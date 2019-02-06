UCONN
Connecticut
Huskies
13-10
away team logo
63
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Feb. 6
6:00pm
BONUS
81
TF 12
home team logo
TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
17-6
ML: +152
TEMPLE -3.5, O/U 146
ML: -174
UCONN
TEMPLE

Alston, Pierre-Louis lead Temple past UConn 81-63

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) A fast start helped Temple rout UConn.

Shizz Alston Jr. had 18 points and Nate Pierre-Louis scored 12 of his 17 points in Temple's dominating first half to lead the Owls to an 81-63 victory over UConn on Wednesday.

Justyn Hamilton added 13 points for the Owls (17-6, 7-3 American Athletic Conference).

Temple made its first six shots and just kept on hitting. The Owls sank 10 of 11 to take a 25-10 lead, 13 of 16 to go in front 33-14 and entered the break ahead 46-20, setting a season-high for points in the first half.

''The hoop was looking real big for us early,'' Alston said. ''A lot of different guys were scoring.''

Temple made 18 of 29 field goals and 5 of 11 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

''It looks like you know what you're doing when you make shots,'' Owls coach Fran Dunphy said. ''Everybody participated. It looked like it was our night.''

The Huskies never got close in the second half, and the most excitement came with 16:20 remaining when Pierre-Louis finished a breakaway with a windmill dunk.

Josh Carlton and Christian Vital had 18 points apiece to pace UConn (13-10, 4-6).

Huskies coach Danny Hurley bemoaned his team's play at the outset.

''We just were not ready to go,'' Hurley said. ''They were able to get comfortable and confident.''

''If we were a really good team, we'd get off to better starts,'' Hurley added. ''But we're not a really good team. We got our butts kicked by a team that outclassed us today.''

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies are continuing their rebuild under first-year coach Hurley. If Adams is out for any substantial time, it will hurt in the near term. However, the opportunity given to younger backcourt players could prove beneficial in the long term.

Temple: With eight regular-season games remaining, the Owls are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament in Dunphy's final season at the helm. They will have to avoid hiccups in conference play, with a season-ending home game against Central Florida on March 9 looming as a potentially important contest should Temple continue winning.

ADAMS INJURED

The Huskies lost leading scorer Jalen Adams for the game to a left knee injury 5:54 into the contest when Temple's J.P. Moorman II fell on Adams' leg in a scramble near the basket. Adams tried to walk to the bench but couldn't put pressure on his leg and had to be helped to the locker room by a teammate.

Adams, who entered averaging 17.7 points per game, returned to the court after being benched for insubordination by Hurley for the final 18 minutes of the Huskies' 76-52 victory over East Carolina on Sunday.

Hurley said the injury was to Adams' MCL, but the coach didn't know the severity of it. Adams will have an MRI on Thursday.

ROAD WOES

UConn dropped to 0-5 in true road games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

UConn: Alterique Gilbert missed his third straight contest with a shoulder injury. Gilbert, who started all 20 games before getting hurt and entered third on the team in scoring (13.0 ppg), had three surgeries on his shoulder that cost him all but nine games over his first two seasons.

Temple: The Owls played without leading rebounder Ernest Aflakpui, who sat as a precaution because of a left knee injury. A 6-foot-10 senior, Aflakpui started every game this season entering Wednesday and is averaging 6.4 points and 7.0 rebounds. Dunphy said afterward that Aflakpui could have played if needed.

UP NEXT

UConn: At Memphis Sunday.

Temple: At Tulsa Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Adams
S. Alston Jr.
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
18.4 Pts. Per Game 18.4
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
49.7 Field Goal % 38.2
36.9 Three Point % 36.6
84.7 Free Throw % 91.4
  Defensive rebound by Temple 4.0
  Eric Cobb missed hook shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Connecticut 9.0
  Sidney Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 2 Quentin Jackson Jr. made layup, assist by Damion Moore 27.0
+ 1 Eric Cobb made free throw 46.0
  Shooting foul on Quentin Jackson Jr. 46.0
+ 2 Eric Cobb made layup 46.0
  Offensive rebound by Eric Cobb 44.0
  Eric Cobb missed layup 46.0
  Offensive rebound by Eric Cobb 50.0
Team Stats
Points 63 81
Field Goals 25-62 (40.3%) 29-55 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 41 30
Offensive 15 5
Defensive 24 21
Team 2 4
Assists 10 19
Steals 2 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
C. Vital G
18 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
10
S. Alston Jr. G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Connecticut 13-10 204363
home team logo Temple 17-6 463581
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
away team logo Connecticut 13-10 78.1 PPG 41.4 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Temple 17-6 74.9 PPG 38.2 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
25
J. Carlton F 8.1 PPG 5.5 RPG 0.2 APG 63.1 FG%
10
S. Alston Jr. G 18.4 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.9 APG 38.1 FG%
Top Scorers
25
J. Carlton F 18 PTS 13 REB 0 AST
10
S. Alston Jr. G 18 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
40.3 FG% 52.7
22.2 3PT FG% 47.8
60.0 FT% 70.6
Connecticut
Starters
C. Vital
J. Carlton
T. Smith
J. Adams
T. Polley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vital 18 13 5 6/13 3/6 3/6 2 38 0 0 3 2 11
J. Carlton 18 13 0 7/13 0/0 4/6 3 25 0 1 1 7 6
T. Smith 6 2 4 3/7 0/3 0/1 4 39 1 0 1 0 2
J. Adams 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Polley 0 1 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 29 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
E. Cobb
S. Wilson
I. Whaley
B. Adams
K. Yakwe
M. Diarra
A. Gilbert
T. Aiyegbusi
K. Williams
D. Brocke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Cobb 13 5 0 6/10 0/0 1/1 1 18 0 0 1 4 1
S. Wilson 6 3 0 2/9 1/4 1/1 1 25 0 0 4 1 2
I. Whaley 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
B. Adams 0 1 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 16 1 0 0 0 1
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 39 10 25/62 4/18 9/15 15 200 2 1 10 15 24
Temple
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
N. Pierre-Louis
J. Hamilton
Q. Rose
J. Moorman II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 18 4 5 5/12 4/8 4/4 1 35 2 0 2 0 4
N. Pierre-Louis 17 4 4 5/12 1/4 6/10 1 32 2 0 2 0 4
J. Hamilton 13 3 2 6/7 0/0 1/2 4 25 1 1 0 2 1
Q. Rose 12 9 4 5/9 2/3 0/0 2 33 2 0 0 1 8
J. Moorman II 3 2 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 25 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
A. Moore II
D. Moore
Q. Jackson Jr.
D. Perry
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
E. Aflakpui
T. Lowe
M. Scott
A. Parks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Moore II 11 1 0 4/5 3/4 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 1 0
D. Moore 3 1 1 1/2 0/0 1/1 2 11 0 0 0 1 0
Q. Jackson Jr. 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Perry 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 15 1 1 1 0 2
A. Keshgegian 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Waddington 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. West 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Aflakpui - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 26 19 29/55 11/23 12/17 18 200 8 2 5 5 21
