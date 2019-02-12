STBON
St. Bona.
Bonnies
10-14
away team logo
76
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Tue Feb. 12
6:30pm
BONUS
51
TF 6
home team logo
STJOES
Saint Joseph's
Hawks
11-14
ML: -100
ML: -118
STBON
Griffin carries St. Bonaventure over St. Joseph's 76-51

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 12, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) LaDarien Griffin recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Bonaventure to a 76-51 win over Saint Joseph's on Tuesday night.

Courtney Stockard had 19 points and eight rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (10-14, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Dominick Welch added 10 points and eight rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had three assists for the visiting team.

Charlie Brown had 11 points for the Hawks (11-14, 4-8). Chris Clover added 11 points. Lorenzo Edwards had nine rebounds.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Saint Joseph's 73-47 on Jan. 9. Saint Bonaventure plays George Mason at home on Sunday. Saint Joseph's matches up against Davidson on the road on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Lofton
J. Bynum
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
44.6 Field Goal % 37.7
28.0 Three Point % 29.6
80.6 Free Throw % 67.8
+ 1 Toliver Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Toliver Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Shooting foul on Tshiefu Ngalakulondi 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike Muggeo 29.0
  Melkisedek Moreaux missed driving layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards 31.0
+ 3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
+ 2 Jalen Poyser made jump shot 1:01
+ 2 Toliver Freeman made driving layup, assist by Chris Clover 1:18
  Lost ball turnover on Alpha Okoli, stolen by Chris Clover 1:25
  Lost ball turnover on Charlie Brown, stolen by Nelson Kaputo 1:39
  Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Troy Holston 1:43
Team Stats
Points 76 51
Field Goals 29-57 (50.9%) 16-55 (29.1%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 29
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 33 24
Team 4 3
Assists 18 8
Steals 5 4
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
11
C. Stockard F
19 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
15
C. Clover G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bona. 10-14 413576
home team logo Saint Joseph's 11-14 252651
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bona. 10-14 66.8 PPG 37 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 11-14 69.6 PPG 37.6 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
11
C. Stockard F 16.3 PPG 6.8 RPG 3.2 APG 41.1 FG%
2
C. Brown F 19.9 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.3 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
C. Stockard F 19 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
2
C. Brown F 11 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
50.9 FG% 29.1
42.1 3PT FG% 35.7
83.3 FT% 50.0
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Clover
C. Brown
J. Bynum
L. Edwards
T. Funk
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Clover 11 3 1 3/8 2/3 3/8 2 37 1 0 1 0 3
C. Brown 11 5 3 4/17 1/5 2/2 1 37 1 0 3 0 5
J. Bynum 5 0 3 2/11 1/5 0/0 0 38 1 0 1 0 0
L. Edwards 4 9 0 1/4 1/3 1/4 3 25 0 2 0 1 8
T. Funk 1 4 1 0/4 0/2 1/2 3 26 0 1 0 0 4
Bench
T. Holston
T. Freeman
A. Longpre
M. Muggeo
M. Lodge
L. Kimble
P. Oliva
R. Daly
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Holston 9 1 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 2 17 1 0 2 1 0
T. Freeman 7 0 0 2/2 1/1 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Longpre 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 3
M. Muggeo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
M. Lodge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kimble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 26 8 16/55 10/28 9/18 12 200 4 3 7 2 24
