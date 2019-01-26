UConn backcourt leads Huskies past Wichita State, 80-60
STORRS, Conn. (AP) When UConn is getting good guard play, the Huskies are hard to beat.
Christian Vital scored 21 points and Jalen Adams added 19 points and 12 rebounds Saturday to lead the Huskies to an 80-60 win over Wichita State in the American Athletic Conference.
The pair combined for 16 baskets on 29 shots (55 percent), 17 boards, eight assists and just one turnover, by Adams.
''I feel like we kind of have the best chemistry in the country,'' Vital said. ''Just because we know each other's game so much. We know where we want the ball and then, as you saw, when it's time to take over, we can do that together.''
Tyler Polley added 12 points and Josh Carlton 11 and four blocks for the Huskies (12-8, 3-4 American), who have won two straight games for the first time since mid-December.
Jamarius Burton had 16 points for Wichita State (8-11, 1-6), which has lost three in a row and seven of its last eight.
UConn never trailed.
Vital opened the game with a steal and layup and UConn ran out to a 10-0 lead.
It took the Shockers more than five minute to score their first points. Those came on a pair of free throws by Samajae Haynes-Jones. It was another two minutes before they scored their first basket on a driving layup from Dexter Dennis.
A long 3-pointer by Vital at the halftime buzzer gave the Huskies a 43-28 lead.
UConn stretched the lead to 19 early in the second half, before point guard Alterique Gilbert (five points, six assists), reinjured his surgically repaired left shoulder running in to a screen set by Morris Udeze and left the game.
The Shockers cut the lead to 12 before the Huskies regrouped and put the game away, pushing their advantage to 26 points late in the game.
''A great group of guards can cover up a lot of other things that maybe you don't necessarily have'' said UConn coach Dan Hurley. ''And obviously, we're seeing a different level of play from Jalen and Christian and Al.''
BIG PICTURE
Wichita State: The Shockers, who have been to seven straight NCAA Tournaments, were coming off their worst offensive game under Gregg Marshall, a 41-point effort in a 13-point loss to South Florida. They continued to struggle in this one, shooting just 34 percent, including 29 percent in the first half.
''We have a very young and inexperienced team that struggles to score,'' said Marshall. ''You've got to make shots.''
UConn: Hurley said Gilbert's injury is not believed to be too serious, though he will undergo more tests and may miss the Huskies next game. ...Forward Mamadou Diarra, who has been out all season with a knee injury, saw his first action late in the second half and scored two points.
NEW FACE
UConn's highly touted recruit Akok Akok spent his first game on the bench as a second semester walk-on for the Huskies. Under NCAA rules, the 6-foot-9 forward won't be eligible to play until next season because he was recruited by the school and is receiving financial aid. He is practicing with the team with the expectation that he will play in the fall as a redshirt freshman.
POLLEY'S DEFENSE
Polley was matched up on Wichita State star Markis McDuffie, who came in averaging more than 19 points a game. The Shockers star scored just nine Saturday on 4-of-14 shooting. Polley, who had been struggling offensively, was 4 of 8 from the floor, and made three of his five 3-point shots.
''Because he was thinking so much about his defense, he took pressure off himself at the offensive end,''' Hurley said. ''He wasn't ruminating so much on missed shots because he had to focus on guarding a top-level player.''
UP NEXT:
Wichita State: The Shockers return home for two games, the first on Wednesday against SMU
UConn: The Huskies travel to Orlando for a game Thursday at UCF, which beat the Huskies by 12 points in Hartford earlier this month.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|18.1
|Pts. Per Game
|18.1
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|35.9
|Field Goal %
|51.4
|31.6
|Three Point %
|36.7
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|83.6
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Brocke
|31.0
|Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Isaiah Whaley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Shooting foul on Asbjorn Midtgaard
|44.0
|+ 1
|Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|Erik Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Shooting foul on Temi Aiyegbusi
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Rod Brown
|1:00
|Brendan Adams missed layup, blocked by Asbjorn Midtgaard
|1:02
|+ 2
|Dexter Dennis made dunk
|1:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|80
|Field Goals
|22-65 (33.8%)
|31-62 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|47
|Offensive
|10
|14
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|7
|15
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|4
|9
|Turnovers
|7
|11
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 8-11
|68.7 PPG
|40 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Connecticut 12-8
|78.7 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|33.8
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|41.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Burton
|16
|2
|1
|6/12
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|E. Stevenson
|12
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. McDuffie
|9
|4
|0
|4/14
|1/6
|0/1
|2
|32
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|S. Haynes-Jones
|6
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Echenique
|0
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dennis
|8
|2
|0
|3/13
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Midtgaard
|6
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|M. Udeze
|3
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|R. Brown
|0
|4
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|E. Farrakhan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Torres
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|29
|7
|22/65
|4/16
|12/14
|16
|200
|3
|4
|7
|10
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vital
|21
|5
|5
|7/11
|5/8
|2/2
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Adams
|19
|12
|3
|9/18
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|9
|T. Polley
|12
|4
|1
|4/8
|3/5
|1/2
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|J. Carlton
|11
|6
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|23
|0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|A. Gilbert
|5
|2
|6
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|21
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|24
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|E. Cobb
|2
|7
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|13
|0
|1
|2
|5
|2
|M. Diarra
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Wilson
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|I. Whaley
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Aiyegbusi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Adams
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Brocke
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Yakwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|42
|15
|31/62
|11/24
|7/17
|16
|200
|5
|9
|11
|14
|28
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA64
57
2nd 43.0
-
AF
SJST56
56
2nd 0.0
-
WEBER
MNTNA62
66
2nd 3:58
-
CHARLO
UTEP45
46
2nd 3:17
-
ARIZ
UCLA21
29
1st 3:33 ESP2
-
GC
CALBPTST32
25
1st 4:05
-
UCRIV
UCIRV30
39
1st 1:40
-
UCSB
LNGBCH32
26
1st 2:06 ESP3
-
CSFULL
CPOLY35
23
1st 2:37
-
IDAHO
PORTST23
38
1st 1:41
-
SANFRAN
USD32
21
1st 0.0
-
EWASH
SACST36
26
1st 0.0
-
OHIOST
NEB70
60
Final
-
FLA
TCU50
55
Final
-
BAMA
BAYLOR68
73
Final
-
COLG
LOYMD72
79
Final/OT
-
GATECH
2DUKE53
66
Final
-
24IOWAST
20MISS87
73
Final
-
ILL
13MD78
67
Final
-
LIU
CCTST84
71
Final
-
DTROIT
IUPUI65
80
Final
-
MAINE
BING66
78
Final
-
TXARL
GAST71
77
Final
-
VMI
CIT82
84
Final
-
UMBC
NH59
51
Final
-
3UVA
ND82
55
Final
-
DREXEL
DEL75
76
Final
-
12MARQET
XAVIER87
82
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON84
61
Final
-
DAVID
STLOU54
53
Final
-
DART
HARV59
64
Final
-
BALLST
OHIO74
78
Final
-
TEXAS
UGA88
98
Final
-
VCU
DUQ80
74
Final
-
DAYTON
FORD75
52
Final
-
ARMY
LAFAY69
63
Final
-
BU
LEHIGH78
94
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAM53
65
Final
-
SC
OKLAST70
74
Final
-
CLEM
21NCST67
69
Final
-
EMICH
WMICH93
67
Final
-
PITT
23LVILLE51
66
Final
-
NWEST
WISC46
62
Final
-
MNMTH
NIAGARA48
75
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY77
84
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON78
72
Final
-
UTVALL
CHIST74
60
Final
-
NAVY
HOLY64
69
Final
-
BGREEN
MIAOH53
67
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD77
71
Final
-
BC
WAKE65
61
Final
-
WVU
1TENN66
83
Final
-
WASH
OREGST79
69
Final
-
WINTHR
PRESBY91
99
Final
-
DELST
HOW74
80
Final
-
FRESNO
COLOST65
74
Final
-
BRAD
MOST37
55
Final
-
NORL
UIW61
52
Final
-
VANDY
OKLA55
86
Final
-
ODU
TXSA73
74
Final
-
WYO
BOISE52
77
Final
-
PORT
UOP70
74
Final
-
APPST
ARKLR77
73
Final
-
WMMARY
CHARLS59
74
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT78
63
Final
-
NEAST
JMAD78
68
Final
-
SFLA
ECU77
57
Final
-
UTAHST
NMEX68
66
Final
-
ELON
NCWILM89
82
Final
-
BCU
MORGAN71
77
Final
-
IDST
MONST84
104
Final
-
BUCK
AMER68
76
Final
-
OAK
ILLCHI80
67
Final
-
SELOU
NWST69
53
Final
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN75
73
Final
-
CARK
ABIL56
79
Final
-
RUT
PSU64
60
Final
-
WILL
SDAK65
59
Final
-
FAMU
COPPST72
70
Final
-
NCAT
NCCU51
48
Final
-
SIUE
TNMART69
85
Final
-
LONGWD
USCUP63
80
Final
-
BELMONT
PEAY96
92
Final
-
HOUBP
MCNSE73
79
Final
-
NILL
AKRON65
67
Final
-
STFRAN
MOUNT74
67
Final
-
CSTCAR
ARKST77
64
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT51
57
Final
-
WKY
LATECH50
62
Final
-
TEXST
GASOU58
74
Final
-
MRSHL
USM51
101
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN81
88
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAKST73
83
Final
-
EILL
SEMO59
64
Final
-
GWEBB
CHARSO60
74
Final
-
PVAM
MVSU89
78
Final
-
MTSU
NTEXAS53
70
Final
-
25LSU
MIZZOU86
80
Final/OT
-
STBON
RICH66
57
Final
-
WICHST
UCONN60
80
Final
-
JACKST
GRAM65
63
Final
-
ARK
14TXTECH64
67
Final
-
9KANSAS
8UK63
71
Final
-
TULANE
SMU75
85
Final
-
ALCORN
ALST59
74
Final
-
SCST
SAV88
92
Final
-
UMES
NORFLK60
88
Final
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU59
69
Final
-
CAMP
HAMP58
64
Final
-
DENVER
IPFW81
91
Final
-
FAU
FIU89
72
Final
-
CHATT
WOFF69
80
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT75
87
Final
-
ETNST
WCAR91
69
Final
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT61
65
Final
-
MILW
NKY60
73
Final
-
MANH
SIENA40
53
Final
-
CMICH
TOLEDO72
76
Final
-
UVM
STNYBRK73
52
Final
-
TNTECH
EKY91
85
Final
-
SEATTLE
UMKC54
63
Final
-
GWASH
GMASON55
62
Final
-
CORN
CLMB70
73
Final
-
SACHRT
SFTRPA78
79
Final
-
STJOES
PENN70
78
Final
-
YOUNG
CLEVST62
72
Final
-
STHRN
ALAM62
66
Final
-
UTAH
CAL82
64
Final
-
ARIZST
USC67
69
Final
-
TNST
MURYST62
100
Final
-
NDAKST
ORAL67
57
Final
-
MARYCA
PEPPER77
84
Final/OT
-
NCOLO
NAU63
48
Final
-
DRAKE
VALPO70
59
Final
-
UAB
RICE89
86
Final
-
UNLV
SDGST77
94
Final
-
COLO
STNFRD62
75
Final
-
EVAN
NIOWA74
81
Final
-
CUSE
10VATECH56
78
Final
-
NMEXST
TEXPA63
61
Final
-
TROY
LALAF81
86
Final
-
16AUBURN
22MISSST84
92
Final
-
TEXSO
ARKPB86
90
Final
-
UCDAV
HAWAII0
0132 O/U
-7.5
12:00am