Jessup helps Boise State hold off Colorado State 70-68

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 29, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Justinian Jessup tossed in 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Boise State held off Colorado State 70-68 on Tuesday night.

Jessup added six assists, five rebounds and two blocked shots for the Broncos (10-11, 5-3 Mountain West Conference), who beat the Rams (8-13, 3-5) for a fifth straight time, including three straight on CSU's home floor. Alex Hobbs added 17 points and four assists. Derrick Alston and Marcus Dickinson scored 14 and 12, respectively.

Boise State scored the last five points of the first half on a Zach Haney jumper and a Jessup 3-pointer with five seconds left to send the Broncos into intermission with a 35-30 lead. J.D. Paige's basket with 17:28 left to play pulled the Rams within 39-38, but Hobbs and Jessup accounted for all the scoring in a 9-0 run and Boise State stayed comfortably in front until the final minute. Anthony Masinton-Bonner's 3-pointer pulled CSU within 68-66 with 20 seconds to go. The Broncos added two free throws to stretch their lead to four, but Jessup fouled Paige on a 3-point try with two seconds remaining. Paige made the first two foul shots, intentionally missed the third, but Nico Carvacho's tip-in try was off target.

Carvacho picked up his conference-leading 13th double-double for the Rams, finishing with 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Kris Martin and Paige scored 12 apiece.

Key Players
J. Jessup
N. Carvacho
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
12.5 Reb. Per Game 12.5
42.1 Field Goal % 57.4
40.9 Three Point % 0.0
73.2 Free Throw % 50.8
Team Stats
Points 70 68
Field Goals 26-45 (57.8%) 27-62 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 25 33
Offensive 2 14
Defensive 22 19
Team 1 0
Assists 18 22
Steals 4 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 13 17
Technicals 0 0
Boise State
Starters
J. Jessup
A. Hobbs
D. Alston
M. Dickinson
D. Wacker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jessup 20 5 6 8/13 3/6 1/2 3 38 0 2 2 0 5
A. Hobbs 17 4 4 7/13 1/2 2/2 3 37 1 0 2 0 4
D. Alston 14 4 0 5/8 1/3 3/4 1 28 0 0 2 0 4
M. Dickinson 12 4 0 4/6 2/4 2/2 0 36 0 1 2 0 4
D. Wacker 3 1 3 0/1 0/0 3/4 3 26 0 0 2 1 0
Bench
Z. Haney
M. Harwell
R. Williams
P. Dembley
R. Jorch
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Haney 4 2 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 0 1 1 1
M. Harwell 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
R. Williams 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 3 0 3
P. Dembley 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 1
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 24 18 26/45 7/16 11/14 13 200 4 3 14 2 22
Colorado State
Starters
K. Martin
J. Paige
N. Carvacho
K. Moore
A. Thistlewood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Martin 13 3 3 5/11 3/6 0/0 3 33 0 0 1 1 2
J. Paige 12 7 7 4/11 0/6 4/5 2 34 2 0 3 3 4
N. Carvacho 12 16 6 6/12 0/0 0/1 0 36 0 2 2 8 8
K. Moore 9 2 1 4/10 1/6 0/0 1 25 1 0 1 1 1
A. Thistlewood 4 0 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 4 26 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
A. Masinton-Bonner
H. Edwards
L. Ryan
R. Berwick
D. James
Z. Tyson
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Masinton-Bonner 11 1 1 3/3 2/2 3/3 1 18 0 0 0 0 1
H. Edwards 5 4 4 2/9 1/3 0/0 4 24 2 0 1 1 3
L. Ryan 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 1 0 1 0 0
R. Berwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schoemann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bannec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 33 22 27/62 7/25 7/9 17 200 6 2 10 14 19
