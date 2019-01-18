Ford helps Saint Mary's take care of Santa Clara 77-55
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half and Saint Mary's took control early for a 75-55 win over Santa Clara on Thursday night.
The Gaels (12-7, 3-1 West Coast Conference) broke the game open when Ford scored all the points in an 11-2 run, including nine straight that made it 29-14 with less than five minutes to go in the first half. Six of those points came from the foul line where Ford went 8 for 8 and Jock Perry's 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave Saint Mary's a 42-28 lead at the half.
Santa Clara never got closer than 10 in the second half.
Malik Fitts added 10 points for Saint Mary's. Led by Ford's 10 for 10 from the line, the Gaels went 22 of 26.
Guglielmo Caruso scored a career-high 16 points for the Broncos (10-9, 2-3) and Trey Wertz had 15. Santa Clara was 2 of 12 from distance while the Gaels went 9 of 23.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|22.6
|Pts. Per Game
|22.6
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|51.9
|39.2
|Three Point %
|44.6
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|83.2
|Bad pass turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Elijah Thomas
|16.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Shooting foul on Josh Martin
|25.0
|Bad pass turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Alex Mudronja
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Max Dorward
|40.0
|Elijah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|+ 3
|Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Martin
|1:01
|+ 3
|Quinn Clinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jock Perry
|1:19
|+ 2
|Henrik Jadersten made hook shot
|1:39
|+ 1
|Jock Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|75
|Field Goals
|18-44 (40.9%)
|22-47 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-12 (16.7%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|22-26 (84.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|30
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|15
|19
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|6
|10
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|19
|18
|Fouls
|23
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Santa Clara 10-9
|71.7 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Saint Mary's 12-7
|77.3 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|40.9
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|84.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Caruso
|16
|5
|0
|5/9
|0/2
|6/7
|4
|28
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|T. Wertz
|15
|3
|3
|5/9
|1/2
|4/6
|4
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|T. Eaddy
|8
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|30
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|J. Vrankic
|6
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|27
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Martin
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Caruso
|16
|5
|0
|5/9
|0/2
|6/7
|4
|28
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|T. Wertz
|15
|3
|3
|5/9
|1/2
|4/6
|4
|30
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|T. Eaddy
|8
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|30
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|J. Vrankic
|6
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|27
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Martin
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Justice
|8
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|H. Jadersten
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Richards
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Dorward
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Ndoye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feagin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sawyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|23
|6
|18/44
|2/12
|17/21
|23
|200
|7
|4
|19
|8
|15
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Thomas
|8
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Perry
|7
|1
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Tass
|7
|5
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|19
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Q. Clinton
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Fotu
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Sheets
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Mudronja
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|28
|10
|22/47
|9/23
|22/26
|21
|200
|7
|0
|18
|9
|19
-
WRIGHT
YOUNG80
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
SIENA57
66
Final
-
CHARLS
NEAST60
69
Final
-
VMI
ETNST82
85
Final
-
TNST
TNTECH79
62
Final
-
JMAD
DEL69
76
Final
-
GASOU
TROY90
82
Final
-
NCWILM
HOFSTRA72
87
Final
-
CAN
QUINN65
63
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL84
96
Final
-
TOWSON
DREXEL66
72
Final
-
FAIR
MNMTH57
74
Final
-
USM
CHARLO63
60
Final
-
NKY
CLEVST91
76
Final
-
MANH
STPETE58
56
Final
-
LATECH
ODU63
64
Final
-
TNMART
EKY73
97
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD77
80
Final
-
TXSA
MTSU86
89
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR69
60
Final
-
SEMO
MOREHD69
73
Final
-
ARKST
TXARL59
68
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT70
73
Final
-
MURYST
EILL83
61
Final
-
NEBOM
WILL80
71
Final
-
IUPUI
WISGB76
70
Final
-
ARKLR
TEXST62
80
Final
-
6MICHST
NEB70
64
Final
-
UTEP
UAB63
76
Final
-
GAST
SALAB69
66
Final
-
FIU
WKY77
76
Final
-
ILLCHI
MILW69
81
Final
-
SDAK
ORAL74
77
Final
-
BELMONT
JAXST80
91
Final/OT
-
PEAY
SIUE79
71
Final
-
PORTST
SUTAH69
83
Final
-
SACST
NAU66
64
Final
-
IDST
WEBER59
76
Final
-
OREG
ARIZ59
54
Final
-
TEXPA
UTVALL61
82
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH64
80
Final
-
CHIST
GC46
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
UOP53
52
Final
-
GWEBB
RADFRD58
75
Final
-
LOYMRY
5GONZAG55
73
Final
-
UCRIV
CSFULL61
69
Final
-
CAL
WASHST59
82
Final
-
UMKC
CSBAK73
74
Final
-
OREGST
ARIZST67
70
Final
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE87
60
Final
-
USD
PORT76
55
Final
-
UCSB
UCDAV69
58
Final
-
HAWAII
CSN84
79
Final
-
BYU
PEPPER87
76
Final
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA55
75
Final