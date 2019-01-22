Air Force beats Boise State with late rally
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Lavelle Scottie scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Chris Joyce scored a go-ahead jumper, and Air Force pulled away late to beat Boise State 74-60 on Tuesday night for the Broncos' third straight loss.
A.J. Walker scored 18 points with six boards and four assists and Joyce added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (8-11, 3-4 Mountain West Conference), who outrebounded the Broncos 41-22 and outshot them 54 percent to 36 percent.
Joyce's jumper broke open back-and-forth play for a 44-42 Air Force lead and the Falcons led by as many as six, but Boise State closed to 53-52 on Zach Haney's layup with 7:06 left. Joyce and Walker each hit jumpers and Air Force pulled away on a 13-4 run for a 63-55 lead and scored eight unanswered points in the final 2:15.
Air Force closed the first half with a 16-3 run and BSU's Malek Harwell tied it 33-33 at halftime with a free throw.
Derrick Alston scored 24 points and Haney had 11 for Boise State (8-11, 3-3).
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|42.0
|Field Goal %
|48.4
|41.0
|Three Point %
|30.3
|72.2
|Free Throw %
|64.9
|Defensive rebound by Air Force
|0.0
|Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce
|36.0
|Pat Dembley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|+ 1
|Lavelle Scottie made free throw
|44.0
|Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup
|44.0
|+ 2
|Lavelle Scottie made dunk, assist by Keaton Van Soelen
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie
|59.0
|Derrick Alston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|+ 1
|Keaton Van Soelen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|74
|Field Goals
|20-55 (36.4%)
|26-48 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-25 (20.0%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|17-21 (81.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|41
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|16
|31
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|4
|14
|Steals
|7
|1
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|6
|16
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 8-11
|71.0 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Air Force 8-11
|67.7 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|D. Alston G
|10.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.8 APG
|48.4 FG%
|
12
|L. Scottie F
|13.5 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.4 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Alston G
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|L. Scottie F
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|81.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston
|24
|4
|0
|7/13
|2/6
|8/10
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Z. Haney
|11
|6
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|22
|1
|3
|1
|4
|2
|A. Hobbs
|8
|2
|2
|2/10
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Jessup
|8
|3
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|0/2
|1
|38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|M. Dickinson
|3
|2
|1
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston
|24
|4
|0
|7/13
|2/6
|8/10
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Z. Haney
|11
|6
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|22
|1
|3
|1
|4
|2
|A. Hobbs
|8
|2
|2
|2/10
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Jessup
|8
|3
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|0/2
|1
|38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|M. Dickinson
|3
|2
|1
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Dembley
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|1/1
|2
|19
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Williams
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|M. Harwell
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Wacker
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|21
|4
|20/55
|5/25
|15/23
|20
|200
|7
|4
|6
|5
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Scottie
|22
|7
|1
|8/13
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|33
|0
|2
|3
|1
|6
|A. Walker
|18
|6
|4
|8/11
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|R. Swan
|9
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|24
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|K. Van Soelen
|4
|2
|5
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S. Tomes
|0
|7
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Scottie
|22
|7
|1
|8/13
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|33
|0
|2
|3
|1
|6
|A. Walker
|18
|6
|4
|8/11
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|R. Swan
|9
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|24
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|K. Van Soelen
|4
|2
|5
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S. Tomes
|0
|7
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Joyce
|12
|7
|1
|4/7
|1/4
|3/6
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|C. Morris
|5
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|A. Akaya
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|P. Louder
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Brown
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Wells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Briant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Couper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Monson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kinrade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|39
|14
|26/48
|5/16
|17/21
|18
|200
|1
|4
|16
|8
|31
-
NMEX
UNLV49
66
2nd 4:25 CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO39
23
1st 37.0 ESPU
-
16AUBURN
SC77
80
Final
-
CLEM
FSU68
77
Final
-
ND
GATECH61
63
Final
-
14TXTECH
KSTATE45
58
Final
-
BGREEN
EMICH80
67
Final
-
MINN
5MICH57
59
Final
-
TOLEDO
KENTST85
87
Final/OT
-
CMICH
AKRON67
70
Final
-
22MISSST
8UK55
76
Final
-
WMICH
OHIO76
81
Final
-
MIAOH
BALLST71
65
Final
-
18NOVA
BUTLER80
72
Final
-
STPETE
NIAGARA74
72
Final
-
14BUFF
NILL75
77
Final
-
WICHST
SFLA41
54
Final
-
TEXAM
FLA72
81
Final
-
20MISS
BAMA53
74
Final
-
IND
NWEST66
73
Final
-
BOISE
AF60
74
Final
-
WAKE
3UVA45
68
Final
-
2DUKE
PITT79
64
Final