McGee scores 20, New Mexico rolls past San Jose State 92-60
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Keith McGee scored a career-high 20 points for New Mexico, which sandwiched a 28-4 run around halftime Wednesday to a turn a close game with San Jose State into a 92-60 rout.
Three other players reached the teens for the Lobos (11-13, 5-7 Mountain West), with Corey Manigault scoring 17.
Noah Baumann scored 10 to lead the Spartans (3-20, 0-11).
The game was tied eight times in the early going, with 12 lead changes before New Mexico took charge.
''San Jose can really do that to you, especially at the outset of game,'' New Mexico coach Paul Weir said. ''I thought they did a good job of doing some things to prevent us from getting in a rhythm. And we needed our defense to carry us and quite frankly in the first 20 minutes, our defense just wasn't doing it.''
But Vance Jackson's consecutive 3-pointers late in the first half sparked the pivotal run for the Lobos that also included eight points from Manigault. By the time Craig LeCense hit a jumper for the Spartans at the 13:53 mark, the lead was up to 55-36.
''It's pretty simple,'' Spartans coach Jean Prioleau said. ''We turned the ball over. That's how the run happens. That's been the story the whole year.''
New Mexico had lost four of five entering the game.
The Lobos unwound its running game, holding a 35-2 fastbreak advantage and a 14-2 advantage on points off of turnovers.
And while Prioleau pointed to turnovers as the difference in the run, he was fairly happy with the team's overall success in that area, noting three turnovers occurred late with the deeper end of the bench on the floor.
''If we don't turn the ball over, we're not that bad,'' he said. ''That's only one part of the game. But if we can continue to do that, we can worry about everything else like guarding the ball, taking charges, rebounding, all that other stuff. Right now, we have to take care of the ball.''
New Mexico's ability to come out strong defensively to start the second half helped keep the run going, Weir said.
''I thought the defense to start the second half was really good,'' he said. ''I thought we came back out of half time and really guarded. I think that set the tone for the game. I wanted that to be the first few minutes of the game, but I thought we did it in the second half and particularly to open the second half is when I thought the game changed.''
BIG PICTURE
San Jose State: The Spartans are trying to avoid becoming a repeat member of a rather exclusive club that went winless in conference play. San Jose State lost all 18 of its Mountain West games in the 2014-15 season. San Diego State, Colorado State and Air Force also have winless conference seasons in their past.
New Mexico: If the Lobos are to make a run into the top half of the Mountain West the time is now as its remaining opponents hold a 28-38 conference mark. That includes a return engagement with San Jose State on Feb. 26.
INJURY UPDATE
There was some question whether Lobos leading scorer Anthony Mathis would play Wednesday as he's been suffering from a lower back injury the past week-plus. But he entered the game 2:18 into the first half, finishing with 16 points in 25 minutes.
EARLY EXIT
San Jose State forward Michael Steadman was escorted off the floor by a Spartans assistant coach with 5:52 remaining after he was forcibly restrained from going into the student section of the stands nearest the team's bench. At least one New Mexico fan was removed the arena by event staff. A fan in the area said the other ejected fan made inappropriate comments about Steadman's family.
UP NEXT
San Jose State goes home to meet UNLV on Saturday.
The Lobos remain home to face Fresno State on Saturday.
''This is a really a build up to Saturday,'' Weir said. ''That's obviously a big game. If we can build and take some things from this that's going to help us Saturday, then this would have been a good game for us but if we're not able to kind of take this forward and use it in a positive way in our next game then it was just one isolated independent game.''
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|26.7
|Min. Per Game
|26.7
|12.2
|Pts. Per Game
|12.2
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|47.2
|Field Goal %
|40.4
|26.7
|Three Point %
|32.5
|61.4
|Free Throw %
|61.5
|Defensive rebound by Clay Patterson
|2.0
|Isaiah Nichols missed jump shot, blocked by Vladimir Pinchuk
|4.0
|+ 2
|Drue Drinnon made jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Christian Anigwe made free throw
|39.0
|Shooting foul on Vladimir Pinchuk
|39.0
|+ 2
|Christian Anigwe made layup, assist by Kaison Hammonds
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|49.0
|Tavian Percy missed jump shot
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Vladimir Pinchuk
|1:09
|Isaiah Nichols missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Isaiah Nichols missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|92
|Field Goals
|24-68 (35.3%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|14-27 (51.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-15 (53.3%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|44
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|26
|36
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 3-20
|64.9 PPG
|41 RPG
|13.3 APG
|New Mexico 11-13
|76.0 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|N. Baumann G
|9.8 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|1.5 APG
|42.4 FG%
|
3
|K. McGee G
|8.3 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Baumann G
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|K. McGee G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|51.9
|
|
|53.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Baumann
|10
|2
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|23
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|S. Knight
|9
|3
|3
|3/9
|1/3
|2/5
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Steadman
|8
|0
|1
|4/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Chastain
|7
|11
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|34
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|Z. Chappell
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Baumann
|10
|2
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|23
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|S. Knight
|9
|3
|3
|3/9
|1/3
|2/5
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Steadman
|8
|0
|1
|4/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Chastain
|7
|11
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|34
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|Z. Chappell
|7
|3
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. LeCesne
|8
|6
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|C. Anigwe
|8
|7
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|B. Ivey
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Nichols
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Smith
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Hammonds
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Rodriguez-Flores
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|O. Barry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|36
|11
|24/68
|4/17
|8/15
|19
|200
|6
|5
|11
|10
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGee
|20
|4
|1
|7/10
|4/6
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|C. Manigault
|17
|6
|2
|8/10
|0/0
|1/1
|5
|20
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|M. Maluach
|14
|5
|0
|4/9
|2/5
|4/6
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|C. Bragg
|7
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|23
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|D. Drinnon
|2
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGee
|20
|4
|1
|7/10
|4/6
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|C. Manigault
|17
|6
|2
|8/10
|0/0
|1/1
|5
|20
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|M. Maluach
|14
|5
|0
|4/9
|2/5
|4/6
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|C. Bragg
|7
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|23
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|D. Drinnon
|2
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mathis
|16
|3
|1
|5/8
|4/6
|2/2
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|V. Jackson
|9
|4
|5
|3/8
|3/7
|0/2
|0
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Kuiper
|3
|3
|5
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|V. Pinchuk
|2
|7
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|3
|0
|1
|6
|J. Arroyo
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Percy
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Patterson
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Lyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|41
|17
|30/60
|14/27
|18/27
|15
|200
|6
|5
|10
|5
|36
-
UCLA
CAL68
64
OT 1:50 PACN
-
ARIZST
COLO51
54
2nd 9:41 FS1
-
BOISE
FRESNO55
52
2nd 4:55 CBSSN
-
USC
STNFRD45
43
2nd 15:42 ESPU
-
BU
ARMY61
71
Final
-
PROV
13NOVA67
85
Final
-
STLOU
GWASH73
58
Final
-
SC
1TENN73
85
Final
-
SMU
TEMPLE74
82
Final
-
RICH
VCU60
81
Final
-
JVILLE
STETSON93
70
Final
-
IONA
SIENA57
52
Final
-
NH
UVM44
73
Final
-
TROY
GAST63
77
Final
-
SALAB
GASOU65
75
Final
-
RUT
NWEST59
56
Final
-
PRESBY
WINTHR85
93
Final
-
NJTECH
FGC55
57
Final
-
UMBC
BING64
50
Final
-
NCASHV
USCUP57
53
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
HIGHPT62
59
Final
-
MAINE
HARTFD73
81
Final
-
DUQ
LSALLE72
73
Final
-
LAFAY
NAVY80
74
Final
-
KENSAW
UNF57
80
Final
-
MASLOW
ALBANY86
54
Final
-
CHARSO
GWEBB74
77
Final
-
SFLA
UCF65
78
Final
-
MEMP
ECU79
69
Final
-
WAKE
17FSU66
88
Final
-
CLEM
MIAMI64
65
Final
-
MOST
EVAN68
56
Final
-
HAMP
CAMP84
87
Final
-
LOYMD
AMER86
84
Final
-
LIB
LPSCMB74
66
Final
-
MCNSE
SFA57
67
Final
-
COLG
HOLY74
70
Final
-
ABIL
NICHST64
48
Final
-
ILLST
NIOWA64
77
Final
-
UIW
SELOU64
70
Final
-
GATECH
22VATECH68
76
Final
-
CUSE
NCST58
73
Final
-
LOYCHI
BRAD54
61
Final
-
HOUBP
CARK75
71
Final
-
NWST
LAMAR70
75
Final
-
SAMHOU
TXAMCC70
69
Final
-
INDST
VALPO87
82
Final/OT
-
CREIGH
XAVIER61
64
Final/OT
-
MISS
AUBURN60
55
Final
-
GTOWN
SETON75
90
Final
-
SJST
NMEX60
92
Final
-
MINN
NEB61
62
Final
-
VANDY
FLA57
66
Final
-
15TXTECH
OKLAST78
50
Final
-
WYO
UTAHST59
76
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL82
85
Final
-
CSN
UCDAV59
76
Final