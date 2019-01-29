Jessup helps Boise State hold off Colorado State 70-68
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Justinian Jessup tossed in 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting and Boise State held off Colorado State 70-68 on Tuesday night.
Jessup added six assists, five rebounds and two blocked shots for the Broncos (10-11, 5-3 Mountain West Conference), who beat the Rams (8-13, 3-5) for a fifth straight time, including three straight on CSU's home floor. Alex Hobbs added 17 points and four assists. Derrick Alston and Marcus Dickinson scored 14 and 12, respectively.
Boise State scored the last five points of the first half on a Zach Haney jumper and a Jessup 3-pointer with five seconds left to send the Broncos into intermission with a 35-30 lead. J.D. Paige's basket with 17:28 left to play pulled the Rams within 39-38, but Hobbs and Jessup accounted for all the scoring in a 9-0 run and Boise State stayed comfortably in front until the final minute. Anthony Masinton-Bonner's 3-pointer pulled CSU within 68-66 with 20 seconds to go. The Broncos added two free throws to stretch their lead to four, but Jessup fouled Paige on a 3-point try with two seconds remaining. Paige made the first two foul shots, intentionally missed the third, but Nico Carvacho's tip-in try was off target.
Carvacho picked up his conference-leading 13th double-double for the Rams, finishing with 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Kris Martin and Paige scored 12 apiece.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|12.5
|Reb. Per Game
|12.5
|42.1
|Field Goal %
|57.4
|40.9
|Three Point %
|0.0
|73.2
|Free Throw %
|50.8
|Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|1.0
|J.D. Paige missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|J.D. Paige made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|J.D. Paige made 1st of 3 free throws
|1.0
|Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by J.D. Paige
|2.0
|Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|9.0
|Derrick Alston missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Derrick Alston made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Hyron Edwards
|9.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|68
|Field Goals
|26-45 (57.8%)
|27-62 (43.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|33
|Offensive
|2
|14
|Defensive
|22
|19
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|18
|22
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|13
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 10-11
|70.8 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Colorado State 8-13
|75.2 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|57.8
|FG%
|43.5
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jessup
|20
|5
|6
|8/13
|3/6
|1/2
|3
|38
|0
|2
|2
|0
|5
|A. Hobbs
|17
|4
|4
|7/13
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Alston
|14
|4
|0
|5/8
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Dickinson
|12
|4
|0
|4/6
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|36
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|D. Wacker
|3
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Haney
|4
|2
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Harwell
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Williams
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|P. Dembley
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|24
|18
|26/45
|7/16
|11/14
|13
|200
|4
|3
|14
|2
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Martin
|13
|3
|3
|5/11
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Paige
|12
|7
|7
|4/11
|0/6
|4/5
|2
|34
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|N. Carvacho
|12
|16
|6
|6/12
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|36
|0
|2
|2
|8
|8
|K. Moore
|9
|2
|1
|4/10
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Thistlewood
|4
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|11
|1
|1
|3/3
|2/2
|3/3
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Edwards
|5
|4
|4
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|L. Ryan
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Berwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schoemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bannec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|33
|22
|27/62
|7/25
|7/9
|17
|200
|6
|2
|10
|14
|19
-
OHIO
NILL60
71
Final
-
1TENN
SC92
70
Final
-
9UNC
GATECH77
54
Final
-
TOLEDO
MIAOH66
63
Final
-
3UVA
23NCST66
65
Final/OT
-
BALLST
18BUFF59
83
Final
-
11KANSAS
TEXAS63
73
Final
-
NWEST
21MD52
70
Final
-
EMICH
CMICH82
86
Final
-
LPSCMB
LIB79
59
Final
-
UGA
ARK60
70
Final
-
24WISC
NEB62
51
Final
-
STJOES
DAYTON64
75
Final
-
MOST
VALPO55
54
Final/OT
-
22MISSST
BAMA79
83
Final
-
OHIOST
5MICH49
65
Final
-
BOISE
COLOST70
68
Final
-
PITT
CLEM69
82
Final
-
7UK
VANDY87
52
Final
-
UCSC
CSBAK54
81
Final
-
8NEVADA
UNLV87
70
Final
-
KENTST
WMICH0
0
PPD