Arkansas ends 4-game skid, rallies past Missouri 72-60,

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 23, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Isaiah Joe scored 23 points and Arkansas rallied from an early deficit to snap a four-game losing streak beating Missouri 72-60 Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena.

Joe knocked down seven 3-pointers and fueled a late second-half run that turned a close game into a runaway.

Arkansas (11-7, 2-4 SEC) led 60-59 with 4:27 left when the Razorbacks went on a 10-0 run. Joe buried 3-pointers around two inside buckets to give Arkansas a 70-59 lead with 2:28 left.

The loss was the fourth in the last five games for Missouri (10-7, 1-4) which seized control early in the first half and raced to a 14-2 lead on a layup by Jordan Geist eight minutes in. Arkansas opened the game by going 1-of-12 from the floor and went more than six minutes without a point early in the half.

Jeremiah Tilmon scored seven of his nine first-half points in the first eight minutes to help the Tigers grab the early momentum.

Desi Sills finally got Arkansas going, getting a transition bucket off a turnover and the Razorbacks slowly whittled away at Missouri's lead.

Daniel Gafford scored inside and Reggie Chaney added back-to-back buckets to pull Arkansas within 26-20 with 4:11 left before halftime.

Arkansas took its first lead of the game with an 8-0 run with under three minutes left in the half. Sills hit a pair of free throws, then Joe and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers for a 30-29 Razorbacks lead with 2:10 left.

Xavier Pinson drained a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, but Gafford, who scored 13 points, threw up a shot as he was falling down which went well above the backboard then down through the net as the buzzer sounded, cutting Missouri's lead to 34-32.

Mark Smith led Missouri with 22 points.

UP NEXT Missouri: The Tigers will host LSU on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks step out of SEC play in Lubbock against Texas Tech. Tipoff in the Big 12/SEC Challenge game is set for 5 p.m.

Key Players
J. Geist
J. Harris
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
41.5 Field Goal % 36.6
35.5 Three Point % 14.0
76.1 Free Throw % 70.1
  Shot clock violation turnover on Arkansas 2.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Xavier Pinson 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Geist 48.0
  Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Mason Jones 1:16
  Kevin Puryear missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:18
+ 1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:25
+ 1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 1:25
  Personal foul on K.J. Santos 1:25
+ 1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:26
  Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:26
Team Stats
Points 60 72
Field Goals 19-42 (45.2%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 29
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 25 21
Team 1 0
Assists 9 18
Steals 2 13
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 23 13
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
13
Ma. Smith G
22 PTS, 7 REB
1
I. Joe G
23 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Missouri 10-7 342660
home team logo Arkansas 11-7 324072
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
away team logo Missouri 10-7 68.3 PPG 37.3 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo Arkansas 11-7 79.3 PPG 41.6 RPG 17.3 APG
13
Ma. Smith G 12.0 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.8 APG 45.0 FG%
1
I. Joe G 14.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.7 APG 42.1 FG%
13
Ma. Smith G 22 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
1
I. Joe G 23 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
45.2 FG% 44.1
40.0 3PT FG% 40.0
70.6 FT% 62.5
Missouri
Starters
Ma. Smith
J. Tilmon
K. Puryear
J. Geist
J. Pickett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ma. Smith 22 7 0 8/14 6/11 0/0 2 37 1 0 2 0 7
J. Tilmon 9 5 2 4/5 0/0 1/3 5 27 0 0 4 2 3
K. Puryear 7 4 0 2/8 1/5 2/2 1 26 0 0 1 1 3
J. Geist 7 6 4 2/6 1/4 2/3 1 35 0 0 5 1 5
J. Pickett 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
X. Pinson
R. Suggs
T. Watson
R. Nikko
K. Santos
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
D. Smith
Mi. Smith
J. Porter
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
P. Braun
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Pinson 8 2 2 2/4 1/2 3/4 1 21 0 0 4 0 2
R. Suggs 5 1 0 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 12 0 0 2 0 1
T. Watson 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 8 0 0 2 0 0
R. Nikko 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 4 1 0 0 0 0
K. Santos 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/1 2 20 0 0 1 0 4
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Mi. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 29 9 19/42 10/25 12/17 21 200 2 0 23 4 25
Arkansas
Starters
I. Joe
D. Gafford
J. Harris
M. Jones
A. Bailey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Joe 23 1 2 8/13 7/12 0/0 2 33 3 0 2 0 1
D. Gafford 13 10 1 6/9 0/0 1/5 0 35 2 0 0 4 6
J. Harris 10 2 6 3/7 0/2 4/4 3 32 3 0 0 0 2
M. Jones 6 4 1 2/10 2/8 0/0 3 26 1 0 5 0 4
A. Bailey 1 0 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
D. Sills
R. Chaney
K. Embery-Simpson
G. Osabuohien
J. Holmes
K. Garland
I. Ali
E. Henderson
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Sills 8 3 1 3/5 0/0 2/3 3 20 1 0 3 2 1
R. Chaney 6 6 4 3/7 0/0 0/0 4 23 2 0 1 2 4
K. Embery-Simpson 5 1 2 1/4 1/2 2/2 0 14 0 0 1 0 1
G. Osabuohien 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 9 1 0 1 0 2
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 29 18 26/59 10/25 10/16 20 200 13 0 13 8 21
