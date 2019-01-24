Syracuse routs Miami with a barrage of 3s
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Miami's strategy seemed sound. Force Syracuse, the seventh-best 3-point shooting team in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 34 percent entering the game, to shoot from beyond the arc.
The formula worked great early on. The Orange missed their first five shots of the game - all from long range - and the Hurricanes took an early 17-11 lead.
But Syracuse (14-5, 5-1 ACC) connected on a season-high 14 of their next 25 3s, one shy of the school record, en route to a 73-53 rout of the Hurricanes (9-9, 1-5). Miami employed a man-to-man defense to try and disrupt the Orange but nothing worked after Syracuse got untracked.
''They were shooting the 3s so well we decided to go man-to-man,'' said Miami coach Jim Larranaga. ''When someone is shooting the 3 and shooting it well you tend to think, OK, you're down seven or eight points. Maybe we can guard them better in the man and they just exploded.''
''They missed their first few and then they went crazy,'' Larranaga added.
''They hit their 3s and we couldn't do anything about it,'' Miami center Ebuka Izundu said.
Elijah Hughes tied a career-high with 22 points to lead the Orange, who has won seven of their last eight and three in a row. Miami has lost five of six.
Hughes was 6-of-9 shooting from long range and also blocked three shots. Buddy Boeheim added 12 points for the Orange, including 3-of-6 from 3. Frank Howard also hit 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Tyus Battle had all of his 10 points in the second half and a career-best nine assists. Paschal Chukwu had five blocks.
On the defensive end, Syracuse held Miami to its lowest scoring output of the season on 33.9 percent shooting and just 8 of 29 from 3.
Miami held a 22-20 lead when Boeheim came off the bench to hit three 3s and spark an 11-2 run.
''Watching the first couple of minutes, my eyes lit up seeing that zone and knowing the open opportunities I'd have when I got in,'' Boeheim said. ''Once I got in, my teammates were finding me, gave me open looks and I was able to knock down a couple and it was a good momentum switch going into the second half.''
''Coach Boeheim's son was the player of the game,'' Larranaga said.
The Orange held a slim 32-29 lead at the break but outscored the Hurricanes 41-24 in the second half. Syracuse had a 42-39 margin with 15 minutes to go and went on a 19-5 run to take control.
It was the third straight game the Orange have had double-digit 3s. The Orange shot 49 percent from the field.
''If the (opposing) team's going to play zone, you have to make some shots,'' Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. ''It's as simple as that.''
Dejan Vasiljevic led Miami with 11 points, the lone Hurricane to score in double digits.
''It's a good win. Our defense was really good in the second half,'' Jim Boeheim said. (Chris) Lykes can get by people and we did a pretty good job of keeping him in front. Vasiljevic has always made shots against us but for the most part we did a good job on him.''
Now the heavy lifting begins for Syracuse, who embark on a three-game road trip starting Saturday against No. 10 Virginia Tech.
''Virginia Tech on the road is going to be a good one,'' Hughes said. ''You just have to prepare and stay locked in.''
ALL TEED UP
Miami coach Jim Larranaga was assessed a technical in the second half for protesting what appeared to be a goaltend by Paschal Chukwu. Tyus Battle hit both free throws.
THE DEFENSE RESTS
Syracuse held Miami guard Chris Lykes to eight points, 10 below his season average, on just 4-of-15 shooting.
BOUNCING BACK
Elijah Hughes bounced back from a subpar performance against Pitt on Saturday. In addition to his 22 points, Hughes registered three assists, three steals and three terrific blocks.
BIG PICTURE
Miami: The undermanned Hurricanes, who dress just seven scholarship players, are on the brink of a season going out of control with upcoming games against Florida State, Virginia Tech and Virginia.
Syracuse: The Orange are hitting their stride on offense. Point guard Frank Howard is rounding into form and Buddy Boeheim is providing a spark off the bench.
UP NEXT:
Miami hosts in-state rival Florida State on Sunday.
The Orange heads south for a matchup Saturday against No. 10 Virginia Tech.
---
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|44.9
|Field Goal %
|37.8
|34.4
|Three Point %
|28.2
|79.1
|Free Throw %
|69.1
|+ 3
|Willie Herenton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mack
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic
|37.0
|Robert Braswell missed jump shot
|39.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ebuka Izundu, stolen by Bourama Sidibe
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Ebuka Izundu
|56.0
|Anthony Mack missed layup
|58.0
|+ 1
|Oshae Brissett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:20
|+ 1
|Oshae Brissett made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:20
|Shooting foul on Dejan Vasiljevic
|1:20
|Bad pass turnover on Sam Waardenburg, stolen by Bourama Sidibe
|1:49
|Turnover on Bourama Sidibe
|2:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|73
|Field Goals
|20-59 (33.9%)
|26-53 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-29 (27.6%)
|14-30 (46.7%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|28
|Offensive
|10
|4
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|7
|1
|Assists
|11
|22
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|1
|11
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|8
|8
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Fla.) 9-9
|76.5 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Syracuse 14-5
|71.8 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|D. Vasiljevic G
|11.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.5 APG
|43.1 FG%
|
33
|E. Hughes F
|14.9 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.4 APG
|44.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Vasiljevic G
|11 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|E. Hughes F
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|27.6
|3PT FG%
|46.7
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Vasiljevic
|11
|8
|1
|4/9
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|E. Izundu
|8
|10
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|A. Lawrence II
|8
|7
|3
|2/8
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|C. Lykes
|8
|3
|2
|4/15
|0/8
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|S. Waardenburg
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Johnson
|9
|1
|1
|4/13
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Mack
|6
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Herenton
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGusty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Proctor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|32
|11
|20/59
|8/29
|5/6
|8
|200
|4
|1
|12
|10
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hughes
|22
|3
|3
|8/13
|6/9
|0/0
|0
|37
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|T. Battle
|10
|6
|9
|3/8
|1/5
|3/3
|0
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|F. Howard
|9
|2
|1
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|O. Brissett
|7
|3
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|P. Chukwu
|6
|4
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boeheim
|12
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Dolezaj
|5
|5
|5
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|B. Sidibe
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Braswell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Carey
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Balandi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|27
|22
|26/53
|14/30
|7/8
|8
|200
|7
|11
|6
|4
|23
-
CSBAK
CALBPTST88
84
2nd 0.0
-
LOYMRY
USD58
71
2nd 0.0
-
MARYCA
BYU26
33
1st 1.0 ESP2
-
ARIZST
UCLA36
35
1st 3:37 FS1
-
COLO
CAL32
21
1st 36.0 PACN
-
WASHST
OREGST36
52
1st 0.0 PACN
-
4GONZAG
SNCLRA53
17
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
OAK
IUPUI71
73
Final
-
NJTECH
STETSON82
59
Final
-
WMMARY
NCWILM88
93
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC75
67
Final
-
MEMP
TEMPLE76
85
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN60
83
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR88
97
Final
-
TULSA
CINCY64
88
Final
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD85
68
Final
-
KENSAW
NALAB71
76
Final
-
SAMFORD
WOFF106
107
Final/OT
-
NEAST
TOWSON72
75
Final
-
CHATT
FURMAN58
73
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD78
86
Final
-
SACHRT
ROBERT64
72
Final
-
WAGNER
SFTRPA83
79
Final
-
JVILLE
UNF86
81
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT72
74
Final
-
STFRAN
FDU58
60
Final
-
SIENA
FAIR57
48
Final
-
TEXST
GAST81
68
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT54
56
Final
-
USCUP
HAMP70
88
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP73
77
Final
-
MNMTH
CAN66
80
Final
-
ELON
CHARLS53
72
Final
-
6MICHST
19IOWA82
67
Final
-
CCTST
BRYANT60
63
Final
-
HIGHPT
LONGWD51
55
Final
-
WISGB
NKY65
87
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU72
67
Final
-
FGC
LPSCMB81
89
Final
-
JAXST
EKY70
88
Final
-
CSTCAR
ARKLR72
71
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW85
79
Final/OT
-
VMI
MERCER68
88
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD61
67
Final
-
APPST
ARKST81
82
Final/OT
-
WKY
USM66
63
Final
-
TROY
LAMON69
75
Final
-
UAB
NTEXAS52
49
Final
-
MTSU
RICE68
79
Final
-
21NCST
23LVILLE77
84
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF84
88
Final
-
MIAMI
CUSE53
73
Final
-
NDAKST
SDAKST69
87
Final
-
CHARLO
TXSA43
88
Final
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI67
79
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST75
47
Final
-
EILL
TNMART66
64
Final
-
SIUE
SEMO87
86
Final/3OT
-
ARIZ
USC57
80
Final
-
WEBER
MONST93
84
Final
-
UTAH
STNFRD70
66
Final
-
TNST
PEAY74
89
Final
-
SUTAH
NCOLO68
79
Final
-
MRSHL
LATECH80
89
Final/OT
-
ODU
UTEP50
48
Final
-
WASH
OREG61
56
Final
-
BELMONT
MURYST79
66
Final
-
IDST
MNTNA69
80
Final
-
UCSB
CSFULL60
81
Final
-
PORT
SANFRAN61
83
Final
-
IDAHO
SACST48
69
Final
-
EWASH
PORTST65
78
Final