Missouri holds off Vanderbilt 77-67

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 02, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Jeremiah Tilmon scored 19 points and Missouri fended off a second-half comeback attempt to defeat Vanderbilt 77-67 Saturday night.

As the contest crept under four minutes with Vanderbilt down just five points, Missouri freshman Torrence Watson drilled a 3-pointer with the shot clock expiring. Jordan Geist knocked down a trey of his own on the next possession to put the Tigers up by 68-59.

Missouri (11-9, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) set the tone on offense in the first half, shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Tilmon and three Missouri freshmen - Watson, Javon Pickett and Xavier Pinson - led the charge, scoring 29 of the Tigers' 37 first-half points. Tilmon compiled his highest points total since Dec. 18, when he scored 23 against Xavier.

Vanderbilt (9-12, 0-8) struggled in the first half, shooting just 34.8 percent and missing all 10 of its 3-point attempts. But a couple of hot stretches - including a mid-half 11-0 run to cut Missouri's lead to three - helped the Commodores stay close down the stretch.

Aaron Nesmith scored 19 points and Saben Lee added 15 for Vanderbilt. But those were the only two who could find rhythm, and the Commodores couldn't produce enough offense to complete the comeback.

The Tigers entered the contest averaging 17 turnovers per game in conference play. But Missouri gave the ball up just nine times against Vanderbilt. Its first turnover did not come until the 6:08 mark in the first half. The Tigers now move to 8-0 this season when committing fewer turnovers than their opponent.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: Chalk this one up as another close loss in the midst of a nasty eight-game losing streak for the Commodores. After starting the season 9-3, Vanderbilt is having a difficult time finding ways to win.

Missouri: It wasn't easy, but the Tigers took care of business in a game they needed to win. Missouri had lost six of its previous seven games, so a victory against the conference cellar-dweller was crucial.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt stays on the road to face Arkansas on Tuesday.

Missouri visits No. 1 Tennessee on its home court Tuesday.

Key Players
S. Lee
J. Geist
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
45.3 Field Goal % 41.6
30.8 Three Point % 36.0
70.3 Free Throw % 73.8
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Geist 12.0
  Matthew Moyer missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Nesmith 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson 24.0
  Joe Toye missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 1 Javon Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
  Javon Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Matt Ryan 32.0
+ 1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
Team Stats
Points 67 77
Field Goals 20-46 (43.5%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 37
Offensive 2 10
Defensive 19 25
Team 5 2
Assists 11 14
Steals 2 4
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
24
A. Nesmith F
19 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
23
J. Tilmon F
19 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Vanderbilt 9-12 283967
home team logo Missouri 11-9 374077
Team Stats
away team logo Vanderbilt 9-12 74.6 PPG 40.2 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Missouri 11-9 67.9 PPG 37.6 RPG 10.8 APG
Key Players
24
A. Nesmith F 10.2 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.4 APG 43.9 FG%
23
J. Tilmon F 10.4 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.7 APG 57.2 FG%
Top Scorers
24
A. Nesmith F 19 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
23
J. Tilmon F 19 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
43.5 FG% 45.8
29.2 3PT FG% 31.8
76.9 FT% 66.7
Vanderbilt
Starters
A. Nesmith
S. Lee
Y. Wetzell
M. Evans
S. Shittu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Nesmith 19 4 0 4/9 2/7 9/10 5 35 0 0 2 0 4
S. Lee 15 1 7 4/10 0/3 7/9 2 35 1 0 4 0 1
Y. Wetzell 5 3 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 16 0 2 1 0 3
M. Evans 4 3 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 0 3
S. Shittu 4 4 1 1/2 0/0 2/4 2 18 1 0 0 1 3
Bench
C. Brown
M. Ryan
J. Toye
M. Moyer
E. Obinna
I. Rice
D. Garland
M. Hunt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 8 1 1 3/5 0/1 2/3 3 21 0 2 2 1 0
M. Ryan 6 2 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 2
J. Toye 6 3 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 23 0 0 1 0 3
M. Moyer 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Obinna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 21 11 20/46 7/24 20/26 20 200 2 4 12 2 19
Missouri
Starters
J. Tilmon
J. Geist
J. Pickett
X. Pinson
K. Puryear
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tilmon 19 8 1 7/12 0/1 5/5 4 35 1 1 1 3 5
J. Geist 15 5 6 5/12 2/7 3/7 2 36 0 0 1 2 3
J. Pickett 12 5 0 4/11 1/3 3/5 0 30 0 0 1 3 2
X. Pinson 9 3 2 2/3 1/2 4/6 2 17 0 0 0 1 2
K. Puryear 0 10 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 2 17 1 0 3 0 10
Bench
T. Watson
Mi. Smith
R. Suggs
R. Nikko
K. Santos
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
D. Smith
Ma. Smith
J. Porter
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
P. Braun
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Watson 12 0 2 5/8 2/5 0/0 3 28 1 0 0 0 0
Mi. Smith 5 2 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 20 1 1 1 0 2
R. Suggs 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 9 0 0 2 0 1
R. Nikko 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0
K. Santos 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ma. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 35 14 27/59 7/22 16/24 17 200 4 2 9 10 25
