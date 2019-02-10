Dawkins scores 26 to lead UCF over SMU 71-65
DALLAS (AP) Aubrey Dawkins had a season-high 26 points as Central Florida defeated SMU 71-65 on Sunday.
Dawkins hit 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Collin Smith had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Central Florida (17-5, 7-3 American Athletic Conference). Tacko Fall added 10 points. BJ Taylor had seven assists for the visitors.
Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored a career-high 23 points for the Mustangs (12-11, 4-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Isiaha Mike added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Chargois had 11 points.
Central Florida matches up against South Florida at home on Wednesday. SMU takes on Temple on the road on Wednesday.
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|65
|Field Goals
|26-50 (52.0%)
|25-63 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|10-37 (27.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-13 (92.3%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|31
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|22
|18
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|16
|16
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
15
|A. Dawkins G
|15.0 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|44.6 FG%
|
33
|J. Whitt Jr. G
|12.4 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|4.5 APG
|49.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dawkins G
|26 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|J. Whitt Jr. G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|52.0
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|27.0
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dawkins
|26
|5
|2
|9/12
|4/6
|4/5
|1
|38
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|C. Smith
|18
|10
|5
|7/11
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|T. Fall
|10
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|26
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|B. Taylor
|8
|2
|7
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|37
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Allen
|0
|2
|2
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|C. Brown
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. DeJesus
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|F. Bertz
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|27
|16
|26/50
|7/16
|12/13
|12
|200
|5
|4
|12
|5
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Whitt Jr.
|23
|3
|4
|11/19
|1/3
|0/2
|2
|40
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|I. Mike
|18
|10
|4
|7/16
|4/11
|0/3
|3
|39
|0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|E. Chargois
|11
|3
|4
|2/7
|2/6
|5/5
|3
|35
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|F. Hunt
|7
|4
|0
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|N. Dixon
|0
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. White
|6
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. McMurray
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Douglas
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Young Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|28
|16
|25/63
|10/37
|5/10
|14
|200
|7
|6
|8
|10
|18
