UCF
UCF
Knights
17-5
away team logo
71
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPW
Sun Feb. 10
2:00pm
BONUS
65
TF 9
home team logo
SMU
SMU
Mustangs
12-11
ML: +121
SMU -2.5, O/U 133
ML: -141
UCF
SMU

No Text

Dawkins scores 26 to lead UCF over SMU 71-65

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Aubrey Dawkins had a season-high 26 points as Central Florida defeated SMU 71-65 on Sunday.

Dawkins hit 9 of 12 shots, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Collin Smith had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Central Florida (17-5, 7-3 American Athletic Conference). Tacko Fall added 10 points. BJ Taylor had seven assists for the visitors.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. scored a career-high 23 points for the Mustangs (12-11, 4-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Isiaha Mike added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Chargois had 11 points.

Central Florida matches up against South Florida at home on Wednesday. SMU takes on Temple on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Taylor
J. Whitt Jr.
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
40.2 Field Goal % 50.4
36.9 Three Point % 18.2
76.6 Free Throw % 60.6
  Turnover on Ethan Chargois 12.0
  Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on Aubrey Dawkins, stolen by Jahmar Young Jr. 15.0
+ 2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 26.0
+ 1 Aubrey Dawkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Aubrey Dawkins made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr. 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Aubrey Dawkins 32.0
  Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on UCF 38.0
  Offensive rebound by UCF 38.0
Team Stats
Points 71 65
Field Goals 26-50 (52.0%) 25-63 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 10-37 (27.0%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 31
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 22 18
Team 5 3
Assists 16 16
Steals 5 7
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
A. Dawkins G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
33
J. Whitt Jr. G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 17-5 363571
home team logo SMU 12-11 283765
SMU -2.5, O/U 133
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
SMU -2.5, O/U 133
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 17-5 73.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo SMU 12-11 74.1 PPG 40.2 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
15
A. Dawkins G 15.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.3 APG 44.6 FG%
33
J. Whitt Jr. G 12.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 4.5 APG 49.8 FG%
Top Scorers
15
A. Dawkins G 26 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
33
J. Whitt Jr. G 23 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
52.0 FG% 39.7
43.8 3PT FG% 27.0
92.3 FT% 50.0
UCF
Starters
A. Dawkins
C. Smith
T. Fall
B. Taylor
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 26 5 2 9/12 4/6 4/5 1 38 1 1 3 1 4
C. Smith 18 10 5 7/11 0/1 4/4 3 30 1 0 1 3 7
T. Fall 10 3 0 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 26 1 2 2 0 3
B. Taylor 8 2 7 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 37 1 0 2 0 2
T. Allen 0 2 2 0/6 0/1 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 1 1
Starters
A. Dawkins
C. Smith
T. Fall
B. Taylor
T. Allen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 26 5 2 9/12 4/6 4/5 1 38 1 1 3 1 4
C. Smith 18 10 5 7/11 0/1 4/4 3 30 1 0 1 3 7
T. Fall 10 3 0 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 26 1 2 2 0 3
B. Taylor 8 2 7 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 37 1 0 2 0 2
T. Allen 0 2 2 0/6 0/1 0/0 3 27 1 0 1 1 1
Bench
D. Griffin
C. Brown
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
C. McSpadden
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Griffin 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 2 19 0 1 1 0 2
C. Brown 4 3 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 13 0 0 1 0 3
C. DeJesus 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
F. Bertz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 27 16 26/50 7/16 12/13 12 200 5 4 12 5 22
SMU
Starters
J. Whitt Jr.
I. Mike
E. Chargois
F. Hunt
N. Dixon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Whitt Jr. 23 3 4 11/19 1/3 0/2 2 40 2 1 3 2 1
I. Mike 18 10 4 7/16 4/11 0/3 3 39 0 3 1 1 9
E. Chargois 11 3 4 2/7 2/6 5/5 3 35 1 0 2 3 0
F. Hunt 7 4 0 3/8 1/5 0/0 2 20 0 1 1 1 3
N. Dixon 0 5 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 27 2 0 0 2 3
Starters
J. Whitt Jr.
I. Mike
E. Chargois
F. Hunt
N. Dixon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Whitt Jr. 23 3 4 11/19 1/3 0/2 2 40 2 1 3 2 1
I. Mike 18 10 4 7/16 4/11 0/3 3 39 0 3 1 1 9
E. Chargois 11 3 4 2/7 2/6 5/5 3 35 1 0 2 3 0
F. Hunt 7 4 0 3/8 1/5 0/0 2 20 0 1 1 1 3
N. Dixon 0 5 2 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 27 2 0 0 2 3
Bench
C. White
J. McMurray
W. Douglas
J. Young Jr.
J. Foster
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. White 6 1 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 26 0 1 1 0 1
J. McMurray 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
W. Douglas 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 1 0
J. Young Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 28 16 25/63 10/37 5/10 14 200 7 6 8 10 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores