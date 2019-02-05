PITT
WAKE

No Text

Brown's 3-pointer helps Pitt beat Wake forest 78-76 in OT

  STATS AP
  Feb 05, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Chaundee Brown scored eight points in overtime, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 35.1 seconds to play as Wake Forest beat Pitt 78-76 Tuesday night in a battle of teams attempting to end five-game losing streaks.

Brown's crucial shot gave the Demon Deacons a 77-74 lead.

Jaylen Hoard led the Deacons (9-13, 2-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 19 points and Brandon Childress and Brown added 18 apiece.

Xavier Johnson scored 23 points for the Panthers (12-11, 2-8), Jared Wilson-Frame added 17, including five 3-pointers, and Sidney N'Dir had 15.

Johnson made the first of two free-throw attempts with 6.8 seconds left overtime. He missed the second and ball was knocked into the backcourt, where Childress grabbed it and dribbled out the clock.

Brown made two 3-pointers in overtime, the first tied it at 72 with 2:57 left.

Pitt nearly won in regulation time. With the Panthers leading by two points, Hoard grabbed an errant desperation 3-pointer by Brown and laid it in with one second left to force overtime.

The teams traded leads throughout a tight second half.

Sharone Wright Jr. scored all 11 of his points during a 12-2 run in the second half as the Deacons grabbed a 61-53 lead with 5:15 left. Wright capped the run with a conventional 3-point play.

The Panthers scored the game's first eight points. Johnson scored the first five on drives to the basket - the second was a 3-point play - in a cold-shooting first half for both teams. Pitt took a 28-26 lead at halftime after a buzzer-beating, length of the court drive by Johnson.

After a sluggish-shooting first half, both teams shot 50 percent or above in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: The loss leaves the Panthers only one-half game ahead of Miami, which could pull into a tie Wednesday by beating Notre Dame, in an attempt to stay out of the conference cellar. The Panthers have lost their last 20 conference road games.

Wake Forest: The Deacons showed some offensive spark in the second half after averaging fewer than 50 points in their past four games. The road ahead is rough with Florida State, North Carolina, Notre Dame and N.C. State next on the schedule. Childress snapped out of a 6-37 shooting slump in his previous three games.

UP NEXT

Pitt: at N.C. State on Saturday

Wake Forest: at Florida State on Feb. 13

Key Players
X. Johnson
B. Childress
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
46.3 Field Goal % 39.9
40.3 Three Point % 38.2
80.2 Free Throw % 79.8
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress 7.0
  Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made free throw 7.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Childress 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Malik Ellison 12.0
  Isaiah Mucius missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Isaiah Mucius made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Jared Wilson-Frame 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown 18.0
  Sidy N'Dir missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Sidy N'Dir made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
Team Stats
Points 76 78
Field Goals 29-69 (42.0%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 10-18 (55.6%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 48
Offensive 14 14
Defensive 18 27
Team 3 7
Assists 15 16
Steals 9 4
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 9 18
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
X. Johnson G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
10
J. Hoard F
19 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST
12OTT
away team logo Pittsburgh 12-11 2839976
home team logo Wake Forest 9-13 26411178
Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Pittsburgh 12-11 73.3 PPG 41.1 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo Wake Forest 9-13 68.6 PPG 42 RPG 10.3 APG
Key Players
1
X. Johnson G 16.7 PPG 3.6 RPG 4.3 APG 46.0 FG%
10
J. Hoard F 13.8 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.3 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
X. Johnson G 23 PTS 6 REB 9 AST
10
J. Hoard F 19 PTS 17 REB 4 AST
42.0 FG% 42.2
38.1 3PT FG% 37.5
55.6 FT% 75.0
Pittsburgh
Starters
X. Johnson
J. Wilson-Frame
M. Ellison
T. McGowens
T. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Johnson 23 6 9 8/19 1/4 6/10 0 45 2 0 2 2 4
J. Wilson-Frame 17 3 3 6/10 5/8 0/0 5 37 3 2 2 1 2
M. Ellison 8 8 0 4/6 0/1 0/0 3 31 1 1 1 1 7
T. McGowens 5 1 0 1/3 0/1 3/6 2 14 1 0 2 1 0
T. Brown 0 2 1 0/5 0/0 0/0 3 17 1 0 2 2 0
Bench
S. N'Dir
K. Chukwuka
A. Toney
K. Davis
S. George
J. Mascaro
A. Starzynski
C. Aiken Jr.
O. Ezeakudo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. N'Dir 15 2 1 6/8 2/3 1/2 0 31 0 0 0 1 1
K. Chukwuka 6 4 1 3/9 0/1 0/0 1 28 0 1 0 3 1
A. Toney 2 5 0 1/7 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 3 2
K. Davis 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 1
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mascaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 32 15 29/69 8/21 10/18 15 225 9 4 9 14 18
Wake Forest
Starters
J. Hoard
B. Childress
C. Brown
S. Wright Jr.
O. Sarr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hoard 19 17 4 7/12 0/1 5/6 5 40 1 3 4 6 11
B. Childress 18 4 6 5/12 4/7 4/5 3 42 2 0 3 0 4
C. Brown 18 4 4 7/15 3/8 1/2 1 39 1 0 2 1 3
S. Wright Jr. 11 0 1 4/6 2/3 1/1 3 25 0 0 4 0 0
O. Sarr 9 7 0 3/6 0/0 3/4 4 32 0 1 2 3 4
Bench
M. Wynn
I. Mucius
I. Smart
T. Johnson
A. White
A. Bilas
A. Spivey
M. Lester
S. Okeke
B. Buchanan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wynn 2 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 0
I. Mucius 1 2 0 0/7 0/3 1/2 1 25 0 1 1 0 2
I. Smart 0 6 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 1 2 3 3
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bilas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spivey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 41 16 27/64 9/24 15/20 17 225 4 6 18 14 27
