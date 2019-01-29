STJOES
Saint Joseph's
Hawks
9-12
away team logo
64
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Tue Jan. 29
8:00pm
BONUS
75
TF 7
home team logo
DAYTON
Dayton
Flyers
14-7
ML: +345
DAYTON -9, O/U 144.5
ML: -435
STJOES
DAYTON

No Text

Toppin's career night helps Dayton top St. Joseph's 75-64

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 29, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin set career highs with 25 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Dayton beat Saint Joseph's 75-64 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Mikesell tied his career best with 21 points and Josh Cunningham grabbed 11 rebounds for the Flyers (14-7, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), who outscored the Hawks 46-20 in the paint and outrebounded them 41-31.

Jalen Crutcher's jumper put Dayton up by 12 early in the second half, but the Hawks scored 10 straight and tied it at 50 on Taylor Funk's 3-pointer. Toppin scored nine and had a go-ahead dunk in a 13-2 run for a 63-52 Dayton lead and the Flyers led by 11 on Mikesell's free throw with 59 seconds left.

Charlie Brown scored all 10 points in the Hawks' opening 10-3 run and Saint Joseph's led by as many as nine before Dayton pulled ahead on a 19-2 run and led 39-30 at halftime.

Chris Clover tied his career high with 21 points with three 3-pointers and Brown added 19 for the Hawks (9-12, 2-6), who made 10 of 31 3-pointers (32 percent).

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Bynum
J. Crutcher
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
38.5 Field Goal % 41.5
29.3 Three Point % 38.0
70.3 Free Throw % 70.2
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher 20.0
  Charlie Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Dwayne Cohill 32.0
+ 2 Lorenzo Edwards made dunk 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards 35.0
  Jared Bynum missed layup 38.0
+ 1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
+ 1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin 53.0
  Jared Bynum missed free throw 53.0
Team Stats
Points 64 75
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 29-63 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 41
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 25 28
Team 1 3
Assists 10 18
Steals 4 4
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 14 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
C. Clover G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
O. Toppin F
25 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 9-12 303464
home team logo Dayton 14-7 393675
DAYTON -9, O/U 144.5
UD Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 9-12 70.0 PPG 38.7 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Dayton 14-7 74.8 PPG 37.7 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
15
C. Clover G 5.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 0.5 APG 37.6 FG%
1
O. Toppin F 12.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.4 APG 68.4 FG%
Top Scorers
15
C. Clover G 21 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
1
O. Toppin F 25 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
42.1 FG% 46.0
32.3 3PT FG% 22.7
66.7 FT% 80.0
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Clover
C. Brown
M. Lodge
J. Bynum
L. Edwards
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Clover 21 3 1 6/11 3/5 6/6 3 32 1 0 0 1 2
C. Brown 19 6 1 8/20 3/10 0/2 2 40 1 2 3 0 6
M. Lodge 6 7 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 34 0 2 0 1 6
J. Bynum 5 5 5 2/10 1/5 0/1 1 40 0 0 4 0 5
L. Edwards 2 3 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 3 20 2 1 1 1 2
Bench
T. Funk
T. Holston
L. Kimble
P. Oliva
R. Daly
T. Freeman
A. Longpre
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Funk 11 6 1 4/8 3/7 0/0 2 26 0 1 1 2 4
T. Holston 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
L. Kimble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Longpre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 30 10 24/57 10/31 6/9 14 200 4 6 9 5 25
Dayton
Starters
R. Mikesell
J. Davis
J. Crutcher
T. Landers
J. Cunningham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Mikesell 21 6 3 7/15 3/8 4/4 3 35 1 1 0 2 4
J. Davis 8 1 1 3/7 1/4 1/1 1 29 0 0 1 0 1
J. Crutcher 7 5 6 3/12 1/6 0/0 1 36 0 0 2 1 4
T. Landers 4 2 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 2
J. Cunningham 3 11 2 1/5 0/0 1/2 3 30 2 0 2 2 9
Bench
O. Toppin
D. Cohill
F. Policelli
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
C. Greer
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 25 12 2 11/14 0/1 3/4 0 26 0 1 1 5 7
D. Cohill 7 1 1 2/5 0/1 3/4 1 24 1 0 1 0 1
F. Policelli 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 38 18 29/63 5/22 12/15 10 200 4 2 7 10 28
NCAA BB Scores