Griffin carries St. Bonaventure over St. Joseph's 76-51
PHILADELPHIA (AP) LaDarien Griffin recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Bonaventure to a 76-51 win over Saint Joseph's on Tuesday night.
Courtney Stockard had 19 points and eight rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (10-14, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Dominick Welch added 10 points and eight rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had three assists for the visiting team.
Charlie Brown had 11 points for the Hawks (11-14, 4-8). Chris Clover added 11 points. Lorenzo Edwards had nine rebounds.
The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Saint Joseph's 73-47 on Jan. 9. Saint Bonaventure plays George Mason at home on Sunday. Saint Joseph's matches up against Davidson on the road on Friday.
---
---
|36.6
|Min. Per Game
|36.6
|11.3
|Pts. Per Game
|11.3
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|37.7
|28.0
|Three Point %
|29.6
|80.6
|Free Throw %
|67.8
|+ 1
|Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Shooting foul on Tshiefu Ngalakulondi
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Muggeo
|29.0
|Melkisedek Moreaux missed driving layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards
|31.0
|+ 3
|Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Poyser made jump shot
|1:01
|+ 2
|Toliver Freeman made driving layup, assist by Chris Clover
|1:18
|Lost ball turnover on Alpha Okoli, stolen by Chris Clover
|1:25
|Lost ball turnover on Charlie Brown, stolen by Nelson Kaputo
|1:39
|Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Troy Holston
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|51
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|16-55 (29.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|9-18 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|29
|Offensive
|4
|2
|Defensive
|33
|24
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|18
|8
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|8
|7
|Fouls
|15
|12
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|St. Bona. 10-14
|66.8 PPG
|37 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Saint Joseph's 11-14
|69.6 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|C. Stockard F
|16.3 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|3.2 APG
|41.1 FG%
|
2
|C. Brown F
|19.9 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|44.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Stockard F
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|C. Brown F
|11 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|29.1
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stockard
|19
|8
|2
|8/13
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|L. Griffin
|16
|10
|3
|7/11
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|39
|0
|1
|1
|2
|8
|D. Welch
|10
|8
|4
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|K. Lofton
|8
|4
|2
|3/11
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|O. Osunniyi
|5
|5
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Kaputo
|9
|1
|3
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Poyser
|9
|1
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Ngalakulondi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Okoli
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Moreaux
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ikpeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|37
|18
|29/57
|8/19
|10/12
|15
|200
|5
|2
|8
|4
|33
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clover
|11
|3
|1
|3/8
|2/3
|3/8
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Brown
|11
|5
|3
|4/17
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Bynum
|5
|0
|3
|2/11
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Edwards
|4
|9
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|1/4
|3
|25
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|T. Funk
|1
|4
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Holston
|9
|1
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|T. Freeman
|7
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Longpre
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Muggeo
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Lodge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kimble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|26
|8
|16/55
|10/28
|9/18
|12
|200
|4
|3
|7
|2
|24
