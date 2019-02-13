Fall with 21 points leads UCF past South Florida 78-65
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Tacko Fall scored a season-high 21 points with nine rebounds and five blocked shots s UCF downed rival South Florida 78-65 on Wednesday night.
Terrell Allen added 14 points and four assists for the Knights (18-5, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). BJ Taylor added 13 points and seven assists and Aubrey Dawkins chipped in 10 points.
The Knights scored first and led all the way, building to a 22-4 lead midway through and closing the half with a 39-25 advantage.
A Fall dunk early in the second half stretched UCF's lead to 46-30 and a 16-6 run after that featuring 3-pointers by Taylor and Dawkins and a Chad Brown dunk pushed it to 62-36 with 11:47 to play and the Knights cruised from there.
David Collins scored 20 points to lead the Bulls (17-7, 7-5), who snapped a five-game win streak. Justin Brown added 12 points and Laquincy Rideau had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|16.7
|Pts. Per Game
|16.7
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|42.0
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|35.1
|Three Point %
|37.5
|55.3
|Free Throw %
|77.0
|+ 3
|Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by South Florida
|39.0
|Mayan Kiir missed layup
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by Mayan Kiir
|40.0
|Xavier Castaneda missed layup
|42.0
|Bad pass turnover on Dayon Griffin
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|1:23
|Justin Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Frank Bertz
|1:25
|+ 1
|Chad Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:38
|Chad Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:38
|Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic
|1:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|78
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|24-44 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-27 (51.9%)
|25-44 (56.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|37
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|16
|24
|Team
|8
|3
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|32
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Florida 17-7
|73.2 PPG
|43 RPG
|13.8 APG
|UCF 18-5
|73.2 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|D. Collins G
|15.2 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.5 APG
|40.6 FG%
|
24
|T. Fall C
|9.9 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|0.5 APG
|76.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Collins G
|20 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|T. Fall C
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|51.9
|FT%
|56.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|20
|1
|0
|5/8
|1/2
|9/12
|4
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|12
|2
|0
|4/6
|3/4
|1/1
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Rideau
|10
|5
|5
|3/17
|1/6
|3/9
|4
|34
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|M. Kiir
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Durr
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|20
|1
|0
|5/8
|1/2
|9/12
|4
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|12
|2
|0
|4/6
|3/4
|1/1
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Rideau
|10
|5
|5
|3/17
|1/6
|3/9
|4
|34
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|M. Kiir
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Durr
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lang
|8
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|X. Castaneda
|7
|0
|5
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|A. Yetna
|4
|12
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|0/3
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8
|A. Maricevic
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|5
|12
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N. Scekic
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|26
|12
|21/57
|9/24
|14/27
|32
|200
|6
|2
|10
|10
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fall
|21
|9
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|9/21
|3
|26
|0
|5
|1
|2
|7
|T. Allen
|14
|3
|4
|5/8
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Taylor
|13
|3
|7
|3/6
|1/1
|6/7
|3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Dawkins
|10
|2
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|32
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Smith
|9
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|5
|23
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fall
|21
|9
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|9/21
|3
|26
|0
|5
|1
|2
|7
|T. Allen
|14
|3
|4
|5/8
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Taylor
|13
|3
|7
|3/6
|1/1
|6/7
|3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Dawkins
|10
|2
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|32
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Smith
|9
|5
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|5
|23
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Griffin
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|5
|9
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|21
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|C. DeJesus
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|F. Bertz
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C. McSpadden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|34
|16
|24/44
|5/11
|25/44
|23
|200
|5
|7
|10
|10
|24
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL38
44
2nd 15:39
-
UCLA
CAL26
36
2nd 18:36 PACN
-
CSN
UCDAV41
59
2nd 10:12
-
BOISE
FRESNO27
26
1st 2:48 CBSSN
-
ARIZST
COLO28
21
1st 4:03 FS1
-
USC
STNFRD16
11
1st 11:17 ESPU
-
BU
ARMY61
71
Final
-
PROV
13NOVA67
85
Final
-
STLOU
GWASH73
58
Final
-
SC
1TENN73
85
Final
-
RICH
VCU60
81
Final
-
NH
UVM44
73
Final
-
UMBC
BING64
50
Final
-
SMU
TEMPLE74
82
Final
-
JVILLE
STETSON93
70
Final
-
TROY
GAST63
77
Final
-
IONA
SIENA57
52
Final
-
SALAB
GASOU65
75
Final
-
PRESBY
WINTHR85
93
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC55
57
Final
-
NCASHV
USCUP57
53
Final
-
RUT
NWEST59
56
Final
-
LONGWD
HIGHPT62
59
Final
-
MASLOW
ALBANY86
54
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB74
77
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final/OT
-
DUQ
LSALLE72
73
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD73
81
Final
-
MOST
EVAN68
56
Final
-
LOYMD
AMER86
84
Final
-
CLEM
MIAMI64
65
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY80
74
Final
-
WAKE
17FSU66
88
Final
-
MEMP
ECU79
69
Final
-
HAMP
CAMP84
87
Final
-
SFLA
UCF65
78
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF57
80
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
66
Final
-
MCNSE
SFA57
67
Final
-
COLG
HOLY74
70
Final
-
UIW
SELOU64
70
Final
-
ABIL
NICHST64
48
Final
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC70
69
Final
-
NWST
LAMAR70
75
Final
-
ILLST
NIOWA64
77
Final
-
CUSE
NCST58
73
Final
-
HOUBP
CARK75
71
Final
-
INDST
VALPO87
82
Final/OT
-
LOYCHI
BRAD54
61
Final
-
GATECH
22VATECH68
76
Final
-
MISS
AUBURN60
55
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
64
Final/OT
-
GTOWN
SETON75
90
Final
-
15TXTECH
OKLAST78
50
Final
-
VANDY
FLA57
66
Final
-
MINN
NEB61
62
Final
-
SJST
NMEX60
92
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST59
76
Final