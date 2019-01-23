Fresno State rallies from 20-point deficit to beat SDSU
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Braxton Huggins had a career-high 20 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Nate Grimes added 13 points and 16 rebounds and Fresno State rallied from a 20-point, first-half deficit to beat San Diego State 66-62 on Tuesday night.
Fresno State took its first lead, since 2-0, midway through the second half when Grimes's putback made it 52-51. Sam Bittner was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1:06 remaining and hit 2 of 3 free throws for a 63-58 lead, and Huggins made two more on their next possession.
Bittner, who had five points at halftime, sparked the second-half comeback with three early 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Fresno State (14-4, 5-1 Mountain West). Deshon Taylor, averaging 16.6 points per game, fouled out on a charging call with 2:04 remaining.
Fresno State has won six of the last eight games in the series.
Jalen McDaniels had 19 points and 10 rebounds for San Diego State (10-8, 2-3). Jeremy Hemsley added 14 and Devin Watson 13.
Hemsley scored 10 points in the first half to help SDSU build a 39-26 lead as Fresno State was held to 8-of-27 shooting (29.6 percent). McDaniels' putback with 12.7 seconds remaining in the game was SDSU's only field goal in the final four minutes.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|66
|Field Goals
|24-53 (45.3%)
|21-54 (38.9%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|41
|Offensive
|4
|13
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|11
|16
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|San Diego State 10-8
|75.3 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Fresno State 14-4
|76.8 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. McDaniels F
|15.9 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|2.4 APG
|48.4 FG%
|
4
|B. Huggins G
|18.4 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|1.4 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McDaniels F
|19 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|B. Huggins G
|20 PTS
|8 REB
|5 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|38.9
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McDaniels
|19
|10
|2
|8/12
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|J. Hemsley
|14
|3
|0
|4/6
|1/3
|5/7
|3
|33
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Watson
|13
|3
|3
|5/14
|2/6
|1/4
|4
|29
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|M. Mitchell
|4
|4
|0
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Mensah
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Narain
|5
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Seiko
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Schakel
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Arop
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Flynn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Chang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mensah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|25
|8
|24/53
|5/22
|9/15
|23
|199
|6
|2
|11
|4
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Huggins
|20
|8
|5
|5/12
|2/7
|8/11
|0
|38
|2
|0
|5
|2
|6
|S. Bittner
|18
|7
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|4/7
|1
|37
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|N. Grimes
|13
|16
|1
|6/12
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|38
|1
|0
|2
|8
|8
|D. Taylor
|9
|2
|4
|3/9
|3/6
|0/0
|5
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|N. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Agau
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. McWilliams
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|L. Rojas
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Gray
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Blackwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fitzgerald-Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diouf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|40
|11
|21/54
|10/27
|14/22
|20
|199
|4
|0
|16
|13
|27
