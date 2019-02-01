Edwards' 38 helps No. 17 Purdue hold off Penn State in OT
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Matt Painter was surprised to see his best player getting open shots early. He wasn't surprised when Carsen Edwards made one after the other, and then drained the well-defended ones later.
The Big Ten's leading scorer finished with 38 points, including 20 in the first half and a four-point play in overtime, to lead No. 17 Purdue past Penn State 99-90 on Thursday night.
''He's obviously a dynamic player,'' Painter said. ''When he's really feeling it, he's got such range that guys will back up a little bit like he's not going to shoot it.''
Edwards kept shooting, going 8 of 15 from 3-point range and 12 for 24 overall.
Ryan Cline added 20 points and Trevion Williams scored 10 for the Boilermakers (15-6, 7-2 Big Ten), who led for all but 4:33 to win their sixth straight.
Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, Rasir Bolton added 18, Myles Dread scored 14 and Josh Reaves picked up 11 for the Nittany Lions (7-14, 0-10), who lost their eighth straight. Mike Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Penn State coach Patrick Chambers shook his head recounting the deep shots Purdue hit, sometimes with the heels of their sneakers inches away from the edge of the midcourt Nittany Lion logo.
''It almost looked like we didn't game-plan for Edwards,'' Chambers said. ''It's incredible what he does with the basketball.''
Purdue led by as many as 17 in the first half and by eight with 5:45 to play in regulation before Stevens and Dread helped lift Penn State. The duo combined to go 9 for 10 from the free-throw line over the next five minutes, and Dread nailed a pair of 3-pointers before Bolton gave Penn State its first lead of the game. His mid-range jumper made it 85-83 with 54 seconds left.
Edwards drove for a tying layup with 5 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Early in the extra period, he was fouled while making his eighth 3-pointer of the game, and he hit the free throw to put Purdue ahead by six.
The Boilermakers scored the first eight points and were 7 for 7 from the foul line in overtime.
Purdue dominated the first 11 minutes thanks to Edwards, who hit five of his six first-half 3-pointers in that span to help spot the Boilermakers a 31-14 lead.
But Penn State got back-to-back 3s from Bolton that sparked its offense. The Nittany Lions put together a 23-10 run over the final 6:31 before Aaron Wheeler made it 50-44 at the buzzer with Purdue's 10th 3-pointer of the half.
REBOUNDING, FOULING WOES
Painter isn't thrilled with the way his team is rebounding and knows his team's penchant for sending shooters to the foul line will eventually hurt.
The Boilermakers were outrebounded for a second straight game, with the Nittany Lions pulling down 41 to Purdue's 32. Meanwhile, Penn State made a season-high 30 free throws on 41 attempts.
''I don't think we're hitting enough,'' Painter said. ''When shots go up, you've got to really hit people and then go get the basketball.''
HELP NEEDED
Stevens voiced his displeasure for what appeared to be a blown call in the final minute of regulation that would have sent him to the line.
Driving to the basket, Stevens drew contact from Nojel Eastern and immediately looked toward an official. No call came and the Boilermakers took possession.
''I drove the ball right, I got fouled and it was a no-call,'' Stevens said. ''It was a blatant foul. Refs need help.''
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: After holding off No. 6 Michigan State in their last outing, the Boilermakers had to fend off another hard-charging team. Their resilience against Big Ten competition should help them in March.
Penn State: Coach Patrick Chambers has said his team is close to breaking out of its funk, and the Nittany Lions looked like it, playing their most inspired game since the eight-game skid began.
UP NEXT
Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Sunday.
Penn State: Visits Northwestern on Monday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|18.7
|Pts. Per Game
|18.7
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|41.5
|Field Goal %
|41.6
|38.7
|Three Point %
|22.2
|86.7
|Free Throw %
|77.1
|Shot clock violation turnover on Purdue
|2.0
|+ 2
|Rasir Bolton made layup
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
|32.0
|Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|+ 1
|Nojel Eastern made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|+ 1
|Nojel Eastern made 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Personal foul on Josh Reaves
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern
|47.0
|Josh Reaves missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Josh Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Shooting foul on Grady Eifert
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|99
|90
|Field Goals
|32-58 (55.2%)
|24-61 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|16-29 (55.2%)
|12-29 (41.4%)
|Free Throws
|19-21 (90.5%)
|30-41 (73.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|41
|Offensive
|5
|14
|Defensive
|26
|21
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|27
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|17 Purdue 15-6
|78.0 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Penn State 7-14
|67.4 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|24.2 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|3.5 APG
|41.0 FG%
|
11
|L. Stevens F
|18.7 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.9 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|38 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|L. Stevens F
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|55.2
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|55.2
|3PT FG%
|41.4
|
|
|90.5
|FT%
|73.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|38
|1
|2
|12/24
|8/15
|6/6
|4
|41
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|R. Cline
|20
|0
|4
|6/8
|6/7
|2/3
|2
|41
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|10
|5
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|17
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|N. Eastern
|8
|10
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|8/8
|2
|33
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|G. Eifert
|4
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|38
|1
|2
|12/24
|8/15
|6/6
|4
|41
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|R. Cline
|20
|0
|4
|6/8
|6/7
|2/3
|2
|41
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|10
|5
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|17
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|N. Eastern
|8
|10
|4
|0/3
|0/0
|8/8
|2
|33
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|G. Eifert
|4
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Stefanovic
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Wheeler
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|E. Hunter Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Haarms
|3
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|E. Boudreaux
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|99
|31
|16
|32/58
|16/29
|19/21
|27
|225
|3
|5
|9
|5
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|24
|6
|4
|4/13
|2/4
|14/17
|3
|43
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|M. Dread
|14
|1
|0
|4/9
|4/9
|2/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Reaves
|11
|6
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|4/6
|3
|42
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Harrar
|7
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|24
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|J. Wheeler
|5
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|28
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|24
|6
|4
|4/13
|2/4
|14/17
|3
|43
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|M. Dread
|14
|1
|0
|4/9
|4/9
|2/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Reaves
|11
|6
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|4/6
|3
|42
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Harrar
|7
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|24
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|J. Wheeler
|5
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|28
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bolton
|18
|3
|4
|6/16
|4/9
|2/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Watkins
|10
|11
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|4/8
|3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|K. McCloskey
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|T. Buttrick
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Zemgulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Brockington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kasatkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|35
|13
|24/61
|12/29
|30/41
|20
|225
|2
|3
|9
|14
|21
-
4GONZAG
BYU79
51
2nd 4:52 ESP2
-
UCIRV
UCSB47
45
2nd 5:55 ESPU
-
LNGBCH
HAWAII19
24
1st 6:08
-
LIU
FDU77
80
Final
-
VMI
NCGRN66
93
Final
-
TOWSON
NCWILM77
76
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER76
67
Final
-
TEMPLE
13HOU66
73
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK75
74
Final
-
FAIR
MANH49
62
Final
-
USM
FIU89
73
Final
-
LAMON
CSTCAR81
92
Final
-
PEAY
TNTECH77
66
Final
-
LATECH
FAU61
69
Final
-
DREXEL
WMMARY69
75
Final
-
BRYANT
WAGNER71
64
Final
-
STFRAN
CCTST72
78
Final
-
SACHRT
MOUNT87
79
Final
-
DEL
ELON56
57
Final
-
SIENA
MNMTH55
66
Final
-
IONA
MARIST74
78
Final
-
FURMAN
CIT71
61
Final
-
LALAF
APPST77
104
Final
-
NTEXAS
ODU61
72
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO65
61
Final
-
STPETE
RIDER51
59
Final
-
TULANE
ECU65
66
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS53
70
Final
-
17PURDUE
PSU99
90
Final/OT
-
SFTRPA
ROBERT76
73
Final
-
CLEVST
DTROIT64
78
Final
-
UTEP
MRSHL86
91
Final
-
ETNST
SAMFORD74
66
Final
-
WCAR
CHATT105
96
Final
-
CHIST
TEXPA46
77
Final
-
SDAKST
ORAL86
80
Final
-
XAVIER
GTOWN73
80
Final
-
MOREHD
SIUE76
83
Final
-
TXSA
WKY88
96
Final/OT
-
SEMO
BELMONT71
97
Final
-
MURYST
JAXST68
88
Final
-
EKY
EILL66
67
Final
-
TNMART
TNST67
68
Final
-
OREGST
COLO76
74
Final
-
OREG
UTAH78
72
Final
-
ARIZ
ARIZST88
95
Final/OT
-
UCONN
UCF67
73
Final
-
UMKC
NMEXST54
70
Final
-
PORTST
WEBER76
75
Final
-
SACST
IDST74
58
Final
-
CPOLY
UCRIV71
45
Final
-
PEPPER
PORT83
58
Final
-
UOP
LOYMRY42
60
Final
-
KENTST
WMICH0
0
PPD
-
NDAK
WILL0
0
PPD