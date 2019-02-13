RICH
Richmond
10-15
60
FINAL
Wed Feb. 13
7:00pm
81
TF 15
VCU
VCU
Rams
18-6
RICH
VCU

Evans, Vann lead VCU past Richmond, 81-60

  Feb 13, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans and Issac Vann scored 16 points each and VCU used a 21-5 first-half run to take command in an 81-60 victory against Richmond on Wednesday night.

Mike'L Simms added 13 points for the Rams (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10), who trailed 11-10 before dominating the next seven minutes. Eight different players scored in the surge, which gave VCU a 30-15 lead with 5 minutes left in the half and well on its way to its fifth consecutive victory. The Rams hit seven shots in a row and eight of their last nine in the burst.

Nathan Cayo scored 17 points, Grant Golden 15 and Jacob Gilyard 14 for Richmond (10-15, 4-8), which never got closer than 10 after the Rams' big run. The Spiders had swept their cross-town rivals last season, but allowed them to shoot 57.4 percent (27-47) with 10 3-pointers.

VCU also moved into a share of first place in the conference with Davidson.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

J. Gilyard
D. Jenkins
28.4 Min. Per Game 28.4
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
49.1 Field Goal % 39.2
38.0 Three Point % 32.1
75.3 Free Throw % 72.5
Points 60 81
Field Goals 20-43 (46.5%) 27-47 (57.4%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 14-27 (51.9%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 24 29
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 12 21
Team 5 1
Assists 12 19
Steals 11 9
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 20 23
Technicals 0 0
N. Cayo F
18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
M. Evans G
16 PTS, 5 AST
away team logo Richmond 10-15 70.9 PPG 32.1 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo VCU 18-6 70.4 PPG 40.6 RPG 13.0 APG
N. Cayo F 13.0 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.6 APG 62.4 FG%
23
I. Vann F 10.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.2 APG 41.2 FG%
N. Cayo F 18 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
I. Vann F 16 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
46.5 FG% 57.4
42.9 3PT FG% 45.5
51.9 FT% 73.9
Richmond
Starters
N. Cayo
G. Golden
J. Gilyard
J. Wojcik
A. Gustavson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Cayo 18 3 2 4/7 0/0 10/19 2 36 1 0 4 3 0
G. Golden 15 5 4 7/9 1/2 0/0 4 27 0 0 2 1 4
J. Gilyard 14 2 4 5/13 3/7 1/2 2 38 2 0 5 1 1
J. Wojcik 7 3 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 3 28 4 0 1 0 3
A. Gustavson 5 2 0 1/4 1/1 2/4 1 27 2 1 1 0 2
VCU
Starters
M. Evans
I. Vann
D. Jenkins
M. Santos-Silva
S. Mobley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Evans 16 0 5 5/7 2/4 4/5 3 29 2 0 4 0 0
I. Vann 16 1 1 5/8 2/3 4/4 2 24 0 1 1 0 1
D. Jenkins 8 4 3 3/4 2/2 0/0 3 20 1 0 3 0 4
M. Santos-Silva 8 4 0 3/5 0/0 2/3 2 20 2 2 2 2 2
S. Mobley 5 3 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 0 3
