CINCY
25 Cincinnati
Bearcats
20-4
away team logo
58
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sun Feb. 10
4:00pm
BONUS
65
TF 9
home team logo
HOU
12 Houston
Cougars
23-1
ML: +184
HOU -4.5, O/U 130.5
ML: -219
No. 12 Houston blanks Cincy over final 6 minutes, wins 65-58

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has made defense a big part of the Cougars' DNA.

With No. 25 Cincinnati threatening an upset on Houston's home court, the 12th-ranked Cougars clamped down completely.

Houston held Cincinnati scoreless over the final 6:11, staving off the Bearcats 65-58 on Sunday for a key American Athletic Conference win.

''That's what coach preaches every day at practice,'' DeJon Jarreau said. ''We defend and rebound. We go at it, we compete. We try our best to carry it over to the game because that's our culture. If you aren't buying into our culture, you aren't playing.''

Jarreau scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and added eight rebounds and five assists. He scored 11 consecutive points in the second half, including six straight to give Houston a 63-58 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left.

''I just took what they gave me,'' Jarreau said. ''They were on our shooters, so that gave me a lane to go and make a play.''

Corey Davis Jr. also had 16 points. Davis and Jarreau each made free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal it for the Cougars (23-1, 10-1).

''To win as many games as we have, you have to win so many different ways,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. ''I don't know offensively if there's a constant with us. If there is a constant, it's that there is somebody that steps up.''

Houston entered Sunday ranking second nationally in field goal percentage defense, third in 3-point percentage defense and seventh in scoring defense.

''That's the way we practice,'' Sampson said. ''Outrebounding teams, defending, whatever action it might be.''

Galen Robinson Jr. had 10 points for Houston, which won its eighth straight and extended its home winning streak to 32 games. Houston shot 49 percent from the field.

Jarron Cumberland scored 27 points on 9-of-25 shooting, and Cane Broome added 10 points for Cincinnati (20-4, 9-2), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. The Bearcats shot 33 percent from the field, including 27 percent in the second half.

''We came out on the short end of the stick,'' Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said. ''We didn't finish getting the ball in the basket around the rim. They had nine blocked shots. That was the difference in the game.''

After taking a 58-57 lead on Cumberland's 3-pointer with 6:11 left, Cincinnati missed its last 11 field goals.

''We missed two front ends of a 1-and-1; we couldn't finish around the rim,'' Cronin said. ''Give their defense credit, we didn't handle it the way we needed to handle it.''

Houston led 34-33 at the half behind Davis' 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: Outside of Cumberland, Cincinnati struggled to find scoring. The rest of the Bearcats combined for 31 points on 13-of-41 shooting. Cincinnati forced Houston into 13 turnovers, which led to nine points. Cincinnati committed four turnovers.

Houston: The Cougars were able to use their size to change shots and prevent the Bearcats from getting any easy looks. Brison Gresham had four blocks and the Cougars finished with nine as a team. Houston held a 42-36 advantage in rebounding. Houston held a 32-20 advantage in points in the paint.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Houston could rise into the top 10 after going 2-0 this week. Cincinnati will likely drop out of the rankings.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: Hosts Wichita State on Feb. 17.

Houston: Travels to UConn on Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Cumberland
34 G
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
42.2 Field Goal % 43.9
42.4 Three Point % 35.5
76.6 Free Throw % 63.5
  Defensive rebound by Corey Davis Jr. 0.0
  Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Dejon Jarreau 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Nysier Brooks 4.0
  Dejon Jarreau missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Dejon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Cane Broome 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Dejon Jarreau 4.0
  Trevor Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland 14.0
  Corey Davis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made free throw 14.0
Team Stats
Points 58 65
Field Goals 22-66 (33.3%) 26-53 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 42
Offensive 13 13
Defensive 16 27
Team 7 2
Assists 6 11
Steals 9 3
Blocks 2 9
Turnovers 4 11
Fouls 13 17
Technicals 1 0
34
J. Cumberland G
27 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
13
D. Jarreau G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Cincinnati 20-4 74.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo 12 Houston 23-1 75.6 PPG 45.7 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
34
J. Cumberland G 18.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.6 APG 42.7 FG%
5
C. Davis Jr. G 15.5 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.0 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
34
J. Cumberland G 27 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
5
C. Davis Jr. G 16 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 49.1
38.1 3PT FG% 33.3
54.5 FT% 60.0
Cincinnati
Starters
J. Cumberland
K. Williams
N. Brooks
T. Scott
J. Jenifer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cumberland 27 4 0 9/25 4/8 5/6 3 29 2 0 2 1 3
K. Williams 8 4 1 4/13 0/5 0/0 2 37 4 1 1 2 2
N. Brooks 7 10 0 3/8 0/0 1/4 2 22 0 1 0 7 3
T. Scott 3 3 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 35 1 0 0 0 3
J. Jenifer 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
C. Broome
T. Moore
E. Nsoseme
L. Johnson
R. Fredericks
J. Koz
M. Diarra
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Broome 10 3 2 4/9 2/3 0/1 3 27 1 0 0 1 2
T. Moore 3 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 1 0
E. Nsoseme 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
L. Johnson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Fredericks 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 1 2
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 29 6 22/66 8/21 6/11 13 198 9 2 4 13 16
Houston
Starters
C. Davis Jr.
G. Robinson Jr.
A. Brooks
B. Brady
F. White Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Davis Jr. 16 6 1 5/10 1/4 5/6 4 33 2 0 2 3 3
G. Robinson Jr. 10 4 3 4/6 2/3 0/0 4 20 0 1 2 1 3
A. Brooks 2 12 0 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 33 1 0 0 5 7
B. Brady 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 0 1
F. White Jr. 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
D. Jarreau
C. Harris Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
N. Hinton
B. Gresham
L. Goesling
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 16 8 5 7/12 1/2 1/4 4 23 0 1 4 0 8
C. Harris Jr. 6 5 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 2 0 3 2
C. Alley Jr. 6 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 18 0 1 0 1 1
N. Hinton 5 1 0 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 0 1
B. Gresham 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 4 0 0 1
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 40 11 26/53 7/21 6/10 17 201 3 9 11 13 27
