Toppin's career night helps Dayton top St. Joseph's 75-64
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin set career highs with 25 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Dayton beat Saint Joseph's 75-64 on Tuesday night.
Ryan Mikesell tied his career best with 21 points and Josh Cunningham grabbed 11 rebounds for the Flyers (14-7, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), who outscored the Hawks 46-20 in the paint and outrebounded them 41-31.
Jalen Crutcher's jumper put Dayton up by 12 early in the second half, but the Hawks scored 10 straight and tied it at 50 on Taylor Funk's 3-pointer. Toppin scored nine and had a go-ahead dunk in a 13-2 run for a 63-52 Dayton lead and the Flyers led by 11 on Mikesell's free throw with 59 seconds left.
Charlie Brown scored all 10 points in the Hawks' opening 10-3 run and Saint Joseph's led by as many as nine before Dayton pulled ahead on a 19-2 run and led 39-30 at halftime.
Chris Clover tied his career high with 21 points with three 3-pointers and Brown added 19 for the Hawks (9-12, 2-6), who made 10 of 31 3-pointers (32 percent).
|35.9
|Min. Per Game
|35.9
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|38.5
|Field Goal %
|41.5
|29.3
|Three Point %
|38.0
|70.3
|Free Throw %
|70.2
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|20.0
|Charlie Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|+ 2
|Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Dwayne Cohill
|32.0
|+ 2
|Lorenzo Edwards made dunk
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|35.0
|Jared Bynum missed layup
|38.0
|+ 1
|Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|53.0
|Jared Bynum missed free throw
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|75
|Field Goals
|24-57 (42.1%)
|29-63 (46.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-31 (32.3%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|41
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|14
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 9-12
|70.0 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Dayton 14-7
|74.8 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|17.3 APG
|
|42.1
|FG%
|46.0
|
|
|32.3
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clover
|21
|3
|1
|6/11
|3/5
|6/6
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Brown
|19
|6
|1
|8/20
|3/10
|0/2
|2
|40
|1
|2
|3
|0
|6
|M. Lodge
|6
|7
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|2
|0
|1
|6
|J. Bynum
|5
|5
|5
|2/10
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|40
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|L. Edwards
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|20
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clover
|21
|3
|1
|6/11
|3/5
|6/6
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Brown
|19
|6
|1
|8/20
|3/10
|0/2
|2
|40
|1
|2
|3
|0
|6
|M. Lodge
|6
|7
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|2
|0
|1
|6
|J. Bynum
|5
|5
|5
|2/10
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|40
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|L. Edwards
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|20
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Funk
|11
|6
|1
|4/8
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|T. Holston
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Kimble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Longpre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|30
|10
|24/57
|10/31
|6/9
|14
|200
|4
|6
|9
|5
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Mikesell
|21
|6
|3
|7/15
|3/8
|4/4
|3
|35
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|J. Davis
|8
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Crutcher
|7
|5
|6
|3/12
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Landers
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Cunningham
|3
|11
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Mikesell
|21
|6
|3
|7/15
|3/8
|4/4
|3
|35
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|J. Davis
|8
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Crutcher
|7
|5
|6
|3/12
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Landers
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Cunningham
|3
|11
|2
|1/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|25
|12
|2
|11/14
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|26
|0
|1
|1
|5
|7
|D. Cohill
|7
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|F. Policelli
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Westerfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|38
|18
|29/63
|5/22
|12/15
|10
|200
|4
|2
|7
|10
|28
