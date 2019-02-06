STBON
DUQ

No Text

Bonnies top Duquesne 51-49 as Osunniyi snares 22 rebounds

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Kyle Lofton scored 16 points, Osun Osunniyi grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds with six blocks and St. Bonaventure held on to defeat Duquesne 51-49 on Wednesday night.

After Osunniyi missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 23 seconds left and the Bonnies up 50-49 he responded by blocking a Sincere Carry drive to the basket with Dominick Welch grabbing the loose ball. Welch was fouled and made one free throw with 6.2 seconds left but Frankie Hughes' 3-point attempt was off the rim at the buzzer.

Welch added 10 points for St. Bonaventure (9-13, 5-4 Atlantic 10). Osunniyi had nine points on 4-of-14 shooting but set a record for most rebounds in Duquesne's Palumbo Center and was five behind NBA Hall of Famer Bob Lanier's school record.

Hughes had 11 points and Carry 10 for the Dukes (15-8, 6-4).

St. Bonaventure only shot 29 percent (20 of 70), including 2 of 17 from 3-point range but had a 54-42 rebounding advantage. Twenty-one of those rebounds were on the offensive.

Duquesne shot 34.5, missing its last four shots in the final two minutes, but got up 15 fewer shots and was only 6 of 15 from the foul line to go with 17 turnovers.

St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt, in his 12th season, now has 201 wins, one behind the school record 202 Larry Weise won in 12 seasons through 1973.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Lofton
S. Carry
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
12.1 Pts. Per Game 12.1
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
46.8 Field Goal % 43.6
29.0 Three Point % 33.9
82.4 Free Throw % 72.3
  Offensive rebound by Duquesne 0.0
  Frankie Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Williams Jr. 6.0
  Dominick Welch missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Michael Hughes 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch 5.0
  Sincere Carry missed reverse layup, blocked by LaDarien Griffin 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Williams Jr. 23.0
  Osun Osunniyi missed free throw 23.0
  Personal foul on Michael Hughes 23.0
Team Stats
Points 51 49
Field Goals 20-70 (28.6%) 19-55 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 2-17 (11.8%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Total Rebounds 54 42
Offensive 18 7
Defensive 30 34
Team 6 1
Assists 10 8
Steals 3 4
Blocks 10 8
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Lofton G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
F. Hughes G
11 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bonaventure 9-13 232851
home team logo Duquesne 15-8 222749
DUQ -2, O/U 139.5
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
DUQ -2, O/U 139.5
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bonaventure 9-13 67.6 PPG 35.6 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Duquesne 15-8 74.4 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
0
K. Lofton G 14.7 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.9 APG 46.6 FG%
3
F. Hughes G 8.9 PPG 1.9 RPG 1.6 APG 34.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Lofton G 16 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
3
F. Hughes G 11 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
28.6 FG% 34.5
11.8 3PT FG% 22.7
64.3 FT% 37.5
St. Bonaventure
Starters
K. Lofton
D. Welch
L. Griffin
O. Osunniyi
C. Stockard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 16 1 2 7/15 0/5 2/2 4 29 1 0 2 0 1
D. Welch 10 7 1 3/7 1/4 3/6 2 38 1 0 1 2 5
L. Griffin 9 5 1 3/8 0/0 3/4 2 28 1 3 1 2 3
O. Osunniyi 9 22 1 4/14 0/0 1/2 3 36 0 6 0 11 11
C. Stockard 4 8 4 2/16 0/4 0/0 2 40 0 0 8 1 7
Starters
K. Lofton
D. Welch
L. Griffin
O. Osunniyi
C. Stockard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 16 1 2 7/15 0/5 2/2 4 29 1 0 2 0 1
D. Welch 10 7 1 3/7 1/4 3/6 2 38 1 0 1 2 5
L. Griffin 9 5 1 3/8 0/0 3/4 2 28 1 3 1 2 3
O. Osunniyi 9 22 1 4/14 0/0 1/2 3 36 0 6 0 11 11
C. Stockard 4 8 4 2/16 0/4 0/0 2 40 0 0 8 1 7
Bench
J. Poyser
N. Kaputo
A. Ikpeze
A. Okoli
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
T. Ngalakulondi
J. Lee
M. Moreaux
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Poyser 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 11 0 1 1 0 1
N. Kaputo 0 2 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 4 12 0 0 0 1 1
A. Ikpeze 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 1
A. Okoli 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ngalakulondi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 48 10 20/70 2/17 9/14 18 200 3 10 14 18 30
Duquesne
Starters
F. Hughes
S. Carry
E. Williams Jr.
M. Hughes
M. Weathers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hughes 11 9 1 5/18 1/9 0/2 2 34 0 0 2 1 8
S. Carry 10 4 4 4/13 2/6 0/2 3 37 2 1 2 0 4
E. Williams Jr. 9 10 0 3/9 1/3 2/2 3 31 2 0 3 1 9
M. Hughes 7 5 2 3/5 0/0 1/5 2 31 0 3 1 3 2
M. Weathers 5 9 1 2/5 0/2 1/2 0 25 0 3 2 1 8
Starters
F. Hughes
S. Carry
E. Williams Jr.
M. Hughes
M. Weathers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Hughes 11 9 1 5/18 1/9 0/2 2 34 0 0 2 1 8
S. Carry 10 4 4 4/13 2/6 0/2 3 37 2 1 2 0 4
E. Williams Jr. 9 10 0 3/9 1/3 2/2 3 31 2 0 3 1 9
M. Hughes 7 5 2 3/5 0/0 1/5 2 31 0 3 1 3 2
M. Weathers 5 9 1 2/5 0/2 1/2 0 25 0 3 2 1 8
Bench
G. Bizeau
T. Dunn-Martin
B. Wade
A. Kelly
Z. Snyder
C. Davis
M. Lewis II
D. Swingle
J. Ellis
A. Rotroff
L. Norman Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Bizeau 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/3 3 9 0 0 0 1 0
T. Dunn-Martin 3 0 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 0
B. Wade 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
A. Kelly 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 2 0 2
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rotroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Norman Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 41 8 19/55 5/22 6/16 16 198 4 8 15 7 34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores