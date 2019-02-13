SFLA
Fall with 21 points leads UCF past South Florida 78-65

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 13, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Tacko Fall scored a season-high 21 points with nine rebounds and five blocked shots s UCF downed rival South Florida 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Terrell Allen added 14 points and four assists for the Knights (18-5, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). BJ Taylor added 13 points and seven assists and Aubrey Dawkins chipped in 10 points.

The Knights scored first and led all the way, building to a 22-4 lead midway through and closing the half with a 39-25 advantage.

A Fall dunk early in the second half stretched UCF's lead to 46-30 and a 16-6 run after that featuring 3-pointers by Taylor and Dawkins and a Chad Brown dunk pushed it to 62-36 with 11:47 to play and the Knights cruised from there.

David Collins scored 20 points to lead the Bulls (17-7, 7-5), who snapped a five-game win streak. Justin Brown added 12 points and Laquincy Rideau had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Rideau
B. Taylor
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
42.0 Field Goal % 40.5
35.1 Three Point % 37.5
55.3 Free Throw % 77.0
+ 3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 20.0
  Offensive rebound by South Florida 39.0
  Mayan Kiir missed layup 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Mayan Kiir 40.0
  Xavier Castaneda missed layup 42.0
  Bad pass turnover on Dayon Griffin 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen 1:23
  Justin Brown missed jump shot, blocked by Frank Bertz 1:25
+ 1 Chad Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:38
  Chad Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:38
  Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic 1:38
Team Stats
Points 65 78
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 24-44 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 14-27 (51.9%) 25-44 (56.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 37
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 16 24
Team 8 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 6 5
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 32 23
Technicals 0 0
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
J. Brown
L. Rideau
M. Kiir
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 20 1 0 5/8 1/2 9/12 4 32 1 0 0 0 1
J. Brown 12 2 0 4/6 3/4 1/1 2 26 0 0 0 1 1
L. Rideau 10 5 5 3/17 1/6 3/9 4 34 5 0 2 3 2
M. Kiir 0 2 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 1 1
M. Durr 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 10 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
T. Lang
X. Castaneda
A. Yetna
A. Maricevic
N. Scekic
R. Williams
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lang 8 3 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 0 3
X. Castaneda 7 0 5 3/5 1/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 4 0 0
A. Yetna 4 12 1 2/8 0/3 0/3 2 24 0 0 1 4 8
A. Maricevic 4 1 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 5 12 0 2 0 1 0
N. Scekic 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 6 0 0 0 0 0
R. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 26 12 21/57 9/24 14/27 32 200 6 2 10 10 16
UCF
Starters
T. Fall
T. Allen
B. Taylor
A. Dawkins
C. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Fall 21 9 1 6/9 0/0 9/21 3 26 0 5 1 2 7
T. Allen 14 3 4 5/8 2/3 2/2 2 27 1 0 0 0 3
B. Taylor 13 3 7 3/6 1/1 6/7 3 29 0 0 1 2 1
A. Dawkins 10 2 1 4/8 1/4 1/2 2 32 2 0 0 0 2
C. Smith 9 5 1 3/5 0/0 3/3 5 23 1 1 3 2 3
Bench
D. Griffin
C. Brown
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
C. McSpadden
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Griffin 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 0 1
C. Brown 5 9 1 1/3 0/0 3/6 3 21 1 0 2 4 5
C. DeJesus 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/3 2 16 0 0 1 0 2
F. Bertz 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 1 0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 34 16 24/44 5/11 25/44 23 200 5 7 10 10 24
