No. 7 Nevada romps to 100-60 win over Colorado State

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 24, 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) Jordan Caroline scored 26 points and No. 7 Nevada cruised to a 100-60 victory over Colorado State on Wednesday night, giving Eric Musselman his 100th win as a college coach.

Cody Martin added 19 points and brother Caleb Martin had 18 for the Wolf Pack (19-1, 6-1 Mountain West Conference), who shot 56 percent from the floor and 48 percent beyond the arc. Trey Porter scored 13 and Tre'Shawn Thurman 10.

J.D. Paige led the Rams (7-12, 2-4) with 18 points. Nico Carvacho had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Nevada had huge advantages in points in the paint (40-18), points off turnovers (35-5), fast-break points (14-2) and assists (21-13). Colorado State committed 21 turnovers to Nevada's seven before a crowd of 10,391.

Carvacho entered shooting 60 percent from the field, best in the Mountain West. He was 5 of 13 against Nevada as the Rams shot 40 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado State: The defense struggled again. Colorado State entered ranked second-to-last in the Mountain West in scoring defense (77.1) and blocked shots (1.9), and last in defensive three-point percentage (37 percent). Nevada, the top-scoring offense in the conference, rolled to its second-highest point total of the season.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack have struggled early at times this season, including a 20-point first half in their previous game against Air Force - the lowest output in Musselman's tenure at Nevada. This time, they made 10 of their first 12 shots and entered the break shooting 56 percent from the floor, their third-best mark all season.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: Returns home Saturday against Fresno State.

Nevada: Off this weekend before traveling to Las Vegas for a matchup Tuesday against in-state rival UNLV.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 60 100
Field Goals 21-53 (39.6%) 37-66 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 13-27 (48.1%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 33
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 27 25
Team 4 4
Assists 13 21
Steals 4 11
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 20 7
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
J. Paige G
18 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
24
J. Caroline G
26 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
Colorado State
Starters
J. Paige
N. Carvacho
A. Thistlewood
K. Martin
K. Moore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Paige 18 0 1 6/11 6/8 0/0 3 30 0 0 2 0 0
N. Carvacho 11 14 2 5/13 0/0 1/2 1 31 0 0 2 5 9
A. Thistlewood 8 2 1 2/5 2/4 2/4 4 33 0 0 2 0 2
K. Martin 7 3 3 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 4 0 3
K. Moore 2 5 3 1/6 0/2 0/0 4 28 1 0 3 1 4
Bench
A. Masinton-Bonner
Z. Tyson
R. Berwick
H. Edwards
L. Ryan
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
D. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Masinton-Bonner 7 2 0 2/4 0/1 3/4 2 20 0 0 0 0 2
Z. Tyson 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 3 0 0 1 0 1
R. Berwick 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 2 0 0
H. Edwards 2 5 2 0/3 0/1 2/3 2 20 1 0 3 0 5
L. Ryan 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 1 0 1
J. Schoemann 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Bannec 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 33 13 21/53 9/20 9/14 19 200 4 0 20 6 27
Nevada
Starters
J. Caroline
Co. Martin
Ca. Martin
T. Porter
T. Thurman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Caroline 26 7 3 11/15 4/5 0/0 1 31 0 0 1 1 6
Co. Martin 19 2 5 9/10 1/1 0/3 1 32 2 0 1 0 2
Ca. Martin 18 4 2 6/15 6/12 0/1 3 31 2 0 1 0 4
T. Porter 13 3 1 3/4 0/0 7/7 1 21 1 0 1 1 2
T. Thurman 10 6 6 4/5 1/2 1/2 1 25 3 0 0 2 4
Bench
J. Johnson
J. Brown
N. Zouzoua
D. Cunningham
C. Henson
L. Drew
J. Harris
J. Anderson
J. Townsell
K. Hymes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 7 2 2 2/8 1/5 2/2 1 27 0 0 1 0 2
J. Brown 5 2 2 1/3 0/0 3/4 3 21 0 2 0 0 2
N. Zouzoua 2 3 0 1/5 0/2 0/1 3 9 2 1 1 0 3
D. Cunningham 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0
C. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Townsell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hymes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 29 21 37/66 13/27 13/20 14 200 11 3 7 4 25
