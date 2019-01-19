BAMA
No Text

No. 3 Vols rally past Alabama, make case to lead AP Top 25

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee did its part with a walk-off win of sorts against Alabama.

Enough for a No. 1 ranking? All the Volunteers can do now is sit and wait.

Grant Williams scored 21 points, Alabama was called for traveling with 3.2 seconds left and No. 3 Tennessee rallied past the Crimson Tide 71-68 on Saturday for its 12th straight victory and a chance to climb atop the AP Top 25 .

After No. 1 Duke lost to Syracuse on Monday and No. 2 Michigan fell at Wisconsin on Saturday, the Volunteers (16-1, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) could lead the poll Monday for the first time since 2008. The No. 1 spot likely will go to either Tennessee or the winner of Saturday's game between Duke and No. 4 Virginia.

''I wouldn't say our main focus is on that, but it's definitely something that we would like,'' Tennessee guard Jordan Bone said. ''We would definitely love to be in that position for sure.''

Tennessee won its first four SEC games by an average of 25 points but had a much tougher time against Alabama (11-6, 2-3)

The Vols blew a 15-point lead and trailed for much of the second half before pulling ahead for good on Admiral Schofield's basket with 2:12 remaining.

''I think that we're going to be in a lot of games like this whether we're ranked 1, 21 or 41,'' Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. ''I just think this league's like that. Everybody's fighting.''

Tennessee led 69-68 when Williams was called for an offensive foul after leaning into Alabama's Donta Hall with 11.3 seconds left. After a timeout, Alabama worked the ball to John Petty, who matched a career high with 30 points.

This time, Petty couldn't deliver. The sophomore guard was called for traveling as he began a drive around the foul line.

''In my opinion, I felt like I didn't travel,'' Petty said. ''But it was the call, and I guess we've got to live with it.''

Lamonte' Turner made two free throws to extend Tennessee's lead to 71-68 with 2.5 seconds left. Alabama had no timeouts remaining, and the Tide's Kira Lewis Jr. wasn't even to midcourt when he launched a desperation shot that missed.

Petty also had a chance to put Alabama ahead when he lined up for a 3-pointer with the Tide trailing 67-66. Williams blocked the shot with 1:22 left. Petty was 6 of 9 from 3-point range until that block.

''If he got (that shot) off, he was going to make it because he was hot all night,'' Williams said. ''John's a really good shooter, especially when he's hot. I knew I had to close out hard on him. I didn't know I was going to get a piece of the ball. I was just trying to affect his shot.''

Schofield had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee. Jordan Bowden scored 12 points, and Bone added 10.

Hall had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Alabama. Lewis added 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide seemed on the verge of a huge resume boost when it scored 16 straight points midway through the game to erase a 15-point deficit. It instead became just the latest heartbreaking loss for Alabama, which earlier this season fell to Georgia State and Texas A&M on 3-pointers at the buzzer. Although he had 30 points, Petty was scoreless after making a 3-pointer at the 9:52 mark.

Tennessee: The Volunteers last won 12 straight in 1976-77, when they went 22-6 and earned a share of the SEC regular-season title. Tennessee survived this one despite shooting just 29.4 percent (10 of 34) in the second half and missing 10 straight field-goal attempts at one point.

WELCOME SIGHT

Former Tennessee star Tony White, who is battling leukemia, attended Saturday's game and received a standing ovation from the sellout crowd when he was introduced at midcourt during a timeout. White's 51-point performance against Auburn in February 1984 remains Tennessee's single-game scoring record.

FREE-THROW WOES

Alabama was just 8 of 18 from the foul line, including 4 of 13 in the second half. Alabama missed 9 of its first 10 second-half free throws.

UP NEXT

Alabama hosts No. 18 Mississippi on Tuesday.

Tennessee is at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

---

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Lewis Jr.
2 G
J. Bone
0 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
44.0 Field Goal % 43.9
38.0 Three Point % 25.8
84.1 Free Throw % 84.3
  Defensive rebound by Tennessee 0.0
  Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Lamonte Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Lamonte Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr. 2.0
  Traveling violation turnover on John Petty 3.0
  Turnover on Grant Williams 11.0
  Offensive foul on Grant Williams 11.0
+ 1 Donta Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Donta Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Grant Williams 36.0
Team Stats
Points 68 71
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 28-64 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 8-18 (44.4%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 36
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 27 23
Team 5 3
Assists 13 16
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Petty G
30 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
G. Williams F
21 PTS, 2 REB
12T
home team logo 3 Tennessee 16-1 442771
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 11-6 76.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 3 Tennessee 16-1 87.1 PPG 42.5 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
23
J. Petty G 10.9 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.7 APG 40.6 FG%
2
G. Williams F 18.8 PPG 7.8 RPG 3.9 APG 57.1 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Petty G 30 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
2
G. Williams F 21 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
42.4 FG% 43.8
38.5 3PT FG% 25.0
44.4 FT% 75.0
Alabama
Starters
D. Hall
K. Lewis Jr.
D. Ingram
H. Jones
T. Mack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hall 16 12 0 7/10 0/0 2/2 2 33 0 1 0 4 8
K. Lewis Jr. 12 2 1 4/10 3/6 1/2 4 33 0 0 4 0 2
D. Ingram 3 4 5 1/3 0/1 1/4 3 27 0 0 1 1 3
H. Jones 2 4 2 1/5 0/2 0/2 3 20 0 1 4 1 3
T. Mack 0 1 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
J. Petty
R. Norris
A. Reese
A. Johnson Jr.
G. Smith
L. Schaffer
D. Giddens
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Petty 30 1 2 11/18 6/10 2/5 1 32 1 0 1 1 0
R. Norris 3 3 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 1 2
A. Reese 2 3 0 0/4 0/2 2/3 2 15 0 2 2 0 3
A. Johnson Jr. 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
G. Smith 0 5 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 2 0 1 1 4
L. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 36 13 25/59 10/26 8/18 20 200 3 4 13 9 27
Tennessee
Starters
G. Williams
A. Schofield
J. Bone
K. Alexander
Y. Pons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Williams 21 2 0 8/17 0/1 5/7 5 34 1 1 2 2 0
A. Schofield 12 11 4 4/17 1/4 3/3 3 34 2 0 1 2 9
J. Bone 10 2 7 5/10 0/1 0/1 1 31 0 0 1 0 2
K. Alexander 6 9 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 29 0 5 0 2 7
Y. Pons 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 1 2 1
Bench
J. Bowden
L. Turner
J. Fulkerson
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
Z. Kent
D. Walker
D. Burns
B. Jancek
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bowden 12 4 4 5/7 2/3 0/1 2 27 1 0 1 2 2
L. Turner 6 0 1 1/4 0/2 4/4 4 24 1 0 2 0 0
J. Fulkerson 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 1 0 2
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 33 16 28/64 3/12 12/16 18 200 6 7 9 10 23
