SNCLRA
MARYCA

No Text

Ford helps Saint Mary's take care of Santa Clara 77-55

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 18, 2019

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half and Saint Mary's took control early for a 75-55 win over Santa Clara on Thursday night.

The Gaels (12-7, 3-1 West Coast Conference) broke the game open when Ford scored all the points in an 11-2 run, including nine straight that made it 29-14 with less than five minutes to go in the first half. Six of those points came from the foul line where Ford went 8 for 8 and Jock Perry's 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave Saint Mary's a 42-28 lead at the half.

Santa Clara never got closer than 10 in the second half.

Malik Fitts added 10 points for Saint Mary's. Led by Ford's 10 for 10 from the line, the Gaels went 22 of 26.

Guglielmo Caruso scored a career-high 16 points for the Broncos (10-9, 2-3) and Trey Wertz had 15. Santa Clara was 2 of 12 from distance while the Gaels went 9 of 23.

Key Players
T. Eaddy
J. Ford
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
41.7 Field Goal % 51.9
39.2 Three Point % 44.6
80.0 Free Throw % 83.2
  Bad pass turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Elijah Thomas 16.0
+ 1 Elijah Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Elijah Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Shooting foul on Josh Martin 25.0
  Bad pass turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Alex Mudronja 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Max Dorward 40.0
  Elijah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
+ 3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Martin 1:01
+ 3 Quinn Clinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jock Perry 1:19
+ 2 Henrik Jadersten made hook shot 1:39
+ 1 Jock Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:57
Team Stats
Points 55 75
Field Goals 18-44 (40.9%) 22-47 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 23 30
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 15 19
Team 0 2
Assists 6 10
Steals 7 7
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 19 18
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
G. Caruso F
16 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
3
J. Ford G
18 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Santa Clara 10-9 71.7 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 12-7 77.3 PPG 36.5 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
30
G. Caruso F 4.7 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.8 APG 57.1 FG%
3
J. Ford G 22.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.1 APG 52.8 FG%
Top Scorers
30
G. Caruso F 16 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
3
J. Ford G 18 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
40.9 FG% 46.8
16.7 3PT FG% 39.1
81.0 FT% 84.6
Bench
K. Justice
H. Jadersten
E. Richards
M. Dorward
F. Ndoye
K. Feagin
D. Mitchell
J. Sawyer
J. Ducasse
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Justice 8 3 0 2/7 1/3 3/4 2 28 0 0 3 1 2
H. Jadersten 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 0
E. Richards 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 1
M. Dorward 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
F. Ndoye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sawyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 23 6 18/44 2/12 17/21 23 200 7 4 19 8 15
Bench
E. Thomas
J. Perry
M. Tass
Q. Clinton
D. Fotu
D. Sheets
A. Mudronja
A. Menzies
K. Clark
K. Zoriks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Thomas 8 3 0 2/4 1/3 3/4 1 15 1 0 2 0 3
J. Perry 7 1 1 2/3 1/1 2/2 0 7 0 0 1 1 0
M. Tass 7 5 1 2/2 0/0 3/4 4 19 1 0 3 5 0
Q. Clinton 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Fotu 3 2 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 2 14 0 0 2 1 1
D. Sheets 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Mudronja 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 28 10 22/47 9/23 22/26 21 200 7 0 18 9 19
