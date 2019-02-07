Collins scores 23, sparks South Florida past SMU 67-66
DALLAS (AP) David Collins hit two key 3-pointers in the final 72 seconds, the second one lifting South Florida to a 67-66 victory over SMU on Thursday night.
After a timeout with 17 seconds left, USF's Laquincy Rideau penetrated from the right side and threw a skip pass to Collins near the left corner. He knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Bulls a one-point lead with six seconds remaining.
After an SMU timeout, the Mustangs' Jimmy Whitt Jr. brought the ball up the right side of the floor. As he approached the right side of the 3-point arc he attempted to pass but it was deflected and picked up by SMU's Ethan Chargois who could only throw up a lunging off-balance shot as time ran out.
South Florida led 61-53 with five minutes remaining but SMU went on an 11-0 run to lead 64-61 with 1:27 to go. Collins tied it with a 3-pointer and Chargois made two free throws to give SMU a 66-64 lead with 45 seconds to go.
Collins had 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Bulls (16-6, 6-4 American). Rideau had 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Isiaha Mike had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists for SMU (12-10, 4-6). Jahmal McMurray scored 15 points.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|49.8
|36.4
|Three Point %
|15.8
|56.5
|Free Throw %
|62.5
|Offensive rebound by SMU
|0.0
|Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 3
|David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|6.0
|Personal foul on Isiaha Mike
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by T.J. Lang
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|21.0
|David Collins missed layup
|23.0
|Personal foul on Jahmal McMurray
|28.0
|+ 1
|Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Personal foul on Mayan Kiir
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|66
|Field Goals
|26-55 (47.3%)
|24-56 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|35
|Offensive
|7
|11
|Defensive
|18
|20
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|17
|17
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|17
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Florida 16-6
|73.6 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|13.7 APG
|SMU 12-10
|74.5 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|D. Collins G
|14.6 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.4 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
15
|I. Mike F
|11.7 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.7 APG
|47.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Collins G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|I. Mike F
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|47.3
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|23
|4
|3
|9/17
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|36
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|L. Rideau
|14
|6
|9
|4/6
|4/5
|2/3
|4
|34
|1
|1
|4
|2
|4
|M. Durr
|8
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Brown
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Kiir
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|12
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|23
|4
|3
|9/17
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|36
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|L. Rideau
|14
|6
|9
|4/6
|4/5
|2/3
|4
|34
|1
|1
|4
|2
|4
|M. Durr
|8
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Brown
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Kiir
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|12
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lang
|6
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Williams
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|A. Maricevic
|2
|3
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|X. Castaneda
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Scekic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|25
|17
|26/55
|11/25
|4/5
|17
|200
|7
|4
|12
|7
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mike
|18
|5
|3
|6/11
|4/7
|2/2
|3
|38
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|J. McMurray
|15
|4
|2
|5/13
|1/6
|4/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|F. Hunt
|13
|8
|0
|6/9
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|30
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|E. Chargois
|11
|3
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|4/6
|1
|34
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Whitt Jr.
|6
|8
|8
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|37
|0
|1
|2
|5
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mike
|18
|5
|3
|6/11
|4/7
|2/2
|3
|38
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|J. McMurray
|15
|4
|2
|5/13
|1/6
|4/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|F. Hunt
|13
|8
|0
|6/9
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|30
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|E. Chargois
|11
|3
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|4/6
|1
|34
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|J. Whitt Jr.
|6
|8
|8
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|37
|0
|1
|2
|5
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dixon
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|C. White
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Douglas
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|31
|17
|24/56
|6/21
|12/16
|11
|200
|4
|7
|10
|11
|20
