STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Charles Minlend scored 14 points and made the first of two free throws with 3 seconds remaining and San Francisco defeated Pacific 53-52 on Thursday night.

Minlend's free throw gave the Dons their first lead of the final four minutes, a period in which Pacific did not make a basket, going 0 for 4.

Pacific's last bucket was a layup by Lafayette Dorsey for a 50-49 lead with 4:41 remaining. Neither team scored again until Pacific's Kendall Small made a pair of free throws for a 52-49 lead with 42 seconds to go. USF's Jordan Ratinho's 3-point play tied the game at 52 with 36 seconds left. Small committed a turnover at 19 seconds then wound up committing the foul that sent Minlend to the line for the game-winner.

Minlend and Ratinho, who scored 15 points, were the only players in double figures for either team. Minlend had a game-high six rebounds for USF (15-3, 3-1).

Dorsey and Roberto Gallinat led Pacific (11-9, 1-4) with nine points each. Jahlil Tripp added eight points and eight assists.

There were seven ties and eight lead changes.

