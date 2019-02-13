Evans, Vann lead VCU past Richmond, 81-60
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans and Issac Vann scored 16 points each and VCU used a 21-5 first-half run to take command in an 81-60 victory against Richmond on Wednesday night.
Mike'L Simms added 13 points for the Rams (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10), who trailed 11-10 before dominating the next seven minutes. Eight different players scored in the surge, which gave VCU a 30-15 lead with 5 minutes left in the half and well on its way to its fifth consecutive victory. The Rams hit seven shots in a row and eight of their last nine in the burst.
Nathan Cayo scored 17 points, Grant Golden 15 and Jacob Gilyard 14 for Richmond (10-15, 4-8), which never got closer than 10 after the Rams' big run. The Spiders had swept their cross-town rivals last season, but allowed them to shoot 57.4 percent (27-47) with 10 3-pointers.
VCU also moved into a share of first place in the conference with Davidson.
|28.4
|Min. Per Game
|28.4
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|3.9
|Reb. Per Game
|3.9
|49.1
|Field Goal %
|39.2
|38.0
|Three Point %
|32.1
|75.3
|Free Throw %
|72.5
|+ 1
|Souleymane Koureissi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Souleymane Koureissi missed 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Shooting foul on Michael Gilmore
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Richmond
|33.0
|KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Michael Gilmore
|37.0
|P.J. Byrd missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andre Gustavson
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Michael Gilmore
|1:02
|Nathan Cayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|+ 1
|Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Shooting foul on Michael Gilmore
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|81
|Field Goals
|20-43 (46.5%)
|27-47 (57.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-27 (51.9%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|29
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|12
|21
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|11
|9
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|20
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|46.5
|FG%
|57.4
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|51.9
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Cayo
|18
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|10/19
|2
|36
|1
|0
|4
|3
|0
|G. Golden
|15
|5
|4
|7/9
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Gilyard
|14
|2
|4
|5/13
|3/7
|1/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|5
|1
|1
|J. Wojcik
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|28
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Gustavson
|5
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|27
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|16
|0
|5
|5/7
|2/4
|4/5
|3
|29
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|I. Vann
|16
|1
|1
|5/8
|2/3
|4/4
|2
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D. Jenkins
|8
|4
|3
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Santos-Silva
|8
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|20
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|S. Mobley
|5
|3
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Simms
|13
|1
|0
|4/9
|2/7
|3/3
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|V. Williams
|7
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|17
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|C. Douglas
|6
|9
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|M. Gilmore
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Crowfield
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Byrd
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Curry
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|28
|19
|27/47
|10/22
|17/23
|23
|200
|9
|5
|15
|7
|21
