No. 7 Nevada romps to 100-60 win over Colorado State
RENO, Nev. (AP) Jordan Caroline scored 26 points and No. 7 Nevada cruised to a 100-60 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night, giving Eric Musselman his 100th win as a college coach.
Cody Martin added 19 points and brother Caleb Martin had 18 for the Wolf Pack (19-1, 6-1 Mountain West Conference), who shot 56 percent from the floor and 48 percent beyond the arc. Trey Porter scored 13 and Tre'Shawn Thurman 10.
J.D. Paige led the Rams (7-12, 2-4) with 18 points. Nico Carvacho had 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Nevada had huge advantages in points in the paint (40-18), points off turnovers (35-5), fast-break points (14-2) and assists (21-13). Colorado State committed 21 turnovers to Nevada's seven before a crowd of 10,391.
Carvacho entered shooting 60 percent from the field, best in the Mountain West. He was 5 of 13 against Nevada as the Rams shot 40 percent.
BIG PICTURE
Colorado State: The defense struggled again. Colorado State entered ranked second-to-last in the Mountain West in scoring defense (77.1) and blocked shots (1.9), and last in defensive three-point percentage (37 percent). Nevada, the top-scoring offense in the conference, rolled to its second-highest point total of the season.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack have struggled early at times this season, including a 20-point first half in their previous game against Air Force - the lowest output in Musselman's tenure at Nevada. This time, they made 10 of their first 12 shots and entered the break shooting 56 percent from the floor, their third-best mark all season.
UP NEXT
Colorado State: Returns home Saturday against Fresno State.
Nevada: Off this weekend before traveling to Las Vegas for a matchup Tuesday against in-state rival UNLV.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|18.3
|Pts. Per Game
|18.3
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|9.8
|Reb. Per Game
|9.8
|59.0
|Field Goal %
|49.4
|0.0
|Three Point %
|43.5
|53.0
|Free Throw %
|64.9
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Brown
|2.0
|Jack Schoemann missed layup, blocked by Nisre Zouzoua
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Masinton-Bonner
|9.0
|David Cunningham missed jump shot
|11.0
|+ 2
|Robbie Berwick made layup
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Colorado State
|33.0
|Jordan Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Zo Tyson
|33.0
|+ 1
|Zo Tyson made free throw
|54.0
|Shooting foul on Nisre Zouzoua
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|100
|Field Goals
|21-53 (39.6%)
|37-66 (56.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|13-27 (48.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|33
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|27
|25
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|13
|21
|Steals
|4
|11
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|20
|7
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado State 7-12
|76.1 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|13.8 APG
|7 Nevada 19-1
|79.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|J. Paige G
|15.1 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.6 APG
|44.6 FG%
|
24
|J. Caroline G
|18.3 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|1.7 APG
|48.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Paige G
|18 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|J. Caroline G
|26 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|56.1
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|48.1
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Paige
|18
|0
|1
|6/11
|6/8
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N. Carvacho
|11
|14
|2
|5/13
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9
|A. Thistlewood
|8
|2
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|2/4
|4
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Martin
|7
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|K. Moore
|2
|5
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Paige
|18
|0
|1
|6/11
|6/8
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N. Carvacho
|11
|14
|2
|5/13
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9
|A. Thistlewood
|8
|2
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|2/4
|4
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Martin
|7
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|K. Moore
|2
|5
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|7
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Tyson
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Berwick
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|H. Edwards
|2
|5
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|L. Ryan
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Schoemann
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Bannec
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|33
|13
|21/53
|9/20
|9/14
|19
|200
|4
|0
|20
|6
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Caroline
|26
|7
|3
|11/15
|4/5
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Co. Martin
|19
|2
|5
|9/10
|1/1
|0/3
|1
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Ca. Martin
|18
|4
|2
|6/15
|6/12
|0/1
|3
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Porter
|13
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|7/7
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Thurman
|10
|6
|6
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|25
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Caroline
|26
|7
|3
|11/15
|4/5
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Co. Martin
|19
|2
|5
|9/10
|1/1
|0/3
|1
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Ca. Martin
|18
|4
|2
|6/15
|6/12
|0/1
|3
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Porter
|13
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|7/7
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Thurman
|10
|6
|6
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|25
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|7
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Brown
|5
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|21
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|N. Zouzoua
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|D. Cunningham
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Henson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Townsell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hymes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|29
|21
|37/66
|13/27
|13/20
|14
|200
|11
|3
|7
|4
|25
-
UCIRV
HAWAII73
74
OT 13.0
-
AMER
BU70
66
Final
-
PROV
XAVIER64
62
Final
-
GWASH
DAVID62
73
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK68
71
Final
-
HOLY
ARMY57
76
Final
-
FIU
FAU78
74
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU61
65
Final
-
UMBC
UVM74
61
Final
-
1TENN
VANDY88
83
Final/OT
-
LEHIGH
NAVY85
74
Final
-
STBON
UMASS65
51
Final
-
MASLOW
BING85
79
Final
-
NH
HARTFD39
74
Final
-
GMASON
DAYTON67
63
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG47
57
Final
-
UGA
25LSU82
92
Final
-
VALPO
INDST53
70
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
71
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY67
66
Final/OT
-
RICH
STJOES70
74
Final
-
ILLST
BRAD68
85
Final
-
VCU
RI65
71
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIOST79
67
Final
-
ABIL
SFA60
61
Final
-
SAMHOU
NWST78
64
Final
-
NICHST
TXAMCC73
75
Final
-
UCF
TULANE75
50
Final
-
NORL
CARK71
76
Final
-
SDAK
NDAK70
56
Final
-
ECU
17HOU50
94
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR81
87
Final/OT
-
EVAN
DRAKE66
78
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL62
70
Final
-
SELOU
HOUBP70
67
Final
-
STLOU
DUQ73
77
Final
-
DEPAUL
12MARQET69
79
Final
-
SJST
WYO46
59
Final
-
OKLA
OKLAST70
61
Final
-
LOYCHI
MOST35
70
Final
-
MIZZOU
ARK60
72
Final
-
WISC
ILL72
60
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSN71
86
Final
-
UCRIV
CPOLY74
51
Final
-
COLOST
7NEVADA60
100
Final