Air Force hands UNLV 1st conference loss 106-88
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Ryan Swan had 22 points and nine rebounds and Air Force handed UNLV its first conference loss, beating the Runnin' Rebels 106-88 on Wednesday night.
Air Force (7-10, 2-3) knocked off the only undefeated team in Mountain West Conference play to start a tough three-game stretch against teams with a combined 10-3 league record in UNLV, Nevada and Boise State.
It was the most points scored by Air Force in a MWC game.
Caleb Morris had a career-high 19 points, A.J. Walker added 15 and Lavelle Scottie 14 for Air Force. The Falcons entered ranked 320th in the nation with a 66.3 scoring average.
Air Force led 48-34 at halftime with 16 points from Swan and 12 by Morris. Scottie's dunk put Air Force at the century mark for the first time since Feb. 14, 2018 against New Mexico.
Amauri Hardy scored 23 points with five assists and freshman Joel Ntambwe had 18 points for UNLV (9-7, 3-1), which had its three-game series winning streak snapped.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|5.4
|Reb. Per Game
|5.4
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|30.8
|Three Point %
|28.8
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|60.8
|+ 1
|Tervell Beck made free throw
|20.0
|Shooting foul on Isaac Monson
|20.0
|+ 2
|Tervell Beck made layup
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Ben Coupet Jr.
|27.0
|Isaac Monson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Isaac Monson made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Marvin Coleman
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaac Monson
|26.0
|Bryce Hughes missed running Jump Shot
|28.0
|+ 2
|Ben Coupet Jr. made dunk
|49.0
|Offensive rebound by Ben Coupet Jr.
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|106
|Field Goals
|30-62 (48.4%)
|40-67 (59.7%)
|3-Pointers
|14-28 (50.0%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-26 (53.8%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|35
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|15
|20
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|6
|Fouls
|18
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|48.4
|FG%
|59.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|53.8
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|23
|2
|5
|7/14
|5/8
|4/6
|0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Ntambwe
|18
|7
|1
|7/11
|2/4
|2/4
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|K. Clyburn
|15
|2
|0
|5/10
|3/6
|2/6
|3
|33
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|N. Robotham
|5
|5
|7
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|23
|2
|5
|7/14
|5/8
|4/6
|0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Ntambwe
|18
|7
|1
|7/11
|2/4
|2/4
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|K. Clyburn
|15
|2
|0
|5/10
|3/6
|2/6
|3
|33
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|N. Robotham
|5
|5
|7
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Blair
|9
|8
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|2/5
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|T. Beck
|6
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|14
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B. Hamilton
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Woodbury
|5
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Coupet Jr.
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Coleman
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Diong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|29
|15
|30/62
|14/28
|14/26
|18
|200
|4
|4
|8
|10
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|22
|9
|4
|8/14
|1/3
|5/6
|2
|31
|0
|1
|2
|6
|3
|A. Walker
|15
|2
|3
|6/10
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|L. Scottie
|14
|3
|4
|5/9
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Van Soelen
|3
|4
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|S. Tomes
|2
|5
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|22
|9
|4
|8/14
|1/3
|5/6
|2
|31
|0
|1
|2
|6
|3
|A. Walker
|15
|2
|3
|6/10
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|L. Scottie
|14
|3
|4
|5/9
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Van Soelen
|3
|4
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|S. Tomes
|2
|5
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Morris
|19
|6
|0
|6/8
|4/6
|3/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C. Joyce
|14
|3
|2
|6/8
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Akaya
|10
|1
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Louder
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kinrade
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Monson
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Edwards
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Couper
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Wells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Briant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|106
|34
|20
|40/67
|9/20
|17/20
|21
|200
|2
|2
|6
|10
|24
