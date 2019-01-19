HOU
21 Houston
Cougars
18-1
away team logo
69
TF 19
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Sat Jan. 19
8:00pm
BONUS
60
TF 16
home team logo
SFLA
South Florida
Bulls
12-6
ML: -247
SFLA +5.5, O/U 131
ML: +208
HOU
SFLA

No Text

Brady scores 13, No. 21 Houston holds out USF 69-60

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Kelvin Sampson struggled to find appropriate words to describe a truly ugly game.

There were 32 turnovers, 62 fouls, 76 free throws attempted, 32 percent shooting by one team and slightly over 40 percent for the other.

''Not aesthetically pleasing,'' Sampson said after No. 21 Houston held off South Florida 69-60 on Saturday night. ''I felt bad that people had to watch that.''

Breaon Brady had 13 points and nine rebounds, Armoni Brooks scored 11 points and Nate Hinton added 10 to lead the Cougars (18-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference), who squandered most of a 16-point second-half lead before pulling away for good over the last 10 minutes.

David Collins led South Florida (12-6, 2-4) with 23 points, 21 of them after halftime. Alexis Yetna scored 12, none in the second half.

''Two teams playing hard, competing,'' Sampson said, adding that his team's depth likely was the difference. ''We had just enough bodies to get through.''

Houston limited USF to 23.8 percent shooting (5 for 21) in the first half and finished the period on a 16-6 run to open a 35-25 lead. The Cougars built the advantage to 16 before Collins scored six points over a two-minute stretch to help the Bulls whittle their deficit to 47-43 with 10:38 remaining.

Brison Gresham's three-point play and Galen Robinson's first points of the night on a short jumper settled the Cougars, who methodically built the lead back to double-digits. Collins made three free throws to make it a six-point game before Houston closed it out from the foul line.

''I think we did some good things, but not enough to beat a team like that,'' South Florida coach Brian Gregory said.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars won for the third time since suffering their only loss, 73-69 at Temple on Jan. 9. They get another crack at the Owls on Jan. 31 in Houston, where the Cougars have the nation's longest home winning streak at 29 games.

South Florida: The Bulls have lost 25 consecutive games to ranked opponents. USF's last victory over an AP Top 25 team was Feb. 29, 2012 at Louisville. They haven't beaten a ranked team at home since defeating Seton Hall seven years ago this month.

HELPING HAND

Robinson, who finished with five points and two assists, joined Derrick Daniels as the only players in school history with four 100-plus assist seasons. He's four assists away from becoming the sixth player in program history with 500 in a career.

FOUL TROUBLE

Houston's leading scorer Corey Davis was hampered by foul trouble and finished with just six points on 2-of-4 shooting in 18 minutes.

Brady, Brooks and Hinton took up the slack. And, the Cougars got some timely contributions from Robinson and Chris Harris, Jr., who came off the bench and had five points, four rebounds and two blocked shots in seven minutes.

''That's the thing about our team,'' Sampson said. ''We don't depend on one player.''

Houston was whistled for 33 fouls. USF was called for 29.

UP NEXT

Houston: Return home to face East Carolina on Wednesday.

South Florida: Host Wichita State on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
L. Rideau
3 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
43.5 Field Goal % 45.0
37.0 Three Point % 34.7
65.5 Free Throw % 53.1
  Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks 1.0
  T.J. Lang missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Landon Goesling made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
  Landon Goesling missed 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on T.J. Lang 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Landon Goesling 10.0
  Mayan Kiir missed dunk 12.0
+ 1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau 21.0
+ 1 David Collins made 3rd of 3 free throws 24.0
Team Stats
Points 69 60
Field Goals 19-47 (40.4%) 14-44 (31.8%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 28-35 (80.0%) 27-41 (65.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 34
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 21 20
Team 3 5
Assists 8 6
Steals 8 4
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 15 18
Fouls 33 29
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
B. Brady F
13 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
0
D. Collins G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 21 Houston 18-1 353469
home team logo South Florida 12-6 253560
SFLA +5.5, O/U 131
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
SFLA +5.5, O/U 131
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 21 Houston 18-1 74.9 PPG 45.2 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo South Florida 12-6 74.7 PPG 43.4 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
24
B. Brady F 6.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.3 APG 64.2 FG%
0
D. Collins G 14.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.5 APG 38.5 FG%
Top Scorers
24
B. Brady F 13 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
0
D. Collins G 23 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
40.4 FG% 31.8
23.1 3PT FG% 23.8
80.0 FT% 65.9
Houston
Starters
B. Brady
A. Brooks
G. Robinson Jr.
F. White Jr.
C. Davis Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Brady 13 9 0 6/10 0/0 1/2 4 25 2 4 1 5 4
A. Brooks 11 3 1 3/11 1/6 4/4 4 34 0 0 2 0 3
G. Robinson Jr. 7 2 2 2/4 0/2 3/5 2 37 3 0 5 1 1
F. White Jr. 7 1 0 1/6 0/0 5/6 2 19 0 0 1 1 0
C. Davis Jr. 6 1 0 2/4 1/1 1/2 5 18 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
B. Brady
A. Brooks
G. Robinson Jr.
F. White Jr.
C. Davis Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Brady 13 9 0 6/10 0/0 1/2 4 25 2 4 1 5 4
A. Brooks 11 3 1 3/11 1/6 4/4 4 34 0 0 2 0 3
G. Robinson Jr. 7 2 2 2/4 0/2 3/5 2 37 3 0 5 1 1
F. White Jr. 7 1 0 1/6 0/0 5/6 2 19 0 0 1 1 0
C. Davis Jr. 6 1 0 2/4 1/1 1/2 5 18 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
N. Hinton
C. Harris Jr.
D. Jarreau
B. Gresham
C. Alley Jr.
L. Goesling
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hinton 10 5 0 1/3 1/1 7/8 3 24 3 0 2 0 5
C. Harris Jr. 5 4 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 3 7 0 2 0 2 2
D. Jarreau 4 2 5 1/4 0/2 2/2 5 15 0 0 2 0 2
B. Gresham 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 3 7 0 0 0 2 1
C. Alley Jr. 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 13 0 0 1 0 1
L. Goesling 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 32 8 19/47 3/13 28/35 33 200 8 6 15 11 21
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
A. Yetna
L. Rideau
M. Durr
J. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 23 3 3 6/9 1/2 10/14 4 32 2 0 8 0 3
A. Yetna 12 7 0 2/3 2/3 6/6 5 29 0 0 0 2 5
L. Rideau 8 2 3 2/6 2/4 2/4 5 38 2 0 5 1 1
M. Durr 3 6 0 1/3 0/0 1/3 3 14 0 0 2 3 3
J. Brown 0 2 0 0/7 0/5 0/0 1 26 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
D. Collins
A. Yetna
L. Rideau
M. Durr
J. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 23 3 3 6/9 1/2 10/14 4 32 2 0 8 0 3
A. Yetna 12 7 0 2/3 2/3 6/6 5 29 0 0 0 2 5
L. Rideau 8 2 3 2/6 2/4 2/4 5 38 2 0 5 1 1
M. Durr 3 6 0 1/3 0/0 1/3 3 14 0 0 2 3 3
J. Brown 0 2 0 0/7 0/5 0/0 1 26 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
M. Kiir
T. Lang
X. Castaneda
A. Maricevic
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
R. Williams
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kiir 5 4 0 1/7 0/2 3/7 4 17 0 1 0 2 2
T. Lang 4 4 0 1/7 0/5 2/2 4 17 0 0 0 0 4
X. Castaneda 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 10 0 0 1 0 0
A. Maricevic 2 1 0 0/1 0/0 2/4 1 17 0 1 1 0 1
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 29 6 14/44 5/21 27/41 29 200 4 2 18 9 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores