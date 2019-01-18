SANFRAN
San Francisco
Dons
15-3
away team logo
53
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
Thu Jan. 17
9:00pm
BONUS
52
TF 6
home team logo
UOP
Pacific
Tigers
11-9
ML: -228
UOP +5.5, O/U 138
ML: +192
SANFRAN
UOP

No Text

Minlend scores 14, key free throw in USF's win over Pacific

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 18, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Charles Minlend scored 14 points and made the first of two free throws with 3 seconds remaining and San Francisco defeated Pacific 53-52 on Thursday night.

Minlend's free throw gave the Dons their first lead of the final four minutes, a period in which Pacific did not make a basket, going 0 for 4.

Pacific's last bucket was a layup by Lafayette Dorsey for a 50-49 lead with 4:41 remaining. Neither team scored again until Pacific's Kendall Small made a pair of free throws for a 52-49 lead with 42 seconds to go. USF's Jordan Ratinho's 3-point play tied the game at 52 with 36 seconds left. Small committed a turnover at 19 seconds then wound up committing the foul that sent Minlend to the line for the game-winner.

Minlend and Ratinho, who scored 15 points, were the only players in double figures for either team. Minlend had a game-high six rebounds for USF (15-3, 3-1).

Dorsey and Roberto Gallinat led Pacific (11-9, 1-4) with nine points each. Jahlil Tripp added eight points and eight assists.

There were seven ties and eight lead changes.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
F. Ferrari
J. Tripp
28.1 Min. Per Game 28.1
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
41.1 Field Goal % 55.0
34.1 Three Point % 34.8
86.8 Free Throw % 60.0
  Defensive rebound by Zach Cameron 2.0
  Charles Minlend missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Shooting foul on Kendall Small 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kendall Small 19.0
+ 1 Jordan Ratinho made free throw 36.0
  Shooting foul on Lafayette Dorsey 36.0
+ 2 Jordan Ratinho made driving layup, assist by Frankie Ferrari 36.0
+ 1 Kendall Small made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Kendall Small made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho 44.0
Team Stats
Points 53 52
Field Goals 21-51 (41.2%) 21-46 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 25 27
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 15 19
Team 1 2
Assists 8 11
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
J. Ratinho G
15 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
1
L. Dorsey G
9 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo San Francisco 15-3 302353
home team logo Pacific 11-9 242852
UOP +5.5, O/U 138
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
UOP +5.5, O/U 138
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo San Francisco 15-3 78.1 PPG 42.6 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Pacific 11-9 72.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 10.7 APG
Key Players
25
J. Ratinho G 9.9 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.0 APG 45.3 FG%
4
R. Gallinat G 14.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.5 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
25
J. Ratinho G 15 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
4
R. Gallinat G 9 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
41.2 FG% 45.7
27.8 3PT FG% 21.4
66.7 FT% 87.5
San Francisco
Starters
J. Ratinho
C. Minlend
F. Ferrari
N. Renfro
J. Lull
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ratinho 15 4 0 4/8 3/6 4/5 2 32 3 1 1 0 4
C. Minlend 14 6 1 6/13 0/2 2/4 2 33 1 0 3 5 1
F. Ferrari 7 4 2 3/12 1/5 0/0 0 36 3 0 2 0 4
N. Renfro 5 3 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 5 1 2
J. Lull 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
J. Ratinho
C. Minlend
F. Ferrari
N. Renfro
J. Lull
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ratinho 15 4 0 4/8 3/6 4/5 2 32 3 1 1 0 4
C. Minlend 14 6 1 6/13 0/2 2/4 2 33 1 0 3 5 1
F. Ferrari 7 4 2 3/12 1/5 0/0 0 36 3 0 2 0 4
N. Renfro 5 3 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 3 24 0 0 5 1 2
J. Lull 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
R. Raitanen
M. McCarthy
J. Bouyea
T. Jurkatamm
M. Orlich
N. Krill
T. Anderson
D. Belquist
K. Shabazz
D. Ryuny
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Raitanen 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 0
M. McCarthy 2 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 4 23 0 1 2 2 1
J. Bouyea 2 3 4 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 3
T. Jurkatamm 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
M. Orlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Krill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Belquist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ryuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 24 8 21/51 5/18 6/9 13 200 7 2 15 9 15
Pacific
Starters
R. Gallinat
K. Small
J. Tripp
A. Sanni
A. Townes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gallinat 9 3 0 3/5 1/2 2/2 2 38 2 0 0 1 2
K. Small 8 4 3 3/8 0/1 2/2 2 30 1 0 3 3 1
J. Tripp 8 4 8 4/12 0/3 0/0 3 34 2 0 2 1 3
A. Sanni 4 2 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 25 1 0 3 0 2
A. Townes 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 2 1 0 2
Starters
R. Gallinat
K. Small
J. Tripp
A. Sanni
A. Townes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gallinat 9 3 0 3/5 1/2 2/2 2 38 2 0 0 1 2
K. Small 8 4 3 3/8 0/1 2/2 2 30 1 0 3 3 1
J. Tripp 8 4 8 4/12 0/3 0/0 3 34 2 0 2 1 3
A. Sanni 4 2 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 25 1 0 3 0 2
A. Townes 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 2 1 0 2
Bench
L. Dorsey
J. Bailey
Z. Cameron
K. Kabellis
J. Price-Noel
A. McCray
J. Brahmbhatt
B. McGhee
A. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Dorsey 9 5 0 3/6 1/3 2/2 2 20 0 0 5 0 5
J. Bailey 8 0 0 3/6 1/4 1/2 0 13 1 0 1 0 0
Z. Cameron 4 5 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 2 0 1 4
K. Kabellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price-Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 25 11 21/46 3/14 7/8 13 200 7 4 15 6 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores