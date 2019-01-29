KANSAS
Osetkowski, defense lead Texas past No. 11 Kansas 73-63

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 29, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Dylan Osetkowksi scored 16 points and Texas used stifling defense to snap a 10-game losing streak to No. 11 Kansas with a 73-63 win Tuesday night.

Jase Febres made three 3-pointers late in the second half as Texas fought off a late rally that saw the Jayhawks get within three points. Texas hadn't beaten the Jayhawks since 2014.

Texas held Kansas' leading scorer Dedric Lawson without a point in the first half, and the Jayhawks to their fewest points in a half this season. Just three days earlier, the Longhorns gave up 98 in a loss to Georgia in Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Back in the Big 12, Texas (12-9, 4-4) got a much-needed win that also knocked the Jayhawks (16-5, 5-3) out of first place. Kansas, which has won at least a share of the Big 12 title the last 14 years, has lost three of its last four and this week fell out of the Top 10 for the first time this season.

Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 24 points.

Osetkowski, who had said Texas was at a ''crossroads'' after the Georgia loss, was a physical presence under the basket that Kansas couldn't match as he bullied his way to the basket for layups and rebounds or kicked out cross-court passes for 3-pointers.

Kansas cut the lead to 48-45 before Febres made two 3-pointers two minutes apart for the cushion Texas needed. Febres made another with 1:22 left that put Texas up 63-56.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Kansas looked befuddled early by Texas' aggressive defense, which harassed the guards on the perimeter and denied the Jayhawks on just about every chance at getting close to the basket. Kansas' 23 points in the first half was a season low, and the Jayhawks looked like they could get blown out until an 11-1 run late in the period. Kansas never cleaned up sloppy ball-handling that led to 13 turnovers, several of them coming in the second half.

Texas: Freshman forward Jaxson Hayes set the defensive tone with two blocks in the first two minutes and a soaring, two-handed dunk on the other end. Hayes leads the Big 12 in blocks and ranked first nationally among freshmen with 2.65 per game coming in. That sort of defensive effort could carry Texas a long way through the second half of the Big 12 schedule.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts No. 16 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Texas plays at No. 20 Iowa State on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lawson
1 F
K. Roach II
12 G
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
50.7 Field Goal % 42.1
28.2 Three Point % 34.5
76.2 Free Throw % 70.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes 4.0
  Dedric Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Kerwin Roach II made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Kerwin Roach II made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Devon Dotson 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Kerwin Roach II 13.0
  Lagerald Vick missed jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Jaxson Hayes made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Jaxson Hayes made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Dedric Lawson 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes 19.0
Team Stats
Points 63 73
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 21-50 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 21-23 (91.3%)
Total Rebounds 27 31
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 19 19
Team 1 3
Assists 10 13
Steals 8 5
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
O. Agbaji G
24 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
21
D. Osetkowski F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 11 Kansas 16-5 234063
home team logo Texas 12-9 264773
TEXAS -1.5, O/U 141
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
TEXAS -1.5, O/U 141
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Kansas 16-5 77.4 PPG 40.8 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Texas 12-9 72.0 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
30
O. Agbaji G 6.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 0.5 APG 50.0 FG%
21
D. Osetkowski F 10.1 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.1 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
30
O. Agbaji G 24 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
21
D. Osetkowski F 16 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
43.1 FG% 42.0
33.3 3PT FG% 35.7
81.3 FT% 91.3
Kansas
Starters
O. Agbaji
D. Lawson
D. Dotson
Q. Grimes
M. Garrett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Agbaji 24 7 0 8/10 2/4 6/8 4 35 2 1 2 4 3
D. Lawson 13 7 1 4/15 1/5 4/4 2 34 3 2 2 1 6
D. Dotson 9 4 4 3/6 0/0 3/4 3 29 1 0 1 0 4
Q. Grimes 3 1 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 3 20 1 0 1 0 1
M. Garrett 2 5 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 2 3
Starters
O. Agbaji
D. Lawson
D. Dotson
Q. Grimes
M. Garrett
Bench
L. Vick
D. McCormack
K. Lawson
C. Moore
M. Lightfoot
U. Azubuike
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
G. Luinstra
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Vick 10 2 1 4/9 2/5 0/0 0 23 1 0 1 0 2
D. McCormack 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
K. Lawson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
C. Moore 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lightfoot 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 1 0 0 0
U. Azubuike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Luinstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 26 10 22/51 6/18 13/16 20 200 8 4 10 7 19
Texas
Starters
D. Osetkowski
K. Roach II
J. Hayes
C. Ramey
M. Coleman III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Osetkowski 16 4 3 5/10 0/3 6/6 1 35 1 0 2 3 1
K. Roach II 15 4 3 3/13 3/9 6/7 4 36 1 0 4 1 3
J. Hayes 13 9 1 3/5 0/0 7/8 4 29 2 2 0 4 5
C. Ramey 9 2 1 3/5 3/5 0/0 1 24 1 0 3 1 1
M. Coleman III 2 6 4 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 36 0 0 2 0 6
Starters
D. Osetkowski
K. Roach II
J. Hayes
C. Ramey
M. Coleman III
Bench
J. Febres
J. Sims
E. Mitrou-Long
A. Jones
R. Hamm Jr.
B. Cunningham
K. Hepa
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
D. Whiteside
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Febres 12 2 1 4/9 4/8 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 0 2
J. Sims 6 1 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 0 1 0 1
E. Mitrou-Long 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hamm Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hepa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 28 13 21/50 10/28 21/23 13 200 5 2 12 9 19
