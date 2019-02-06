TEXAM
MISS

Tyree scores 22, Mississippi rallies past Texas A&M

  STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) There was no celebration for Mississippi, but there was a sigh of relief.

Ole Miss snapped a four-game losing streak, wiping out a nine-point deficit in the second half Wednesday night, to defeat Texas A&M 75-71.

''It wasn't pretty, but we found a way,'' Mississippi coach Kermit Davis said. ''We showed some toughness and contested shots in the last 10 minutes. We were desperate. We really needed this win.''

Breein Tyree scored 22 points for the Rebels (15-7, 5-4) while Terence Davis added 19 points, including six consecutive free throws in the final 30 seconds to preserve the win. Blake Hinson added 11 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws for a 65-64 lead with 2:51 left.

Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (8-13, 1-8) with 23 points while Brandon Mahan had 20 points, including 6 of 7 from the 3-point line. Josh Nebo added 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Aggies, who led 57-48 on a Savion Flagg layup with 12:46 left.

Ole Miss finished 24 of 58 (41 percent) from the field, including Tyree's 7 of 15. The Rebels were 9 of 26 (34 percent) from the 3-point line and 18 of 19 (95 percent) from the free throw line.

Texas A&M was 28 of 62 (45 percent) from the field, but struggled with a 1-of-11 slump in the final five minutes. The Aggies hit 11 of 23 (47 percent) from 3-point range but hit only 2 of 10 during the decisive rally by the Rebels.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: Despite falling behind 19-6 in the opening seven minutes, the Aggies did not fold, but could not close it out in the final 10 minutes. ... Mahan was outstanding from 3-point range, hitting 10 consecutive shots over a two-game span against Tennessee and Ole Miss. The streak ended with a miss from 25 feet with 1:45 left and the Aggies trailing 67-64.

''He was open, but it was deep,'' Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said of the potential game-tying shot. ''The timing could have been better. It's unfortunate.''

Ole Miss: The win was especially important and not just because it stopped a four-game losing streak. The Rebels play three of the next four games on the road and have home dates remaining against No. 1 Tennessee and No. 5 Kentucky.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies visit Missouri on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels travel to Georgia on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Flagg
1 G
T. Davis
3 G
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
45.0 Field Goal % 48.3
26.9 Three Point % 38.9
60.0 Free Throw % 77.0
+ 2 Josh Nebo made dunk 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo 1.0
  Wendell Mitchell missed layup 2.0
+ 1 Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Terence Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Chris Collins 6.0
+ 3 Chris Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 8.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Chris Collins 12.0
+ 2 Wendell Mitchell made layup 13.0
Team Stats
Points 71 75
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 11-23 (47.8%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 18-19 (94.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 33
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 21 22
Team 7 2
Assists 16 16
Steals 12 14
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 21 12
Technicals 0 0
11
W. Mitchell G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
4
B. Tyree G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
Starters
W. Mitchell
J. Chandler
C. Mekowulu
S. Flagg
T. Starks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Mitchell 23 4 4 10/23 3/7 0/0 4 37 4 1 6 0 4
J. Chandler 4 3 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 16 3 0 3 1 2
C. Mekowulu 2 4 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 1 1 3
S. Flagg 2 2 2 1/10 0/5 0/2 2 32 0 0 3 0 2
T. Starks 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 2 0 0
Bench
B. Mahan
J. Nebo
C. Collins
J. Walker III
M. French
A. Gilder
F. Byers
J. Brown
C. Alo
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Z. Walker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Mahan 20 4 0 7/9 6/7 0/0 3 29 1 0 0 2 2
J. Nebo 14 10 0 5/8 0/0 4/5 1 25 1 2 0 6 4
C. Collins 3 2 4 1/2 1/2 0/0 4 18 1 0 0 0 2
J. Walker III 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/1 0 16 0 0 1 0 2
M. French 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 1 0 1 0 0
A. Gilder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 31 16 28/62 11/23 4/8 21 200 12 3 17 10 21
Starters
B. Tyree
T. Davis
B. Hinson
D. Olejniczak
D. Shuler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 22 4 3 7/15 3/8 5/5 1 37 1 0 1 0 4
T. Davis 19 8 5 6/13 1/4 6/6 2 34 7 0 3 4 4
B. Hinson 11 3 2 3/11 2/7 3/4 2 31 2 1 1 0 3
D. Olejniczak 6 4 2 2/6 0/0 2/2 3 33 1 1 1 2 2
D. Shuler 3 4 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 27 3 0 1 1 3
Bench
K. Buffen
D. Davis
B. Stevens
L. Rodriguez
A. Morgano
Z. Naylor
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
B. Halums
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Buffen 6 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 2 0 0
D. Davis 5 3 0 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 13 0 0 0 1 2
B. Stevens 3 3 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 1 3 0 3
L. Rodriguez 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 1
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Naylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 31 16 24/58 9/26 18/19 12 200 14 4 12 9 22
