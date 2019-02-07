Robotham's double-double leads UNLV past Boise State 83-72
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Noah Robotham had a season-high 21 points, with five 3-pointers, and 10 assists to help UNLV beat Boise State 83-72 on Wednesday night.
Kris Clyburn added 17 points and Amauri Hardy 15 for UNLV (12-10, 6-4 Mountain West). Nick Blair had 14 points and seven rebounds.
UNLV trailed 8-0 to start the game but took its first lead at 46-45 early in the second half. Boise State trailed by eight points midway through the second half and tied it at the 6:06 mark. But UNLV closed on a 15-4 run as Boise State only made two field goals from there.
Derrick Alston scored 17 points for Boise State (10-13, 5-5). Alex Hobbs added 16 points, Justinian Jessup 15 and Zach Haney 13. Jessup made 2 of 6 from 3-point range to become the fastest player in program history to reach 200 career 3-pointers.
Boise State shot 61.5 percent from the first half for a 43-39 lead. Haney had 11 points in the first 20 minutes.
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|30.8
|Three Point %
|42.0
|57.1
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|5.0
|Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kris Clyburn
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|10.0
|Nick Blair missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Nick Blair made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Alex Hobbs
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|11.0
|David Wacker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Noah Robotham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Noah Robotham made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Alex Hobbs
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|72
|Field Goals
|28-52 (53.8%)
|29-55 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|14-26 (53.8%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|9-17 (52.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|26
|Offensive
|3
|3
|Defensive
|25
|18
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|1
|5
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|5
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNLV 12-10
|75.5 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Boise State 10-13
|70.9 PPG
|34.1 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|N. Robotham G
|8.4 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|5.0 APG
|34.5 FG%
|
21
|D. Alston G
|11.4 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|0.7 APG
|49.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Robotham G
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|10 AST
|D. Alston G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|53.8
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|53.8
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|52.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Robotham
|21
|1
|10
|6/8
|5/6
|4/4
|1
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Clyburn
|17
|5
|2
|7/14
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|A. Hardy
|15
|4
|2
|5/8
|2/4
|3/5
|1
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|C. Diong
|6
|6
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|30
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|J. Ntambwe
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Blair
|14
|7
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|3/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|B. Hamilton
|6
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|T. Woodbury
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Beck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|28
|16
|28/52
|14/26
|13/19
|15
|200
|1
|6
|8
|3
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston
|17
|3
|1
|6/14
|3/7
|2/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Hobbs
|16
|5
|2
|8/11
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Jessup
|15
|5
|0
|6/11
|2/5
|1/2
|1
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M. Dickinson
|6
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Wacker
|3
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Haney
|13
|3
|2
|5/8
|0/1
|3/7
|0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|P. Dembley
|2
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Harwell
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|21
|14
|29/55
|5/19
|9/17
|16
|200
|5
|1
|5
|3
|18
