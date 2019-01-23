Arkansas ends 4-game skid, rallies past Missouri 72-60,
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Isaiah Joe scored 23 points and Arkansas rallied from an early deficit to snap a four-game losing streak beating Missouri 72-60 Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena.
Joe knocked down seven 3-pointers and fueled a late second-half run that turned a close game into a runaway.
Arkansas (11-7, 2-4 SEC) led 60-59 with 4:27 left when the Razorbacks went on a 10-0 run. Joe buried 3-pointers around two inside buckets to give Arkansas a 70-59 lead with 2:28 left.
The loss was the fourth in the last five games for Missouri (10-7, 1-4) which seized control early in the first half and raced to a 14-2 lead on a layup by Jordan Geist eight minutes in. Arkansas opened the game by going 1-of-12 from the floor and went more than six minutes without a point early in the half.
Jeremiah Tilmon scored seven of his nine first-half points in the first eight minutes to help the Tigers grab the early momentum.
Desi Sills finally got Arkansas going, getting a transition bucket off a turnover and the Razorbacks slowly whittled away at Missouri's lead.
Daniel Gafford scored inside and Reggie Chaney added back-to-back buckets to pull Arkansas within 26-20 with 4:11 left before halftime.
Arkansas took its first lead of the game with an 8-0 run with under three minutes left in the half. Sills hit a pair of free throws, then Joe and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers for a 30-29 Razorbacks lead with 2:10 left.
Xavier Pinson drained a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left, but Gafford, who scored 13 points, threw up a shot as he was falling down which went well above the backboard then down through the net as the buzzer sounded, cutting Missouri's lead to 34-32.
Mark Smith led Missouri with 22 points.
UP NEXT Missouri: The Tigers will host LSU on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks step out of SEC play in Lubbock against Texas Tech. Tipoff in the Big 12/SEC Challenge game is set for 5 p.m.
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|72
|Field Goals
|19-42 (45.2%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-25 (40.0%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|29
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|25
|21
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|2
|13
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|23
|13
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|45.2
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ma. Smith
|22
|7
|0
|8/14
|6/11
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|J. Tilmon
|9
|5
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|1/3
|5
|27
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|K. Puryear
|7
|4
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Geist
|7
|6
|4
|2/6
|1/4
|2/3
|1
|35
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|J. Pickett
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Joe
|23
|1
|2
|8/13
|7/12
|0/0
|2
|33
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Gafford
|13
|10
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|1/5
|0
|35
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|J. Harris
|10
|2
|6
|3/7
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|32
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Jones
|6
|4
|1
|2/10
|2/8
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|A. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
