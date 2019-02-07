WASHST
Franks scores 34, Washington State stuns Sun Devils 91-70

  • Feb 07, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Washington State has had little to celebrate this season, so a surprise victory in the desert felt awfully good.

Robert Franks Jr. matched his career high with 34 points and Washington State stunned Arizona State with a dominant 91-70 victory over the Sun Devils on Thursday night.

''This is a big, big win for our program,'' Washington State coach Ernie Kent said.

The Cougars (9-14, 2-8 Pac-12) snapped a five-game losing streak and won on the road for the first time this season.

Arizona State (15-7, 6-4) had won four of five and figured to be headed into an important game Saturday against Pac-12 leader Washington. But the Sun Devils were derailed before they ever got to the Huskies.

''There really wasn't anything overly positive that you can say. It was a pretty damaging loss for us,'' ASU coach Bobby Hurley said.

Franks, who scored 34 last season against California, made 11 of 16 shots, 5 of 8 3-pointers, and grabbed 13 rebounds.

''He was draining shots everywhere,'' Hurley said. ''We didn't really have any answers for him.''

Marvin Cannon added 13 for Washington State.

Franks said it was ''most definitely'' the Cougars' biggest win of the season.

''The way that we ran, we defended and shared the ball is something that we've got to predicate the rest of our season on,'' he said.

Luguentz Dort scored 22 for Arizona State. Kimani Lawrence added 13.

The big difference came from long range. The Cougars made 12 of 29 3s, while the Sun Devils were a dismal 3 of 28.

The Cougars, whose only other conference win was at home against California, took a double-digit lead early and never were seriously threatened as Arizona State added this loss to other pratfalls against Utah, Princeton and Stanford by a Sun Devils team that expected to contend in the Pac-12.

Franks said he knows opponents simply expect to beat the Cougars.

''We're definitely an underdog,'' he said. ''Once we come in to play against teams I feel like they underestimate us a little bit. That's why we have a little chip on our shoulder.''

But Kent said the Cougars had shown glimpses of excellence.

''Young team, a lot of inexperienced guys, we've had to drown out a lot of noise,'' he said. ''A lot of noise circling around our heads, some of it self-inflicted noise. This team in spurts, in all of our losses, at some point in time we have looked spectacular. The thing we haven't done is the buy-in to play like that for 40 minutes. Tonight ... they finally bought in.''

Franks scored eight in a 15-5 run that put Washington State up 25-14 with 9:50 to play. Arizona State never got closer than seven the rest of the game.

Frank's fourth 3-pointer of the half, followed by a layup by Isaiah Wade, put Washington State up 46-30 with 3:19 left in the half. That basket, followed by two free throws by Marvin Cannon, gave the Cougars their biggest lead of the half, 50-32, with a minute left. They led 50-33 at the break.

Franks made 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 3s, for 23 first-half points. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

The Sun Devils went the final 5:41 of the half without a field goal.

Washington State led by as many as 26 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

The Cougars followed the brilliant performance of Franks to their best game of the season, a win that had to feel good after so many struggles lately. This one wasn't even close and will help Washington State as it finishes out the schedule.

Shooting is a problem for Arizona State and that weakness was on display big-time. Losing at home to one of the worst teams in the conference has to be a low point in the season for the Sun Devils as well as a big blow to any hopes of getting to the NCAA Tournament without winning the conference tourney in Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars play at Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils look to bounce back against Pac-12 leader Washington on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Franks
Z. Cheatham
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
10.9 Reb. Per Game 10.9
52.0 Field Goal % 54.9
36.4 Three Point % 36.8
80.2 Free Throw % 60.2
  Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby 2.0
  De'Quon Lake missed hook shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence 13.0
  Robert Franks missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby 42.0
  Elias Valtonen missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
+ 1 Marvin Cannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
  Marvin Cannon missed 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Personal foul on Trevor Thompson 56.0
+ 2 Kimani Lawrence made driving layup 1:07
+ 2 Marvin Cannon made driving dunk, assist by Jervae Robinson 1:22
Team Stats
Points 91 70
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 23-68 (33.8%)
3-Pointers 12-30 (40.0%) 5-33 (15.2%)
Free Throws 27-33 (81.8%) 19-33 (57.6%)
Total Rebounds 48 41
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 37 25
Team 2 2
Assists 22 11
Steals 11 15
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 18 17
Fouls 24 24
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
R. Franks F
34 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
L. Dort G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Washington St. 9-14 504191
home team logo Arizona St. 15-7 333770
Team Stats
away team logo Washington St. 9-14 77.3 PPG 35.1 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo Arizona St. 15-7 79.5 PPG 46.4 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
R. Franks F 21.4 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.8 APG 51.2 FG%
0
L. Dort G 16.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.5 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
R. Franks F 34 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
0
L. Dort G 22 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
43.3 FG% 33.8
40.0 3PT FG% 15.2
81.8 FT% 57.6
Washington St.
Starters
R. Franks
M. Cannon
V. Daniels
A. Ali
J. Pollard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Franks 34 13 2 11/17 5/9 7/7 2 38 4 4 4 2 11
M. Cannon 13 3 0 3/9 0/2 7/8 3 26 1 0 1 0 3
V. Daniels 7 1 2 2/4 2/4 1/2 4 14 0 0 2 1 0
A. Ali 7 4 6 1/4 1/4 4/4 3 26 1 0 3 1 3
J. Pollard 5 4 1 2/5 0/0 1/2 2 25 0 0 0 1 3
Bench
C. Elleby
J. Robinson
A. Kunc
I. Wade
D. Cooper
C. Skaggs
J. Streeter
C. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Elleby 10 10 9 3/10 3/6 1/2 2 34 2 0 5 1 9
J. Robinson 7 1 1 1/3 0/2 5/6 1 14 0 0 2 1 0
A. Kunc 6 4 0 2/3 1/2 1/2 4 11 1 1 0 0 4
I. Wade 2 6 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 12 2 0 1 2 4
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Skaggs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Streeter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 46 22 26/60 12/30 27/33 24 200 11 5 18 9 37
Arizona St.
Starters
L. Dort
R. Martin
Z. Cheatham
R. Edwards
R. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Dort 22 4 1 6/12 2/7 8/12 4 33 4 1 5 2 2
R. Martin 9 4 8 3/13 1/9 2/2 3 35 2 0 2 0 4
Z. Cheatham 8 16 2 3/6 0/1 2/4 1 33 2 0 3 4 12
R. Edwards 6 4 0 2/15 0/7 2/2 2 29 2 0 3 2 2
R. White 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/6 2 25 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
K. Lawrence
E. Valtonen
D. Lake
V. Shibel
G. Fogerty
T. Thompson
M. Mitchell
J. Salzman
J. Roggin
T. Cherry
K. Feit
U. Plavsic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lawrence 13 8 0 5/13 0/4 3/7 4 22 1 0 0 5 3
E. Valtonen 6 0 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 3 11 2 0 1 0 0
D. Lake 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 1 1 1 1
V. Shibel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0
G. Fogerty 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Thompson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salzman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roggin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cherry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Plavsic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 39 11 23/68 5/33 19/33 24 200 15 2 17 14 25
