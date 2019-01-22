BOISE
Air Force beats Boise State with late rally

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 22, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) Lavelle Scottie scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Chris Joyce scored a go-ahead jumper, and Air Force pulled away late to beat Boise State 74-60 on Tuesday night for the Broncos' third straight loss.

A.J. Walker scored 18 points with six boards and four assists and Joyce added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (8-11, 3-4 Mountain West Conference), who outrebounded the Broncos 41-22 and outshot them 54 percent to 36 percent.

Joyce's jumper broke open back-and-forth play for a 44-42 Air Force lead and the Falcons led by as many as six, but Boise State closed to 53-52 on Zach Haney's layup with 7:06 left. Joyce and Walker each hit jumpers and Air Force pulled away on a 13-4 run for a 63-55 lead and scored eight unanswered points in the final 2:15.

Air Force closed the first half with a 16-3 run and BSU's Malek Harwell tied it 33-33 at halftime with a free throw.

Derrick Alston scored 24 points and Haney had 11 for Boise State (8-11, 3-3).

Key Players
J. Jessup
L. Scottie
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
42.0 Field Goal % 48.4
41.0 Three Point % 30.3
72.2 Free Throw % 64.9
  Defensive rebound by Air Force 0.0
  Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Air Force 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce 36.0
  Pat Dembley missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
+ 1 Lavelle Scottie made free throw 44.0
  Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup 44.0
+ 2 Lavelle Scottie made dunk, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie 59.0
  Derrick Alston missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
+ 1 Keaton Van Soelen made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
Team Stats
Points 60 74
Field Goals 20-55 (36.4%) 26-48 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 5-25 (20.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 41
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 16 31
Team 1 2
Assists 4 14
Steals 7 1
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 6 16
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
D. Alston G
24 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
12
L. Scottie F
22 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Boise State 8-11 332760
home team logo Air Force 8-11 334174
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
AF +4.5, O/U 134.5
Clune Arena Colorado Springs, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 8-11 71.0 PPG 35.3 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Air Force 8-11 67.7 PPG 35.6 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
21
D. Alston G 10.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.8 APG 48.4 FG%
12
L. Scottie F 13.5 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.4 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
21
D. Alston G 24 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
12
L. Scottie F 22 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
36.4 FG% 54.2
20.0 3PT FG% 31.3
65.2 FT% 81.0
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston
Z. Haney
A. Hobbs
J. Jessup
M. Dickinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston 24 4 0 7/13 2/6 8/10 3 36 0 0 0 0 4
Z. Haney 11 6 0 5/8 0/0 1/4 3 22 1 3 1 4 2
A. Hobbs 8 2 2 2/10 0/4 4/4 1 32 0 0 1 0 2
J. Jessup 8 3 0 3/8 2/5 0/2 1 38 1 1 0 0 3
M. Dickinson 3 2 1 1/7 1/6 0/0 2 30 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
P. Dembley
R. Williams
M. Harwell
D. Wacker
R. Jorch
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Dembley 3 0 0 1/5 0/4 1/1 2 19 3 0 1 0 0
R. Williams 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 1 0 3 1 3
M. Harwell 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Wacker 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 0 0 0
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 21 4 20/55 5/25 15/23 20 200 7 4 6 5 16
Air Force
Starters
L. Scottie
A. Walker
R. Swan
K. Van Soelen
S. Tomes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Scottie 22 7 1 8/13 2/5 4/4 1 33 0 2 3 1 6
A. Walker 18 6 4 8/11 1/1 1/1 3 36 1 0 1 0 6
R. Swan 9 3 1 3/4 0/0 3/4 4 24 0 1 4 2 1
K. Van Soelen 4 2 5 0/2 0/1 4/4 3 30 0 1 0 1 1
S. Tomes 0 7 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 7
Bench
C. Joyce
C. Morris
A. Akaya
P. Louder
L. Brown
N. Wells
J. Edwards
B. Hughes
C. O'Briant
Z. Couper
N. Rene
I. Monson
A. Kinrade
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Joyce 12 7 1 4/7 1/4 3/6 3 23 0 0 2 1 6
C. Morris 5 3 0 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 15 0 0 4 0 3
A. Akaya 4 4 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 3 1
P. Louder 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
L. Brown 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Couper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kinrade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 39 14 26/48 5/16 17/21 18 200 1 4 16 8 31
NCAA BB Scores