Robotham's double-double leads UNLV past Boise State 83-72

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Noah Robotham had a season-high 21 points, with five 3-pointers, and 10 assists to help UNLV beat Boise State 83-72 on Wednesday night.

Kris Clyburn added 17 points and Amauri Hardy 15 for UNLV (12-10, 6-4 Mountain West). Nick Blair had 14 points and seven rebounds.

UNLV trailed 8-0 to start the game but took its first lead at 46-45 early in the second half. Boise State trailed by eight points midway through the second half and tied it at the 6:06 mark. But UNLV closed on a 15-4 run as Boise State only made two field goals from there.

Derrick Alston scored 17 points for Boise State (10-13, 5-5). Alex Hobbs added 16 points, Justinian Jessup 15 and Zach Haney 13. Jessup made 2 of 6 from 3-point range to become the fastest player in program history to reach 200 career 3-pointers.

Boise State shot 61.5 percent from the first half for a 43-39 lead. Haney had 11 points in the first 20 minutes.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

UNLV
Starters
N. Robotham
K. Clyburn
A. Hardy
C. Diong
J. Ntambwe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Robotham 21 1 10 6/8 5/6 4/4 1 37 0 0 0 0 1
K. Clyburn 17 5 2 7/14 1/5 2/2 1 34 0 1 2 1 4
A. Hardy 15 4 2 5/8 2/4 3/5 1 28 0 0 3 0 4
C. Diong 6 6 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 3 30 1 2 2 2 4
J. Ntambwe 3 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 3 7 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
N. Blair
B. Hamilton
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
T. Woodbury
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
T. Beck
J. Green
S. Juiston
M. Coleman
L. Bangai
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blair 14 7 1 4/7 3/5 3/4 3 33 0 0 1 0 7
B. Hamilton 6 2 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 1 19 0 1 0 0 2
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 10 0 2 0 0 2
T. Woodbury 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Beck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 28 16 28/52 14/26 13/19 15 200 1 6 8 3 25
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston
A. Hobbs
J. Jessup
M. Dickinson
D. Wacker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston 17 3 1 6/14 3/7 2/4 2 33 1 0 2 1 2
A. Hobbs 16 5 2 8/11 0/2 0/0 4 33 1 0 1 0 5
J. Jessup 15 5 0 6/11 2/5 1/2 1 38 0 0 1 0 5
M. Dickinson 6 2 3 2/3 0/1 2/2 4 30 0 0 0 0 2
D. Wacker 3 3 2 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 22 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
Z. Haney
P. Dembley
M. Harwell
R. Williams
R. Jorch
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Haney 13 3 2 5/8 0/1 3/7 0 18 0 1 0 1 2
P. Dembley 2 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 2 0 1 0 0
M. Harwell 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0
R. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 21 14 29/55 5/19 9/17 16 200 5 1 5 3 18
