Franks scores 34, Washington State stuns Sun Devils 91-70
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Washington State has had little to celebrate this season, so a surprise victory in the desert felt awfully good.
Robert Franks Jr. matched his career high with 34 points and Washington State stunned Arizona State with a dominant 91-70 victory over the Sun Devils on Thursday night.
''This is a big, big win for our program,'' Washington State coach Ernie Kent said.
The Cougars (9-14, 2-8 Pac-12) snapped a five-game losing streak and won on the road for the first time this season.
Arizona State (15-7, 6-4) had won four of five and figured to be headed into an important game Saturday against Pac-12 leader Washington. But the Sun Devils were derailed before they ever got to the Huskies.
''There really wasn't anything overly positive that you can say. It was a pretty damaging loss for us,'' ASU coach Bobby Hurley said.
Franks, who scored 34 last season against California, made 11 of 16 shots, 5 of 8 3-pointers, and grabbed 13 rebounds.
''He was draining shots everywhere,'' Hurley said. ''We didn't really have any answers for him.''
Marvin Cannon added 13 for Washington State.
Franks said it was ''most definitely'' the Cougars' biggest win of the season.
''The way that we ran, we defended and shared the ball is something that we've got to predicate the rest of our season on,'' he said.
Luguentz Dort scored 22 for Arizona State. Kimani Lawrence added 13.
The big difference came from long range. The Cougars made 12 of 29 3s, while the Sun Devils were a dismal 3 of 28.
The Cougars, whose only other conference win was at home against California, took a double-digit lead early and never were seriously threatened as Arizona State added this loss to other pratfalls against Utah, Princeton and Stanford by a Sun Devils team that expected to contend in the Pac-12.
Franks said he knows opponents simply expect to beat the Cougars.
''We're definitely an underdog,'' he said. ''Once we come in to play against teams I feel like they underestimate us a little bit. That's why we have a little chip on our shoulder.''
But Kent said the Cougars had shown glimpses of excellence.
''Young team, a lot of inexperienced guys, we've had to drown out a lot of noise,'' he said. ''A lot of noise circling around our heads, some of it self-inflicted noise. This team in spurts, in all of our losses, at some point in time we have looked spectacular. The thing we haven't done is the buy-in to play like that for 40 minutes. Tonight ... they finally bought in.''
Franks scored eight in a 15-5 run that put Washington State up 25-14 with 9:50 to play. Arizona State never got closer than seven the rest of the game.
Frank's fourth 3-pointer of the half, followed by a layup by Isaiah Wade, put Washington State up 46-30 with 3:19 left in the half. That basket, followed by two free throws by Marvin Cannon, gave the Cougars their biggest lead of the half, 50-32, with a minute left. They led 50-33 at the break.
Franks made 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 3s, for 23 first-half points. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
The Sun Devils went the final 5:41 of the half without a field goal.
Washington State led by as many as 26 in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
The Cougars followed the brilliant performance of Franks to their best game of the season, a win that had to feel good after so many struggles lately. This one wasn't even close and will help Washington State as it finishes out the schedule.
Shooting is a problem for Arizona State and that weakness was on display big-time. Losing at home to one of the worst teams in the conference has to be a low point in the season for the Sun Devils as well as a big blow to any hopes of getting to the NCAA Tournament without winning the conference tourney in Las Vegas.
UP NEXT
Washington State: The Cougars play at Arizona on Saturday.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils look to bounce back against Pac-12 leader Washington on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.9
|Min. Per Game
|32.9
|11.8
|Pts. Per Game
|11.8
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|10.9
|Reb. Per Game
|10.9
|52.0
|Field Goal %
|54.9
|36.4
|Three Point %
|36.8
|80.2
|Free Throw %
|60.2
|Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|2.0
|De'Quon Lake missed hook shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence
|13.0
|Robert Franks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|42.0
|Elias Valtonen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 1
|Marvin Cannon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Marvin Cannon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Personal foul on Trevor Thompson
|56.0
|+ 2
|Kimani Lawrence made driving layup
|1:07
|+ 2
|Marvin Cannon made driving dunk, assist by Jervae Robinson
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|91
|70
|Field Goals
|26-60 (43.3%)
|23-68 (33.8%)
|3-Pointers
|12-30 (40.0%)
|5-33 (15.2%)
|Free Throws
|27-33 (81.8%)
|19-33 (57.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|41
|Offensive
|9
|14
|Defensive
|37
|25
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|22
|11
|Steals
|11
|15
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|17
|Fouls
|24
|24
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Washington St. 9-14
|77.3 PPG
|35.1 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Arizona St. 15-7
|79.5 PPG
|46.4 RPG
|14.3 APG
|
|43.3
|FG%
|33.8
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|15.2
|
|
|81.8
|FT%
|57.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Franks
|34
|13
|2
|11/17
|5/9
|7/7
|2
|38
|4
|4
|4
|2
|11
|M. Cannon
|13
|3
|0
|3/9
|0/2
|7/8
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|V. Daniels
|7
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|1/2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|A. Ali
|7
|4
|6
|1/4
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|26
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Pollard
|5
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Franks
|34
|13
|2
|11/17
|5/9
|7/7
|2
|38
|4
|4
|4
|2
|11
|M. Cannon
|13
|3
|0
|3/9
|0/2
|7/8
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|V. Daniels
|7
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/4
|1/2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|A. Ali
|7
|4
|6
|1/4
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|26
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|J. Pollard
|5
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Elleby
|10
|10
|9
|3/10
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|34
|2
|0
|5
|1
|9
|J. Robinson
|7
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|A. Kunc
|6
|4
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|I. Wade
|2
|6
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Skaggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Streeter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|46
|22
|26/60
|12/30
|27/33
|24
|200
|11
|5
|18
|9
|37
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Dort
|22
|4
|1
|6/12
|2/7
|8/12
|4
|33
|4
|1
|5
|2
|2
|R. Martin
|9
|4
|8
|3/13
|1/9
|2/2
|3
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Z. Cheatham
|8
|16
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|33
|2
|0
|3
|4
|12
|R. Edwards
|6
|4
|0
|2/15
|0/7
|2/2
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|R. White
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Dort
|22
|4
|1
|6/12
|2/7
|8/12
|4
|33
|4
|1
|5
|2
|2
|R. Martin
|9
|4
|8
|3/13
|1/9
|2/2
|3
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Z. Cheatham
|8
|16
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|33
|2
|0
|3
|4
|12
|R. Edwards
|6
|4
|0
|2/15
|0/7
|2/2
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|R. White
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lawrence
|13
|8
|0
|5/13
|0/4
|3/7
|4
|22
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|E. Valtonen
|6
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|11
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Lake
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|V. Shibel
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Fogerty
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salzman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roggin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Cherry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|39
|11
|23/68
|5/33
|19/33
|24
|200
|15
|2
|17
|14
|25
-
BYU
PORT79
45
2nd 1:55 ESP2
-
UOP
MARYCA59
69
2nd 5:11 ESPU
-
CCTST
SFTRPA85
90
Final
-
FDU
SACHRT63
69
Final
-
CHATT
VMI71
70
Final
-
WAGNER
STFRAN44
51
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST60
72
Final
-
MILW
YOUNG71
72
Final
-
PSU
OHIOST70
74
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL83
75
Final
-
BRYANT
ROBERT59
72
Final
-
SAMFORD
NCGRN67
75
Final
-
ARKLR
TROY84
70
Final
-
WILL
IPFW64
79
Final
-
NCASHV
PRESBY44
67
Final
-
RADFRD
HAMP101
98
Final/OT
-
CAMP
HIGHPT56
57
Final
-
25CINCY
MEMP69
64
Final
-
MNMTH
STPETE53
51
Final
-
WOFF
ETNST78
76
Final/OT
-
MOUNT
LIU62
77
Final
-
GWEBB
LONGWD89
86
Final/OT
-
OAK
WRIGHT62
76
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL57
69
Final
-
ELON
HOFSTRA61
102
Final
-
WISGB
CLEVST82
65
Final
-
12HOU
UCF77
68
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY65
97
Final
-
WINTHR
CHARSO76
72
Final
-
FURMAN
WCAR64
45
Final
-
BELMONT
EKY83
65
Final
-
CHARLO
MTSU53
71
Final
-
TNST
MOREHD81
80
Final/2OT
-
NEBOM
SDAK107
102
Final/OT
-
WASHST
ARIZST91
70
Final
-
MRSHL
NTEXAS51
78
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL54
74
Final
-
ARKST
SALAB62
70
Final
-
FIU
TXSA67
100
Final
-
APPST
TEXST71
74
Final
-
EILL
MURYST75
86
Final
-
DENVER
ORAL65
78
Final
-
ODU
UAB70
59
Final
-
WEBER
SUTAH53
65
Final
-
SIUE
PEAY45
80
Final
-
IDST
NAU81
79
Final
-
JAXST
TNMART64
66
Final
-
TNTECH
SEMO66
71
Final/OT
-
SFLA
SMU67
66
Final
-
FAU
UTEP61
48
Final
-
WASH
ARIZ67
60
Final
-
PORTST
NCOLO62
80
Final
-
EWASH
MONST66
74
Final
-
IDAHO
MNTNA59
100
Final
-
WKY
RICE92
85
Final/2OT
-
SANFRAN
4GONZAG62
92
Final
-
20IOWA
IND77
72
Final
-
TEXPA
GC72
69
Final
-
STNFRD
OREGST83
60
Final
-
NMEXST
CSBAK71
70
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
PEPPER79
71
Final
-
HAWAII
LNGBCH77
70
Final
-
USD
LOYMRY65
63
Final
-
UCDAV
CPOLY63
53
Final
-
CHIST
CALBPTST44
94
Final