Roach scores 21 as Texas beats Big 12 co-leader Baylor 84-72
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Baylor's surprising run to the top of the Big 12 is over and the Bears now find themselves knocked down a notch.
Kerwin Roach II scored 21 points, Matt Coleman III added 18 and Texas cruised to an 84-72 win Wednesday night that ended Baylor's six-game win streak and dropped the Bears out of a tie for first place in the league.
''We were very aware of the conference standings,'' Roach said. ''They blew out TCU and (Oklahoma) ... We just drew a line in the sand and stood up.''
Baylor's win streak ran into a Texas team that could hardly miss on its home court. The Longhorns shot 61 percent in the first half, led by 15 at halftime and were in control the entire way.
The Longhorns (13-10, 5-5) had lost five of their previous six, but like earlier wins over Oklahoma and Kansas, dug deep for a home victory that keeps Texas in play in the Big 12.
Texas could do almost nothing wrong on offense, with soaring alley-oop dunks, tough baskets in traffic and big 3-pointers in the second half that knocked out any hopes of a Baylor rally.
Defensively, the Longhorns shut down Baylor guard Makai Mason, who had scored 40 points a few days earlier against TCU. Baylor coach Scott Drew said Mason was limited because of a foot injury two days earlier and he played only 23 minutes.
''Texas really came out and took it to us,'' Drew said. ''Defensively we didn't have any answers. We didn't stop anybody all night long.''
Mark Vital led Baylor (15-7, 6-3) with 14 points.
Texas built the lead as high as 16 in the first half as the Longhorns could hardly miss. Coleman opened the game with a 3-pointer and his second one bounced high and around the rim before falling in.
The Longhorns led by 17 in the second before Baylor finally made a run to cut the lead to 53-45. Texas quickly ended the rally when Jase Febres made consecutive 3-pointers from nearly the same spot on the right wing.
Roach made another 3-pointer and a tough shot in the lane to beat the shot clock and Texas was back in control with 10 minutes to play. Roach and Coleman combined to shoot 11 of 15 from the floor. Coleman also had a team-high five assists.
BIG PICTURE
Baylor: The Bears weren't bad on offense in the first half but didn't have the firepower to keep up with Texas' torrid shooting. The barrage of 3-pointers that flew during the winning streak could have kept it close but never materialized. The Bears averaged nearly 11 per game during the streak but made just seven against Texas. Mason scored five points in the first half and took just one shot from long range.
Texas: The Longhorns are in position to make their own run in the Big 12 over the next two weeks. The travel to West Virginia before hosting conference leader Kansas State and Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers and Cowboys are sitting at the bottom of the Big 12 and Texas beat Kansas State on the road in the first matchup this season. With perennial power Kansas vulnerable this season, the Big 12 crown is out there for someone to go get it.
''We have eight games left,'' Coleman said, ''and it's wide open for the taking.''
FOUL FRUSTRATION
Drew got tired of watching his Bears rack up foul after foul in the first half with barely a whistle directed at the Longhorns. He finally complained loud enough to draw a technical foul with about 4 minutes left in the first half when Baylor had 11 fouls to Texas' four. Texas made 13 of 19 free throws in the first half.
''I was trying to help (the officials) out,'' Drew said with a smile when asked about the technical.
HIGH-FLYING HAYES
Texas freshman Jaxson Hayes, who has been generating buzz as a potential one-and-done headed for the NBA, had another solid game with 5-of-7 shooting for 12 points. He also made two big plays early in the second half that kept Texas in control. After giving up a ferocious dunk to Baylor's Mario Kegler, Hayes answered with a rim-shaking alley-oop dunk of his own and followed that by hustling back to get a block on the other end.
UP NEXT
Baylor hosts Kansas State on Saturday.
Texas plays at West Virginia on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|45.9
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|38.9
|Three Point %
|35.3
|80.8
|Free Throw %
|72.0
|+ 2
|Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Jared Butler
|0.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Shooting foul on Mark Vital
|6.0
|+ 3
|Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Freddie Gillespie
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|38.0
|Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Darius Allen
|45.0
|+ 2
|Matthew Mayer made driving layup
|49.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|84
|Field Goals
|28-57 (49.1%)
|27-49 (55.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|22-34 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|29
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|18
|19
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|9
|Fouls
|28
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|M. Vital G
|6.0 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|42.2 FG%
|
12
|K. Roach II G
|14.6 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|3.4 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Vital G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|K. Roach II G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|49.1
|FG%
|55.1
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Vital
|14
|3
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Butler
|13
|3
|6
|5/14
|2/8
|1/1
|2
|37
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|M. Kegler
|10
|3
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|1/3
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|K. McClure
|6
|6
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|M. Mason
|5
|0
|2
|1/7
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Vital
|14
|3
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Butler
|13
|3
|6
|5/14
|2/8
|1/1
|2
|37
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|M. Kegler
|10
|3
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|1/3
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|K. McClure
|6
|6
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|M. Mason
|5
|0
|2
|1/7
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mayer
|10
|3
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|F. Gillespie
|7
|4
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|F. Thamba
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Bandoo
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Allen
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moffatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|26
|13
|28/57
|7/18
|9/15
|28
|200
|5
|1
|14
|8
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|21
|3
|2
|7/9
|2/3
|5/8
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Coleman III
|18
|6
|5
|4/6
|2/3
|8/9
|2
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Hayes
|12
|4
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|C. Ramey
|10
|3
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|26
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|D. Osetkowski
|9
|7
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|3/7
|0
|30
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|21
|3
|2
|7/9
|2/3
|5/8
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Coleman III
|18
|6
|5
|4/6
|2/3
|8/9
|2
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Hayes
|12
|4
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|C. Ramey
|10
|3
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|26
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|D. Osetkowski
|9
|7
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|3/7
|0
|30
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Febres
|9
|0
|1
|3/9
|3/9
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Sims
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|E. Mitrou-Long
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Hamm Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hepa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nevins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Liddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|27
|13
|27/49
|8/20
|22/34
|16
|200
|5
|5
|9
|8
|19
-
UNLV
BOISE65
57
2nd 9:54 ESPU
-
UTAH
USC58
44
2nd 8:50 PACN
-
UCONN
TEMPLE63
81
Final
-
24MD
NEB60
45
Final
-
AMER
NAVY67
77
Final
-
ND
MIAMI47
62
Final
-
MAINE
UVM63
86
Final
-
NALAB
FGC64
71
Final
-
NH
MASLOW62
72
Final
-
FORD
UMASS85
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
BING85
59
Final
-
BUCK
LOYMD84
72
Final
-
LPSCMB
UNF92
55
Final
-
HARTFD
UMBC70
61
Final
-
EVAN
INDST62
85
Final
-
WICHST
ECU65
49
Final
-
GMASON
RICH67
81
Final
-
TEXAM
MISS71
75
Final
-
VCU
GWASH60
50
Final
-
KENSAW
JVILLE73
82
Final
-
RI
DAVID53
68
Final
-
LAFAY
BU79
72
Final
-
CLEM
GATECH65
42
Final
-
ARMY
HOLY42
56
Final
-
NORL
NWST81
73
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
PROV76
67
Final
-
MCNSE
SAMHOU62
77
Final
-
STBON
DUQ51
49
Final
-
GAST
LAMON76
82
Final
-
GASOU
LALAF103
86
Final
-
BAYLOR
TEXAS72
84
Final
-
NDAKST
NDAK74
70
Final
-
BRAD
NIOWA79
71
Final
-
CREIGH
14NOVA59
66
Final/OT
-
SFA
HOUBP79
77
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR75
64
Final
-
SILL
MOST59
65
Final
-
SELOU
TXAMCC64
58
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU68
70
Final
-
COLO
UCLA84
73
Final
-
UGA
BAMA74
89
Final
-
WYO
AF76
81
Final
-
21LSU
MISSST92
88
Final/OT
-
19WISC
MINN56
51
Final
-
CAL
OREG62
73
Final
-
6NEVADA
COLOST98
82
Final
-
CSFULL
UCIRV53
60
Final
-
CSN
UCSB64
70
Final