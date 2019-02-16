BOISE
SDGST -4.5, O/U 138.5
Watson leads San Diego State past Boise State, 71-65

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) Devin Watson paced San Diego State with 19 points, Jalen McDaniels added 18 and teammates Matt Mitchell and Joel Mensah also scored in double figures as the Aztecs beat Boise State, 71-65, on Saturday.

SDSU (16-9, 8-4 Mountain West) won for the sixth time in its last seven outings and ran its home conference winning streak to 12 games in splitting the season series with the Broncos (11-15, 6-7).

Boise State, which earlier this year embarrassed SDSU with a 24-point drubbing in the conference opener, was led by Justinian Jessop's 19 points.

SDSU, after a sluggish first half, went ahead 45-35 with 14 minutes remaining when Watson hit his second three-pointer in three minutes, with his two free throws separating his long-range shots. The Aztecs outscored the Broncos 14-2 over a four-minute span to enjoy their biggest cushion of the game.

The Broncos mounted a few charges at the Aztecs, but SDSU countered them by handling the ball better and improving its aim.

Boise State pulled to within four points with 45 seconds to play on RJ Williams' put-back and then a free throw by Pat Dembley, who replaced an injured Williams. Jessop's three-pointer later sliced it to 68-65 before Watson's free throw helped seal the win.

Boise State bolted to a 5-0 lead as it was clear the Aztecs were in for an uneven first half. They would take a one-point lead some five minutes in but then they went nearly five more minutes before converting another field goal.

SDSU missed on nine of its initial 13 shots from the floor. Twelve minutes into the game the Aztecs had more turnovers (six) than field goals (four). McDaniels was among those misfiring, hitting but one of his first six shots.

But the Broncos couldn't take advantage with the Aztecs staying close thanks to their work at the free-throw line, sinking six of their first seven attempts. When McDaniels, who paced the Aztecs with eight first-half points, sank his second straight shot SDSU took the lead, 23-22, three minutes before halftime.

Boise State went on 6-0 run as again the Aztecs were sloppy with the basketball, with Jessup's three-pointer pushing the Broncos ahead 29-24 before they exited with a four-point advantage.

In the opening 20 minutes, SDSU was 9 of 25 (36 percent) with 10 turnovers, which is more than it had in the entirety of two of its last four games.

BIG PICTURE

Boise State: After three straight games against California schools the Broncos won't travel east of UNLV for the remainder of the regular season.

San Diego State: The Aztecs' offense needs to overcome its slow starts down the stretch. For the second time in its last five games it had 25 first-half points.

UP NEXT

Boise State plays visiting Utah State on Saturday.

San Diego State faces No. 7 Nevada at home on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

  Defensive rebound by Devin Watson 4.0
  Pat Dembley missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Devin Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Devin Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Derrick Alston 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Devin Watson 12.0
  Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by RJ Williams 22.0
  Devin Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Devin Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Dickinson 22.0
Points 65 71
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 9-17 (52.9%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 27 45
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 16 25
Team 2 7
Assists 14 12
Steals 10 7
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo Boise State 11-15 71.9 PPG 34.5 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo San Diego State 16-9 74.6 PPG 38 RPG 15.2 APG
3
J. Jessup G 12.9 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.4 APG 42.5 FG%
0
D. Watson G 16.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.5 APG 42.6 FG%
3
J. Jessup G 19 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
0
D. Watson G 19 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 45.5
42.1 3PT FG% 25.0
52.9 FT% 70.8
San Diego State
Starters
D. Watson
J. McDaniels
M. Mitchell
N. Mensah
J. Hemsley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Watson 19 5 2 4/8 3/6 8/10 3 30 0 0 6 0 5
J. McDaniels 18 7 1 9/20 0/4 0/0 3 36 3 0 4 4 3
M. Mitchell 13 7 3 3/11 1/5 6/6 2 32 1 1 1 2 5
N. Mensah 10 8 0 4/6 0/0 2/4 5 22 1 2 0 4 4
J. Hemsley 7 5 6 3/5 0/0 1/4 0 35 1 2 1 0 5
Bench
A. Arop
N. Narain
A. Seiko
M. Flynn
J. Schakel
M. Sohikish
E. Chang
J. Mensah
C. Giordano
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Arop 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 1 1 2 2
N. Narain 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 15 1 1 2 1 0
A. Seiko 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 1
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schakel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Chang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 38 12 25/55 4/16 17/24 18 200 7 7 16 13 25
