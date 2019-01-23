PURDUE
Streaking Purdue takes down Ohio State 79-67

  STATS AP
  • Jan 23, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Carsen Edwards had 27 points as streaking Purdue held off a late Ohio State rally to win 79-67 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Cline added 13 for the Boilermakers (13-6, 6-2 Big Ten), who have won four straight and seven of the last eight. They endured a late surge to overcome the Buckeyes (12-6, 2-5), who lost their fifth in a row and are winless so far in 2019. The losing streak is the longest in over two decades.

Ohio State showed some life in the second half, hitting 3-pointers and chipping away at a 10-point Purdue halftime lead. The Buckeyes closed the score to 58-56 on a Musa Jallow 3-pointer with seven minutes left but couldn't get any closer.

A 3-pointer by Purdue's Grady Eifert with 1:01 left all but sealed it.

Purdue started the game 1 for 8 from the field as Ohio State built a 17-8 lead. But the Buckeyes got sloppy, watching the Boilermakers go on a 22-1 run that included 3-pointers from Eifert and Eric Hunter Jr. and pair of 3-point bombs from Cline.

Andre Wesson had a career-high 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the floor. He gave the Value City Arena crowd something to cheer about when he hit a rainbow shot from behind the half-court line to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half.

Kaleb Wesson - who is Andre's younger brother and the Buckeyes' scoring leader - picked up his fourth foul with less than four minutes gone in the second half and had to take a seat. He came back late in the game only to foul out 51 seconds later. He finished with just six points.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers are rolling behind Edwards, who is among the top scorers in the nation. They'll try to take the hot streak into another matchup with No. 6 Michigan State this weekend. Purdue took a 77-59 pounding from the Spartans Jan. 8 and hasn't lost since.

Ohio State: That adversity that coach Chris Holtmann predicted in the preseason? This is what it looks like. They lost sophomore Kyle Young to a leg injury last week, which takes a scoring chunk out of the frontcourt. February is not going to get any easier.

UP NEXT:

Purdue: Hosts No. 6 Michigan State on Sunday.

Ohio State: At Nebraska on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Key Players
C. Edwards
3 G
C. Jackson
3 G
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
42.1 Field Goal % 40.2
38.2 Three Point % 39.3
85.6 Free Throw % 79.4
  Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Ryan Cline 29.0
+ 1 Ryan Cline made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Ryan Cline made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on C.J. Jackson 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms 51.0
  Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 3 Grady Eifert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carsen Edwards 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Carsen Edwards 1:21
  Musa Jallow missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
+ 1 Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:41
+ 1 Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws 1:41
Team Stats
Points 79 67
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 23-44 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 12-24 (50.0%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 21-25 (84.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 23
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 20 19
Team 2 0
Assists 13 11
Steals 8 9
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 18 18
Fouls 17 20
Technicals 0 1
3
C. Edwards G
27 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
24
A. Wesson F
22 PTS, 3 REB
12T
Purdue 13-6
Ohio State 12-6
Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Purdue 13-6 78.2 PPG 38.5 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Ohio State 12-6 75.0 PPG 38.1 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
3
C. Edwards G 24.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.4 APG 42.3 FG%
24
A. Wesson F 7.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.8 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Edwards G 27 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
24
A. Wesson F 22 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
47.9 FG% 52.3
50.0 3PT FG% 45.5
84.0 FT% 68.8
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
R. Cline
T. Williams
G. Eifert
N. Eastern
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 27 4 4 6/16 4/9 11/13 2 38 5 0 7 0 4
R. Cline 13 0 2 4/9 3/5 2/2 1 34 1 0 1 0 0
T. Williams 10 3 0 4/6 0/1 2/3 4 13 1 0 2 3 0
G. Eifert 9 6 4 3/4 3/4 0/1 3 26 1 0 1 2 4
N. Eastern 3 2 2 1/5 0/0 1/1 1 31 0 0 3 0 2
Bench
M. Haarms
E. Hunter Jr.
A. Wheeler
E. Boudreaux
S. Stefanovic
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Haarms 9 7 0 2/2 0/0 5/5 3 24 0 2 0 0 7
E. Hunter Jr. 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
A. Wheeler 3 4 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 1 1 2 2
E. Boudreaux 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
S. Stefanovic 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 28 13 23/48 12/24 21/25 17 200 8 3 18 8 20
Ohio State
Starters
A. Wesson
L. Muhammad
C. Jackson
K. Wesson
D. Washington Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wesson 22 3 0 9/10 4/5 0/1 4 37 1 0 1 1 2
L. Muhammad 10 2 1 3/6 1/2 3/4 1 33 2 0 3 0 2
C. Jackson 7 1 3 2/7 1/3 2/2 2 34 1 0 5 0 1
K. Wesson 6 3 2 1/4 0/1 4/4 5 16 0 0 2 0 3
D. Washington Jr. 2 3 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
M. Jallow
J. Ahrens
K. Woods
J. LeDee
D. Hummer
J. Lane
C. Walker
K. Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jallow 12 6 1 5/7 2/4 0/3 1 31 5 1 1 2 4
J. Ahrens 6 5 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 17 0 0 3 0 5
K. Woods 2 0 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 17 0 0 1 0 0
J. LeDee 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 23 11 23/44 10/22 11/16 20 200 9 1 18 4 19
NCAA BB Scores