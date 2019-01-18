Minlend scores 14, key free throw in USF's win over Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Charles Minlend scored 14 points and made the first of two free throws with 3 seconds remaining and San Francisco defeated Pacific 53-52 on Thursday night.
Minlend's free throw gave the Dons their first lead of the final four minutes, a period in which Pacific did not make a basket, going 0 for 4.
Pacific's last bucket was a layup by Lafayette Dorsey for a 50-49 lead with 4:41 remaining. Neither team scored again until Pacific's Kendall Small made a pair of free throws for a 52-49 lead with 42 seconds to go. USF's Jordan Ratinho's 3-point play tied the game at 52 with 36 seconds left. Small committed a turnover at 19 seconds then wound up committing the foul that sent Minlend to the line for the game-winner.
Minlend and Ratinho, who scored 15 points, were the only players in double figures for either team. Minlend had a game-high six rebounds for USF (15-3, 3-1).
Dorsey and Roberto Gallinat led Pacific (11-9, 1-4) with nine points each. Jahlil Tripp added eight points and eight assists.
There were seven ties and eight lead changes.
|Defensive rebound by Zach Cameron
|2.0
|Charles Minlend missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Shooting foul on Kendall Small
|2.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kendall Small
|19.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Ratinho made free throw
|36.0
|Shooting foul on Lafayette Dorsey
|36.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Ratinho made driving layup, assist by Frankie Ferrari
|36.0
|+ 1
|Kendall Small made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Kendall Small made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho
|44.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|52
|Field Goals
|21-51 (41.2%)
|21-46 (45.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|27
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|15
|19
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|13
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Francisco 15-3
|78.1 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Pacific 11-9
|72.8 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|J. Ratinho G
|9.9 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|1.0 APG
|45.3 FG%
|
4
|R. Gallinat G
|14.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|0.5 APG
|41.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Ratinho G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|R. Gallinat G
|9 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.2
|FG%
|45.7
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ratinho
|15
|4
|0
|4/8
|3/6
|4/5
|2
|32
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|C. Minlend
|14
|6
|1
|6/13
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1
|F. Ferrari
|7
|4
|2
|3/12
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|36
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|N. Renfro
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|J. Lull
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Raitanen
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. McCarthy
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|J. Bouyea
|2
|3
|4
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Jurkatamm
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Orlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Krill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Belquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shabazz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ryuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|24
|8
|21/51
|5/18
|6/9
|13
|200
|7
|2
|15
|9
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gallinat
|9
|3
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Small
|8
|4
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|J. Tripp
|8
|4
|8
|4/12
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Sanni
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|A. Townes
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Dorsey
|9
|5
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|J. Bailey
|8
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Cameron
|4
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|K. Kabellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Price-Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|25
|11
|21/46
|3/14
|7/8
|13
|200
|7
|4
|15
|6
|19
-
WRIGHT
YOUNG80
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
SIENA57
66
Final
-
CHARLS
NEAST60
69
Final
-
VMI
ETNST82
85
Final
-
TNST
TNTECH79
62
Final
-
JMAD
DEL69
76
Final
-
GASOU
TROY90
82
Final
-
NCWILM
HOFSTRA72
87
Final
-
CAN
QUINN65
63
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL84
96
Final
-
TOWSON
DREXEL66
72
Final
-
FAIR
MNMTH57
74
Final
-
USM
CHARLO63
60
Final
-
NKY
CLEVST91
76
Final
-
MANH
STPETE58
56
Final
-
LATECH
ODU63
64
Final
-
TNMART
EKY73
97
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD77
80
Final
-
TXSA
MTSU86
89
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR69
60
Final
-
SEMO
MOREHD69
73
Final
-
ARKST
TXARL59
68
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT70
73
Final
-
MURYST
EILL83
61
Final
-
NEBOM
WILL80
71
Final
-
IUPUI
WISGB76
70
Final
-
ARKLR
TEXST62
80
Final
-
6MICHST
NEB70
64
Final
-
UTEP
UAB63
76
Final
-
GAST
SALAB69
66
Final
-
FIU
WKY77
76
Final
-
ILLCHI
MILW69
81
Final
-
SDAK
ORAL74
77
Final
-
BELMONT
JAXST80
91
Final/OT
-
PEAY
SIUE79
71
Final
-
PORTST
SUTAH69
83
Final
-
SACST
NAU66
64
Final
-
IDST
WEBER59
76
Final
-
OREG
ARIZ59
54
Final
-
TEXPA
UTVALL61
82
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH64
80
Final
-
CHIST
GC46
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
UOP53
52
Final
-
GWEBB
RADFRD58
75
Final
-
LOYMRY
5GONZAG55
73
Final
-
UCRIV
CSFULL61
69
Final
-
CAL
WASHST59
82
Final
-
UMKC
CSBAK73
74
Final
-
OREGST
ARIZST67
70
Final
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE87
60
Final
-
USD
PORT76
55
Final
-
UCSB
UCDAV69
58
Final
-
HAWAII
CSN84
79
Final
-
BYU
PEPPER87
76
Final
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA55
75
Final