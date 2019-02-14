HOU
9 Houston
Cougars
24-1
71
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Thu Feb. 14
7:00pm
BONUS
63
TF 11
home team logo
UCONN
Connecticut
Huskies
13-12
ML: -486
UCONN ++9, O/U 138
ML: +375
HOU
UCONN

No. 9 Houston beats UConn 71-63 for 9th straight victory.

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 14, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) DeJon Jarreau had 18 points and seven assists to help No. 9 Houston beat UConn 71-63 on Thursday night for its ninth straight victory.

Armoni Brooks added 12 points for the Cougars (24-1, 11-1 American Athletic Conference). They opened the second half with a 17-4 run to take control.

Christian Vital had 15 points for UConn (13-12, 4-8). The Huskies have lost three straight since a knee injury took out scoring leader Jalen Adams.

Jarreau's driving layup gave Houston a 17-point lead with just over 7 1/2 minutes to go. UConn cut it to 61-55 after a 3-pointer by Sidney Wilson and a free throw from Christian Vital.

Another driving layup by Jarreau, followed by a steal and two foul shots from Cedrick Alley Jr. brought the lead back to double digits.

The Huskies failed to capitalize on 21 Houston fouls, going 14 of 25 from the line.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies played without two stars. Junior point guard Alterique Gilbert missed his fifth straight game since suffering the latest in a series of injuries to his left shoulder. Adams has what may turn out to be a season-ending knee injury. The Huskies are 1-4 since Gilbert's injury.

Houston: The Cougars' bench, led by Jarreau, outscored UConn's 42-9. Chris Harris Jr., Cedrick Alley Jr. and Brison Gresham were a combined 9 for 9 from the floor.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies have a week off before playing SMU in Texas on Feb. 21. The Huskies beat the Mustangs by 10 points last month in Storrs.

Houston: The Cougars head to New Orleans at face Tulane on Sunday.

----

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Robinson Jr.
25 G
C. Vital
1 G
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
42.4 Field Goal % 46.2
34.8 Three Point % 40.8
63.5 Free Throw % 76.9
+ 2 Christian Vital made jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Corey Davis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Christian Vital 7.0
+ 2 Tarin Smith made reverse layup 8.0
+ 1 Dejon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Dejon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Polley 16.0
  Lost ball turnover on Sidney Wilson, stolen by Galen Robinson Jr. 21.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Corey Davis Jr. 30.0
  Bad pass turnover on Sidney Wilson, stolen by Galen Robinson Jr. 34.0
Team Stats
Points 71 63
Field Goals 26-54 (48.1%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 31
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 22 19
Team 8 5
Assists 18 12
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 21 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
D. Jarreau G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
1
C. Vital G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
home team logo Connecticut 13-12 293463
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Houston 24-1 75.2 PPG 45.6 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Connecticut 13-12 77.2 PPG 41.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
3
D. Jarreau G 8.2 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.6 APG 46.0 FG%
1
C. Vital G 14.0 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.4 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
13
D. Jarreau G 18 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
1
C. Vital G 15 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
48.1 FG% 41.2
52.4 3PT FG% 33.3
72.7 FT% 56.0
Houston
Starters
A. Brooks
C. Davis Jr.
B. Brady
G. Robinson Jr.
F. White Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Brooks 12 6 2 4/11 4/9 0/0 0 28 0 1 1 0 6
C. Davis Jr. 10 2 2 3/7 2/4 2/2 1 37 0 0 1 1 1
B. Brady 4 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 3 1 0
G. Robinson Jr. 3 6 4 1/8 1/4 0/0 1 29 3 0 2 1 5
F. White Jr. 0 2 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
D. Jarreau
C. Harris Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
B. Gresham
N. Hinton
L. Goesling
J. Gorham
C. Broodo
N. VanBeck
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 18 3 7 6/10 2/2 4/6 2 22 0 0 1 1 2
C. Harris Jr. 8 4 0 4/4 0/0 0/1 5 21 0 1 0 0 4
C. Alley Jr. 7 1 1 2/2 1/1 2/2 2 16 1 0 1 0 1
B. Gresham 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 1 2 1 0
N. Hinton 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 2
L. Goesling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 28 18 26/54 11/21 8/11 21 200 5 3 12 6 22
Connecticut
Starters
C. Vital
S. Wilson
T. Smith
T. Polley
J. Carlton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Vital 15 5 4 4/10 2/7 5/8 3 34 0 0 2 0 5
S. Wilson 12 2 0 4/9 2/5 2/3 2 37 2 1 2 1 1
T. Smith 10 4 7 4/11 0/3 2/2 4 38 2 0 4 0 4
T. Polley 9 2 0 3/7 2/4 1/2 2 34 1 0 0 0 2
J. Carlton 8 10 0 2/7 0/0 4/10 2 24 0 2 1 5 5
Bench
E. Cobb
B. Adams
J. Adams
K. Yakwe
M. Diarra
A. Gilbert
T. Aiyegbusi
I. Whaley
K. Williams
D. Brocke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Cobb 6 0 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 0
B. Adams 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 2
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Yakwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whaley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brocke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 26 12 21/51 7/21 14/25 15 200 5 3 11 7 19
