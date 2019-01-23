Streaking Purdue takes down Ohio State 79-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Carsen Edwards had 27 points as streaking Purdue held off a late Ohio State rally to win 79-67 on Wednesday night.
Ryan Cline added 13 for the Boilermakers (13-6, 6-2 Big Ten), who have won four straight and seven of the last eight. They endured a late surge to overcome the Buckeyes (12-6, 2-5), who lost their fifth in a row and are winless so far in 2019. The losing streak is the longest in over two decades.
Ohio State showed some life in the second half, hitting 3-pointers and chipping away at a 10-point Purdue halftime lead. The Buckeyes closed the score to 58-56 on a Musa Jallow 3-pointer with seven minutes left but couldn't get any closer.
A 3-pointer by Purdue's Grady Eifert with 1:01 left all but sealed it.
Purdue started the game 1 for 8 from the field as Ohio State built a 17-8 lead. But the Buckeyes got sloppy, watching the Boilermakers go on a 22-1 run that included 3-pointers from Eifert and Eric Hunter Jr. and pair of 3-point bombs from Cline.
Andre Wesson had a career-high 22 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the floor. He gave the Value City Arena crowd something to cheer about when he hit a rainbow shot from behind the half-court line to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half.
Kaleb Wesson - who is Andre's younger brother and the Buckeyes' scoring leader - picked up his fourth foul with less than four minutes gone in the second half and had to take a seat. He came back late in the game only to foul out 51 seconds later. He finished with just six points.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: The Boilermakers are rolling behind Edwards, who is among the top scorers in the nation. They'll try to take the hot streak into another matchup with No. 6 Michigan State this weekend. Purdue took a 77-59 pounding from the Spartans Jan. 8 and hasn't lost since.
Ohio State: That adversity that coach Chris Holtmann predicted in the preseason? This is what it looks like. They lost sophomore Kyle Young to a leg injury last week, which takes a scoring chunk out of the frontcourt. February is not going to get any easier.
UP NEXT:
Purdue: Hosts No. 6 Michigan State on Sunday.
Ohio State: At Nebraska on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|42.1
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|38.2
|Three Point %
|39.3
|85.6
|Free Throw %
|79.4
|Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Ryan Cline
|29.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Cline made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Cline made 1st of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Personal foul on C.J. Jackson
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms
|51.0
|Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|+ 3
|Grady Eifert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carsen Edwards
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Carsen Edwards
|1:21
|Musa Jallow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|+ 1
|Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:41
|+ 1
|Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|67
|Field Goals
|23-48 (47.9%)
|23-44 (52.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-24 (50.0%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|21-25 (84.0%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|23
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|20
|19
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|18
|18
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Purdue 13-6
|78.2 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Ohio State 12-6
|75.0 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|24.6 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.4 APG
|42.3 FG%
|
24
|A. Wesson F
|7.6 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.8 APG
|43.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|A. Wesson F
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.9
|FG%
|52.3
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|84.0
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|27
|4
|4
|6/16
|4/9
|11/13
|2
|38
|5
|0
|7
|0
|4
|R. Cline
|13
|0
|2
|4/9
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|10
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|13
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|G. Eifert
|9
|6
|4
|3/4
|3/4
|0/1
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|N. Eastern
|3
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|27
|4
|4
|6/16
|4/9
|11/13
|2
|38
|5
|0
|7
|0
|4
|R. Cline
|13
|0
|2
|4/9
|3/5
|2/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|10
|3
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|13
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|G. Eifert
|9
|6
|4
|3/4
|3/4
|0/1
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|N. Eastern
|3
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Haarms
|9
|7
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|5/5
|3
|24
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|E. Hunter Jr.
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Wheeler
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|E. Boudreaux
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Stefanovic
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|28
|13
|23/48
|12/24
|21/25
|17
|200
|8
|3
|18
|8
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wesson
|22
|3
|0
|9/10
|4/5
|0/1
|4
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Muhammad
|10
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Jackson
|7
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|34
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|K. Wesson
|6
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|4/4
|5
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Washington Jr.
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wesson
|22
|3
|0
|9/10
|4/5
|0/1
|4
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Muhammad
|10
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Jackson
|7
|1
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|34
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|K. Wesson
|6
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|4/4
|5
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Washington Jr.
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jallow
|12
|6
|1
|5/7
|2/4
|0/3
|1
|31
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|J. Ahrens
|6
|5
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|K. Woods
|2
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Hummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|23
|11
|23/44
|10/22
|11/16
|20
|200
|9
|1
|18
|4
|19
-
DEPAUL
12MARQET54
58
2nd 5:30 FS1
-
WISC
ILL38
31
2nd 15:58 BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK45
48
2nd 12:49 SECN
-
OKLA
OKLAST49
54
2nd 11:38 ESPU
-
LOYCHI
MOST28
50
2nd 11:18 CBSSN
-
SJST
WYO30
42
2nd 8:42
-
UCRIV
CPOLY9
14
1st 12:11
-
LNGBCH
CSN18
16
1st 9:09 ESP3
-
AMER
BU70
66
Final
-
PROV
XAVIER64
62
Final
-
STBON
UMASS65
51
Final
-
FIU
FAU78
74
Final
-
LEHIGH
NAVY85
74
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU61
65
Final
-
GWASH
DAVID62
73
Final
-
UMBC
UVM74
61
Final
-
MASLOW
BING85
79
Final
-
VALPO
INDST53
70
Final
-
NH
HARTFD39
74
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
71
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK68
71
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIOST79
67
Final
-
RICH
STJOES70
74
Final
-
VCU
RI65
71
Final
-
GMASON
DAYTON67
63
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG47
57
Final
-
UGA
25LSU82
92
Final
-
1TENN
VANDY88
83
Final/OT
-
HOLY
ARMY57
76
Final
-
ILLST
BRAD68
85
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY67
66
Final/OT
-
ABIL
SFA60
61
Final
-
SAMHOU
NWST78
64
Final
-
SDAK
NDAK70
56
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR81
87
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DUQ73
77
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL62
70
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE66
78
Final
-
NORL
CARK71
76
Final
-
ECU
17HOU50
94
Final
-
SELOU
HOUBP70
67
Final
-
NICHST
TXAMCC73
75
Final
-
UCF
TULANE75
50
Final
-
COLOST
7NEVADA0
0154.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm CBSSN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
+2
12:00am