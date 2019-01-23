SDGST
Fresno State rallies from 20-point deficit to beat SDSU

  • Jan 23, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Braxton Huggins had a career-high 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Nate Grimes added 13 points and 16 rebounds and Fresno State rallied from a 20-point, first-half deficit to beat San Diego State 66-62 on Tuesday night.

Fresno State took its first lead, since 2-0, midway through the second half when Grimes's putback made it 52-51. Sam Bittner was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1:06 remaining and hit 2 of 3 free throws for a 63-58 lead, and Huggins made two more on their next possession.

Bittner, who had five points at halftime, sparked the second-half comeback with three early 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Fresno State (14-4, 5-1 Mountain West). Deshon Taylor, averaging 16.6 points per game, fouled out on a charging call with 2:04 remaining.

Fresno State has won six of the last eight games in the series.

Jalen McDaniels had 19 points and 10 rebounds for San Diego State (10-8, 2-3). Jeremy Hemsley added 14 and Devin Watson 13.

Hemsley scored 10 points in the first half to help SDSU build a 39-26 lead as Fresno State was held to 8-of-27 shooting (29.6 percent). McDaniels' putback with 12.7 seconds remaining in the game was SDSU's only field goal in the final four minutes.

Key Players
D. Watson
D. Taylor
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
42.4 Field Goal % 43.2
39.7 Three Point % 34.7
73.2 Free Throw % 80.5
  Defensive rebound by Nate Grimes 0.0
  Devin Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by San Diego State 6.0
  New Williams missed jump shot 8.0
  Offensive rebound by New Williams 11.0
  New Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 New Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Jeremy Hemsley 11.0
+ 2 Jalen McDaniels made tip-in 11.0
  Offensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels 11.0
  Devin Watson missed jump shot 13.0
Team Stats
Points 62 66
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 21-54 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 28 41
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 21 27
Team 3 1
Assists 8 11
Steals 6 4
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 11 16
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 1
5
J. McDaniels F
19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
4
B. Huggins G
20 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego State 10-8 382462
home team logo Fresno State 14-4 264066
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
away team logo San Diego State 10-8 75.3 PPG 37.9 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Fresno State 14-4 76.8 PPG 38.9 RPG 15.0 APG
5
J. McDaniels F 15.9 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.4 APG 48.4 FG%
4
B. Huggins G 18.4 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.4 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. McDaniels F 19 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
4
B. Huggins G 20 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
45.3 FG% 38.9
22.7 3PT FG% 37.0
60.0 FT% 63.6
San Diego State
Starters
J. McDaniels
J. Hemsley
D. Watson
M. Mitchell
N. Mensah
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McDaniels 19 10 2 8/12 0/1 3/4 3 29 1 0 1 4 6
J. Hemsley 14 3 0 4/6 1/3 5/7 3 33 3 0 2 0 3
D. Watson 13 3 3 5/14 2/6 1/4 4 29 1 0 4 0 3
M. Mitchell 4 4 0 2/8 0/5 0/0 2 34 0 0 1 0 4
N. Mensah 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 2 0 0 0
Bench
N. Narain
A. Seiko
J. Schakel
A. Arop
M. Flynn
M. Sohikish
E. Chang
J. Mensah
C. Giordano
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Narain 5 2 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 4 28 1 0 0 0 2
A. Seiko 3 3 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 3
J. Schakel 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
A. Arop 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 0 0
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Chang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 25 8 24/53 5/22 9/15 23 199 6 2 11 4 21
Fresno State
Starters
B. Huggins
S. Bittner
N. Grimes
D. Taylor
N. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Huggins 20 8 5 5/12 2/7 8/11 0 38 2 0 5 2 6
S. Bittner 18 7 1 5/10 4/7 4/7 1 37 1 0 0 1 6
N. Grimes 13 16 1 6/12 0/1 1/2 3 38 1 0 2 8 8
D. Taylor 9 2 4 3/9 3/6 0/0 5 38 0 0 4 0 2
N. Williams 3 2 0 1/4 0/2 1/2 4 20 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
A. Agau
J. McWilliams
L. Rojas
C. Gray
N. Blackwell
C. Seeley
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
A. Dhaliwal
A. Diouf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Agau 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 4 12 0 0 0 1 0
J. McWilliams 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 14 0 0 2 0 1
L. Rojas 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
C. Gray 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
N. Blackwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 40 11 21/54 10/27 14/22 20 199 4 0 16 13 27
