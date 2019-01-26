UNLV
McDaniels' career night helps San Diego St. beat UNLV 94-77

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 26, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) The Jalen McDaniels Show continues to roll for San Diego State.

McDaniels had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double as SDSU defeated UNLV 94-77 on Saturday night.

''I thought he played magnificently,'' Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said. ''We put a couple of new plays in that got him an extra look or two.''

McDaniels has the look of being able to play at the next level. About the only thing he did wrong on Saturday was convert a 3-point shot at the buzzer.

''He'll have to pay for that when we go to Las Vegas because they won't forget that,'' Dutcher said. ''I didn't want him to take it and I had already turned to go shake hands. But I'm not going to over-react to it. It's part of being a young kid and doing some things that you learn not to do.''

But there has been little McDaniels hasn't done well of late.

The 6-foot-10, 195-pound sophomore entered the game averaging nearly 20 points over his last seven games. Kawhi Leonard, during the 2010-11 season, was the last Aztecs player with five consecutive double-doubles.

''He's doing what all the really good players here have done and that's putting in the work,'' Dutcher said of McDaniels. ''He works like crazy in practice and like crazy away from practice.''

SDSU (11-8, 3-3 Mountain West) led by 11 points at halftime, and unlike in its last game against Fresno State when leading by 20 points, it didn't squander an early double-digit advantage. The Aztecs extended their bulge to 19 points about five minutes into the second half and cruised in for the win.

UNLV (11-8, 5-2) was led by Joel Ntambwe's 19 points in losing its sixth straight game at SDSU and for the 13th time in the teams' last 14 meetings. The Rebels squandered a chance to pull into a tie atop the conference standings with Nevada being idle and Fresno State losing at Colorado State.

The Aztecs looked sharp as they continue their maddening up-and-down showing in conference play. They have followed every loss with a win and they had McDaniels, who added five steals and four assists, to thank for this victory.

UNLV entered the game among the conference leaders in numerous offensive categories but missed seven of its first eight shots as the Aztecs raced to a nine-point lead in the opening four minutes.

Amauri Hardy hit a 3-pointer, UNLV's sixth of the game, to cut the deficit to 29-27 but the Rebels missed a chance to tie the game on their following possession. McDaniels sandwiched a pair of 3-point plays around a layup by Watson to push the lead back into double figures about 2 1/2 minutes later.

''In the first half we tried to get the ball in the paint and beat them up down low,'' SDSU's Matt Mitchell said.

But it was McDaniels who once again provided the highlights.

''He plays with a lot of energy and it shows,'' SDSU guard Jeremy Hemsley said. ''But it's not a surprise to the guys on the team.''

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: The Rebels are trying to survive a challenging stretch of their schedule, including Saturday's game at SDSU. Two of their next three games are on the road and the home game comes against No. 7 Nevada.

San Diego State: Jalen McDaniels' string of solid play isn't going unnoticed while the Aztecs remain inconsistent. There were eight NBA scouts in attendance, with most of their focus being on McDaniels.

UP NEXT

UNLV plays visiting No. 7 Nevada on Tuesday.

San Diego State faces the Air Force Academy at home on Wednesday

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Juiston
10 F
D. Watson
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
44.3 Field Goal % 43.0
30.8 Three Point % 39.8
57.1 Free Throw % 74.0
+ 3 Jalen McDaniels made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Nick Blair made dunk 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Nick Blair 12.0
  Kris Clyburn missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Nick Blair 21.0
  Jeremy Hemsley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Jeremy Hemsley made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Tervell Beck 21.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kris Clyburn, stolen by Matt Mitchell 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Kris Clyburn 48.0
  Matt Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot 50.0
Team Stats
Points 77 94
Field Goals 29-65 (44.6%) 32-57 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 13-30 (43.3%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Free Throws 6-14 (42.9%) 24-30 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 38
Offensive 12 12
Defensive 15 24
Team 2 2
Assists 15 15
Steals 6 12
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
J. Ntambwe F
19 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
5
J. McDaniels F
30 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo UNLV 11-8 354277
home team logo San Diego State 11-8 464894
SDGST -5.5, O/U 146
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
SDGST -5.5, O/U 146
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Team Stats
away team logo UNLV 11-8 75.8 PPG 44.9 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo San Diego State 11-8 75.3 PPG 37.9 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
24
J. Ntambwe F 12.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.6 APG 42.9 FG%
5
J. McDaniels F 16.1 PPG 8.1 RPG 2.4 APG 49.3 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Ntambwe F 19 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
5
J. McDaniels F 30 PTS 13 REB 4 AST
44.6 FG% 56.1
43.3 3PT FG% 54.5
42.9 FT% 80.0
UNLV
Starters
J. Ntambwe
A. Hardy
N. Robotham
K. Clyburn
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ntambwe 19 6 0 8/16 3/6 0/3 4 30 0 0 0 3 3
A. Hardy 18 8 6 6/14 4/7 2/2 2 38 3 0 1 1 7
N. Robotham 9 2 6 3/6 2/4 1/2 3 35 1 0 2 2 0
K. Clyburn 7 4 1 3/8 1/5 0/0 3 25 2 0 4 1 3
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 1 3 2 0
Starters
J. Ntambwe
A. Hardy
N. Robotham
K. Clyburn
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ntambwe 19 6 0 8/16 3/6 0/3 4 30 0 0 0 3 3
A. Hardy 18 8 6 6/14 4/7 2/2 2 38 3 0 1 1 7
N. Robotham 9 2 6 3/6 2/4 1/2 3 35 1 0 2 2 0
K. Clyburn 7 4 1 3/8 1/5 0/0 3 25 2 0 4 1 3
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 1 3 2 0
Bench
N. Blair
T. Beck
B. Hamilton
T. Woodbury
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
S. Juiston
C. Diong
M. Coleman
L. Bangai
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blair 13 5 1 5/9 1/3 2/3 2 28 0 1 3 3 2
T. Beck 3 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 12 0 0 0 0 0
B. Hamilton 3 0 1 1/6 1/3 0/2 1 15 0 0 0 0 0
T. Woodbury 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 27 15 29/65 13/30 6/14 23 200 6 2 13 12 15
NCAA BB Scores