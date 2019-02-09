NEB
Nebraska
Cornhuskers
13-11
away team logo
62
TF 14
FINAL
End
2nd
BTN
Sat Feb. 9
8:30pm
BONUS
81
TF 11
home team logo
PURDUE
15 Purdue
Boilermakers
17-6
ML: +636
PURDUE -12.5, O/U 138
ML: -897
NEB
PURDUE

No Text

No. 15 Purdue beats 'Huskers 81-62 for 8th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 09, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Carsen Edwards scored 27 points and Grady Eifert added a season-high 16 as No. 15 Purdue rebounded from a lackluster first half Saturday night to pull away for an 81-62 victory over Nebraska.

The Boilermakers (17-6, 10-2 Big Ten) have won eight straight overall and 14 in a row at home.

Thomas Allen made five 3-pointers and matched his season-best with 18 points to lead the Cornhuskers (13-11, 3-10). James Palmer Jr. finished with 17 points for Nebraska, which has lost seven straight including all four since losing Isaac Copeland on Jan. 26 with a torn ACL in his left knee.

All Purdue needed to take control was one quick flurry early in the second half.

Ryan Cline started it with a 3-pointer. Eifert's steal which led to Nojel Eastern's layup and Eifert and Cline capped the 11-3 run with 3s that gave Purdue a 50-38 lead with 13:41 left.

Nebraska only got as close as eight the rest of the way.

But the game sure didn't follow the expected script.

After going nearly a full week between games, the Boilermakers looked sluggish early and the Cornhuskers took advantage. When Palmer knocked down a 3-pointer with 7 minutes left in the first half, Nebraska led 25-21 with 7 minutes to go.

That's when Purdue cranked up the defensive intensity.

It allowed just one basket the rest of the half, got a few baskets in transition and closed the half on an 8-3 run to take a 33-31 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: Clearly, the Cornhuskers aren't the same without Copeland - and their tailspin in his absence shows no sign of abating. Yes, they played hard and managed to hang around against a Big Ten contender Saturday. But when the Boilermakers started making baskets, the Cornhuskers simply couldn't keep up.

Purdue: The Boilermakers have been unbeatable at home this season. But on Saturday, they showed the crowd something else - they can win with grit. Purdue escaped the early struggles by doing the things it has traditionally done best under coach Matt Painter - defend, hustle and find open shooters. It should be enough to keep them climbing in the poll.

STAT PACK

Nebraska: Glynn Watson Jr. scored four points after being shut out for the first time since his freshman season Wednesday at Maryland. ... The Cornhuskers had eight turnovers but were outrebounded 39-24. ... Nebraska is 0-7 all-time at Mackey Arena and has lost five of the last six in the series. ... Nebraska shot 38.2 percent from the field.

Purdue: Eifert also had seven rebounds and a career-high four steals while Eastern matched his season-high with 12 points. ... Eastern also grabbed 10 rebounds. ... Purdue's 10-2 mark in conference play is tied for the fifth-best in school history. ... Painter won his 312th game and needs four more to move into the top 10 in Big Ten history.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Will try to end its skid when it heads home Wednesday to face Minnesota.

Purdue: Can make a major statement Tuesday at No. 24 Maryland.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Palmer Jr.
0 G
C. Edwards
3 G
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
36.9 Field Goal % 41.3
32.9 Three Point % 37.2
78.8 Free Throw % 86.7
  Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms 13.0
  James Palmer Jr. missed layup 15.0
+ 1 Grady Eifert made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Grady Eifert made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on James Palmer Jr. 24.0
  Offensive rebound by Grady Eifert 24.0
  Nojel Eastern missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Nojel Eastern made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Roby 26.0
+ 2 James Palmer Jr. made layup, assist by Thomas Allen 28.0
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
Team Stats
Points 62 81
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 27-53 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 19-21 (90.5%)
Total Rebounds 24 39
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 16 27
Team 2 0
Assists 13 12
Steals 2 8
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
T. Allen G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
C. Edwards G
27 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Nebraska 13-11 313162
home team logo 15 Purdue 17-6 334881
PURDUE -12.5, O/U 138
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
PURDUE -12.5, O/U 138
Mackey Arena West Lafayette, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Nebraska 13-11 73.3 PPG 40.4 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 15 Purdue 17-6 78.7 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
12
T. Allen G 8.6 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.0 APG 44.0 FG%
3
C. Edwards G 24.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.5 APG 41.0 FG%
Top Scorers
12
T. Allen G 18 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
3
C. Edwards G 27 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
38.2 FG% 50.9
41.7 3PT FG% 40.0
76.9 FT% 90.5
Nebraska
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
I. Roby
T. Borchardt
G. Watson Jr.
T. Thorbjarnarson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 17 1 1 6/17 1/3 4/4 4 40 0 1 2 0 1
I. Roby 10 3 4 3/11 1/4 3/4 4 35 2 1 2 0 3
T. Borchardt 5 5 1 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 36 0 1 2 3 2
G. Watson Jr. 4 5 3 1/5 1/5 1/3 5 34 0 0 1 0 5
T. Thorbjarnarson 3 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
I. Roby
T. Borchardt
G. Watson Jr.
T. Thorbjarnarson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 17 1 1 6/17 1/3 4/4 4 40 0 1 2 0 1
I. Roby 10 3 4 3/11 1/4 3/4 4 35 2 1 2 0 3
T. Borchardt 5 5 1 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 36 0 1 2 3 2
G. Watson Jr. 4 5 3 1/5 1/5 1/3 5 34 0 0 1 0 5
T. Thorbjarnarson 3 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
T. Allen
N. Akenten
A. Harris
I. Copeland Jr.
J. Trueblood
D. Burke
J. Costello
B. Heiman
K. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 18 2 1 6/9 5/6 1/1 1 26 0 0 1 1 1
N. Akenten 5 5 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 2 3
A. Harris 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
I. Copeland Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Trueblood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Heiman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 22 13 21/55 10/24 10/13 17 200 2 4 8 6 16
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
G. Eifert
N. Eastern
R. Cline
T. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 27 2 2 8/16 2/8 9/9 2 37 1 1 0 0 2
G. Eifert 16 7 2 4/4 2/2 6/6 1 29 4 1 0 5 2
N. Eastern 12 10 4 4/9 0/1 4/6 4 31 2 0 3 3 7
R. Cline 10 4 1 4/9 2/5 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 0 4
T. Williams 4 6 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 1 5
Starters
C. Edwards
G. Eifert
N. Eastern
R. Cline
T. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 27 2 2 8/16 2/8 9/9 2 37 1 1 0 0 2
G. Eifert 16 7 2 4/4 2/2 6/6 1 29 4 1 0 5 2
N. Eastern 12 10 4 4/9 0/1 4/6 4 31 2 0 3 3 7
R. Cline 10 4 1 4/9 2/5 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 0 4
T. Williams 4 6 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 1 5
Bench
S. Stefanovic
M. Haarms
A. Wheeler
E. Hunter Jr.
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Stefanovic 6 0 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 11 0 1 1 0 0
M. Haarms 4 8 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 23 0 4 1 2 6
A. Wheeler 2 2 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 1
E. Hunter Jr. 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 0
E. Boudreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 39 12 27/53 8/20 19/21 17 200 8 7 8 12 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores