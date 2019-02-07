SFLA
SMU

No Text

Collins scores 23, sparks South Florida past SMU 67-66

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 07, 2019

DALLAS (AP) David Collins hit two key 3-pointers in the final 72 seconds, the second one lifting South Florida to a 67-66 victory over SMU on Thursday night.

After a timeout with 17 seconds left, USF's Laquincy Rideau penetrated from the right side and threw a skip pass to Collins near the left corner. He knocked down the 3-pointer to give the Bulls a one-point lead with six seconds remaining.

After an SMU timeout, the Mustangs' Jimmy Whitt Jr. brought the ball up the right side of the floor. As he approached the right side of the 3-point arc he attempted to pass but it was deflected and picked up by SMU's Ethan Chargois who could only throw up a lunging off-balance shot as time ran out.

South Florida led 61-53 with five minutes remaining but SMU went on an 11-0 run to lead 64-61 with 1:27 to go. Collins tied it with a 3-pointer and Chargois made two free throws to give SMU a 66-64 lead with 45 seconds to go.

Collins had 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Bulls (16-6, 6-4 American). Rideau had 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Isiaha Mike had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists for SMU (12-10, 4-6). Jahmal McMurray scored 15 points.

Key Players
L. Rideau
J. Whitt Jr.
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
43.8 Field Goal % 49.8
36.4 Three Point % 15.8
56.5 Free Throw % 62.5
  Offensive rebound by SMU 0.0
  Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 3 David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 6.0
  Personal foul on Isiaha Mike 17.0
  Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by T.J. Lang 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike 21.0
  David Collins missed layup 23.0
  Personal foul on Jahmal McMurray 28.0
+ 1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Mayan Kiir 46.0
Team Stats
Points 67 66
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 24-56 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 35
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 18 20
Team 3 4
Assists 17 17
Steals 7 4
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 17 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
D. Collins G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
15
I. Mike F
18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo South Florida 16-6 392867
home team logo SMU 12-10 353166
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo South Florida 16-6 73.6 PPG 43.2 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo SMU 12-10 74.5 PPG 40.2 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
0
D. Collins G 14.6 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.4 APG 38.8 FG%
15
I. Mike F 11.7 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.7 APG 47.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Collins G 23 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
15
I. Mike F 18 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
47.3 FG% 42.9
44.0 3PT FG% 28.6
80.0 FT% 75.0
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
L. Rideau
M. Durr
J. Brown
M. Kiir
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 23 4 3 9/17 3/7 2/2 2 36 3 0 3 0 4
L. Rideau 14 6 9 4/6 4/5 2/3 4 34 1 1 4 2 4
M. Durr 8 3 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 2 32 1 2 0 1 2
J. Brown 6 1 1 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 0 1
M. Kiir 4 3 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 5 12 0 0 4 2 1
Bench
T. Lang
R. Williams
A. Maricevic
X. Castaneda
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
A. Yetna
R. Lubin
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lang 6 1 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 1 0
R. Williams 2 3 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 1 0 0 3
A. Maricevic 2 3 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 2
X. Castaneda 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 1
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 25 17 26/55 11/25 4/5 17 200 7 4 12 7 18
SMU
Starters
I. Mike
J. McMurray
F. Hunt
E. Chargois
J. Whitt Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mike 18 5 3 6/11 4/7 2/2 3 38 0 2 3 1 4
J. McMurray 15 4 2 5/13 1/6 4/4 4 33 1 0 2 0 4
F. Hunt 13 8 0 6/9 0/1 1/2 1 30 1 2 1 3 5
E. Chargois 11 3 4 3/8 1/4 4/6 1 34 2 1 2 0 3
J. Whitt Jr. 6 8 8 3/9 0/0 0/0 0 37 0 1 2 5 3
Bench
N. Dixon
C. White
W. Douglas
J. Foster
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
J. Young Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Dixon 2 2 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 20 0 1 0 2 0
C. White 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
W. Douglas 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 31 17 24/56 6/21 12/16 11 200 4 7 10 11 20
NCAA BB Scores