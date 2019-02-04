PSU
Penn State beats Northwestern 59-52 to snap 8-game skid

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 04, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Lamar Stevens scored 18 points and Penn State beat Northwestern 59-52 to snap an eight-game losing streak on Monday night.

The Nittany Lions (8-14, 1-10) picked up their first Big Ten win and stopped their longest skid since a 14-game streak during the 2012-13 season. They made just enough stops down the stretch to send the Wildcats (12-10, 3-8) to their third straight loss.

Stevens had seven rebounds and six assists. Rasir Bolton added 14 points, though he shot just 3 of 14, and the Nittany Lions won despite struggling from the floor and the foul line.

They made just one field goal over the final five minutes. They hit 3 of 15 3-pointers in the game and were 16 of 26 on free throws.

Dererk Pardon led Northwestern with 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Vic Law had 10 points and 10 rebounds. But he committed six turnovers and shot 3 of 17 after missing 6 of 8 in a five-point effort against Maryland last week.

Seeking their first win since a lopsided victory over UMBC on Dec. 29, the Nittany Lions led 45-37 midway through the second half after six-point spurt.

Pardon woke up the crowd when he soared in for tip-in dunk off a miss by A.J. Turner before Law nailed a 3 to make it a three-point game. Miller Kopp cut it to 47-45 when he connected from beyond the arc with just over seven minutes remaining.

But in one ugly stretch, the Wildcats' Law shot a long airball on a 3, Kopp shot another one on a runner and Turner lost the ball going for a fast-break layup after a steal. Law also missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with Penn State leading 53-47 with 4:16 remaining. He also had a layup blocked by Stevens with just under three minutes left and the Nittany Lions leading by four.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Nittany Lions will take the win despite their shooting struggles.

Northwestern: The Wildcats' postseason hopes took a big hit with a loss to the conference's last-place team.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions will try to make it back-to-back wins when they visit Ohio State on Thursday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats will try to get back to winning when they visit Iowa on Sunday. Northwestern lost to the Hawkeyes 73-63 on Jan. 9.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Stevens
V. Law
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
41.7 Field Goal % 38.2
21.9 Three Point % 32.5
77.3 Free Throw % 83.1
  Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler 0.0
  Vic Law missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
  Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Dererk Pardon 6.0
  Bad pass turnover on Vic Law, stolen by Josh Reaves 6.0
+ 1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Vic Law 15.0
+ 2 Dererk Pardon made dunk 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Dererk Pardon 22.0
Team Stats
Points 59 52
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 20-63 (31.7%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 16-26 (61.5%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 40 38
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 27 22
Team 5 5
Assists 12 13
Steals 9 7
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 15 21
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
11
L. Stevens F
18 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
5
D. Pardon C
18 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Penn State 8-14 322759
home team logo Northwestern 12-10 302252
NWEST -3, O/U 132.5
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
NWEST -3, O/U 132.5
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Penn State 8-14 68.5 PPG 39.8 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo Northwestern 12-10 68.5 PPG 36.3 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
11
L. Stevens F 18.9 PPG 7.7 RPG 2.0 APG 41.6 FG%
5
D. Pardon C 13.9 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.7 APG 59.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
L. Stevens F 18 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
5
D. Pardon C 18 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
37.7 FG% 31.7
20.0 3PT FG% 31.8
61.5 FT% 71.4
Penn State
Starters
L. Stevens
M. Watkins
J. Wheeler
J. Reaves
M. Dread
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 18 7 6 5/11 0/1 8/10 3 38 1 2 2 1 6
M. Watkins 8 6 1 4/9 0/0 0/0 3 27 0 3 1 2 4
J. Wheeler 7 3 2 3/5 0/2 1/4 0 22 2 0 2 0 3
J. Reaves 2 3 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 3 24 4 0 3 0 3
M. Dread 2 2 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 2 26 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
R. Bolton
M. Jones
K. McCloskey
J. Harrar
T. Buttrick
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 14 6 2 3/14 2/5 6/8 1 31 0 0 1 2 4
M. Jones 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
K. McCloskey 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/4 1 13 1 0 0 1 1
J. Harrar 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 2 2
T. Buttrick 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 35 12 20/53 3/15 16/26 15 200 9 5 9 8 27
Northwestern
Starters
D. Pardon
V. Law
A. Gaines
R. Taylor
A. Falzon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Pardon 18 9 1 8/14 0/1 2/3 2 39 2 0 0 5 4
V. Law 10 10 6 3/17 2/8 2/3 4 38 0 1 6 1 9
A. Gaines 7 5 2 3/6 0/0 1/1 5 23 1 0 0 2 3
R. Taylor 5 0 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 18 1 0 1 0 0
A. Falzon 0 1 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
A. Turner
M. Kopp
B. Benson
R. Greer
J. Ash
C. Hall
T. Malnati
P. Nance
R. Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Turner 6 3 0 2/7 2/3 0/0 2 32 2 1 4 0 3
M. Kopp 6 4 1 2/9 2/4 0/0 3 22 1 2 1 2 2
B. Benson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
R. Greer 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
J. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Nance - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 33 13 20/63 7/22 5/7 21 200 7 4 13 11 22
