 2/6 3 33 0 1 3 1 1
N. Robotham 5 5 7 2/8 1/3 0/0 0 32 1 1 0 0 5
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 2 1 0
Bench
N. Blair
T. Beck
B. Hamilton
T. Woodbury
B. Coupet Jr.
M. Coleman
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
S. Juiston
C. Diong
L. Bangai
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blair 9 8 1 3/7 1/2 2/5 1 24 1 0 0 4 4
T. Beck 6 1 1 2/4 0/1 2/3 4 14 1 2 0 1 0
B. Hamilton 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 0 0
T. Woodbury 5 0 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
B. Coupet Jr. 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 2
M. Coleman 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 29 15 30/62 14/28 14/26 18 200 4 4 8 10 19
Air Force
Starters
R. Swan
A. Walker
L. Scottie
K. Van Soelen
S. Tomes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Swan 22 9 4 8/14 1/3 5/6 2 31 0 1 2 6 3
A. Walker 15 2 3 6/10 1/2 2/2 4 28 0 0 2 0 2
L. Scottie 14 3 4 5/9 0/2 4/4 1 33 0 0 1 1 2
K. Van Soelen 3 4 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 4
S. Tomes 2 5 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 4 26 0 1 0 1 4
Bench
C. Morris
C. Joyce
A. Akaya
P. Louder
A. Kinrade
I. Monson
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
Z. Couper
L. Brown
N. Wells
C. O'Briant
N. Rene
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Morris 19 6 0 6/8 4/6 3/3 2 22 0 0 0 0 6
C. Joyce 14 3 2 6/8 2/2 0/0 3 16 0 0 0 1 2
A. Akaya 10 1 1 4/5 0/0 2/3 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
P. Louder 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
A. Kinrade 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Monson 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 2 0 0 0 1 0
J. Edwards 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Hughes 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Couper 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 34 20 40/67 9/20 17/20 21 200 2 2 6 10 24
