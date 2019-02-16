MIZZOU
Missouri
Tigers
12-12
away team logo
65
TF 14
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Sat Feb. 16
3:30pm
BONUS
75
TF 10
home team logo
MISS
Ole Miss
Rebels
18-7
ML: +383
MISS -9.5, O/U 139.5
ML: -494
MIZZOU
MISS

No Text

Mississippi beats Missouri 75-65 to win fourth straight

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 16, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Mississippi keeps finding big-time contributors on its roster as it continues to make an unexpected push up the Southeastern Conference standings.

Bruce Stevens came off the bench to score 17 points, tying a season-high, to lead Ole Miss over Missouri 75-65 on Saturday for the team's fourth straight win. The Rebels' (18-7, 8-4) winning streak comes after a four-game losing skid that threated to derail the season.

KJ Buffen and Breein Tyree added 14 points apiece and Devontae Shuler scored 12.

''It just makes us more of a worthy SEC team,'' Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said of Stevens' elevated play. ''That can help us play better in March because he's got a physical presence, but he can stretch it and go out and make a three. There's a lot of conventional (centers) out there and he's a hard matchup.''

Stevens made three 3-pointers and shot 5 of 11 from the field.

The Rebels never trailed after the opening minute despite a dominant rebounding effort from Missouri, which owned a 37-21 advantage on the glass.

The Tigers managed to stay close despite a rough night on offense, but the turnovers and poor first-half shooting were too much to overcome.

Missouri (12-12, 3-9) cut the lead to seven with less than three minutes remaining. The Rebels scored on their next three possessions to end the comeback threat.

''When (the lead) got to 19 we kind of let our guard down and they never stopped,'' Davis said. ''The biggest thing was we went to our 1-3-1 (zone defense) late just to kind of get time off the clock.''

The Rebels shot 23 of 50 from the field (46 percent) and Missouri went 24 of 51 (47 percent). Ole Miss scored 32 points off of 25 Missouri turnovers.

Jordan Geist led the Tigers with a game-high 23 points. Xavier Pinson added 11 points and nine rebounds.

''It just came down to the twenty-five turnovers,'' Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''Twenty-five turnovers, it's hard to win a ballgame like that. . If you got a big a guy that can make shots on the perimeter it opens everything up and you're hard to defend. That's the difference in (Ole Miss). When (Stevens) is making shots like that from the perimeter they are a different team.''

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels' four-game winning streak has pushed the team back into the top half of the SEC standings. Ole Miss has a chance to solidify its NCAA Tournament resume with games against South Carolina and Georgia next week.

Missouri: Missouri couldn't build off the momentum of Tuesday's win against Arkansas. The Tigers did some good things, but the 25 turnovers were a huge problem. Things won't get any easier over the next three games when they face Kentucky, Florida and Mississippi State.

TRAVEL ISSUES

Missouri had an unconventional road trip to Mississippi, flying to Oxford on Saturday morning instead of Friday. The Tigers tried to leave early Friday to beat the winter weather that was coming to mid-Missouri but couldn't because of issues with the flight crew. They arrived in Oxford just hours before Saturday's game.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: At South Carolina on Tuesday

Missouri: Hosts No. 5 Kentucky on Tuesday

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Geist
15 G
T. Davis
3 G
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
42.7 Field Goal % 46.8
36.1 Three Point % 38.0
74.0 Free Throw % 75.6
+ 2 Ronnie Suggs made dunk 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs 19.0
  Jordan Geist missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Torrence Watson 32.0
+ 2 Javon Pickett made layup 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs 46.0
  Breein Tyree missed 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Breein Tyree made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Javon Pickett 46.0
Team Stats
Points 65 75
Field Goals 24-51 (47.1%) 23-50 (46.0%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 21
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 24 16
Team 4 1
Assists 9 17
Steals 4 13
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 25 10
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
J. Geist G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
B. Stevens F
17 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Missouri 12-12 263965
home team logo Ole Miss 18-7 354075
MISS -9.5, O/U 139.5
The Pavilion at Ole Miss Oxford, MS
MISS -9.5, O/U 139.5
The Pavilion at Ole Miss Oxford, MS
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri 12-12 68.1 PPG 37.5 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo Ole Miss 18-7 77.2 PPG 39.6 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
15
J. Geist G 13.8 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.2 APG 41.8 FG%
12
B. Stevens F 8.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.7 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
J. Geist G 23 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
12
B. Stevens F 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
47.1 FG% 46.0
47.1 3PT FG% 37.5
75.0 FT% 87.0
Missouri
Starters
J. Geist
X. Pinson
J. Pickett
K. Puryear
J. Tilmon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Geist 23 4 1 9/16 2/7 3/4 1 34 2 0 4 0 4
X. Pinson 11 9 2 3/5 1/2 4/4 1 24 0 0 5 1 8
J. Pickett 8 4 3 3/7 2/2 0/1 1 31 1 0 2 1 3
K. Puryear 5 2 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 3 2 0
J. Tilmon 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/1 5 15 0 1 2 0 4
Starters
J. Geist
X. Pinson
J. Pickett
K. Puryear
J. Tilmon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Geist 23 4 1 9/16 2/7 3/4 1 34 2 0 4 0 4
X. Pinson 11 9 2 3/5 1/2 4/4 1 24 0 0 5 1 8
J. Pickett 8 4 3 3/7 2/2 0/1 1 31 1 0 2 1 3
K. Puryear 5 2 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 3 2 0
J. Tilmon 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/1 5 15 0 1 2 0 4
Bench
R. Nikko
Ma. Smith
T. Watson
R. Suggs
Mi. Smith
K. Santos
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
D. Smith
J. Porter
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
P. Braun
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Nikko 6 1 0 2/7 0/0 2/2 2 18 0 0 0 1 0
Ma. Smith 3 4 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 14 1 0 3 1 3
T. Watson 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 0
R. Suggs 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 1
Mi. Smith 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
K. Santos 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 0 4 2 1
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 33 9 24/51 8/17 9/12 22 200 4 1 25 9 24
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Tyree
D. Shuler
T. Davis
D. Olejniczak
B. Hinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 14 2 3 3/6 2/3 6/8 1 37 1 0 2 0 2
D. Shuler 12 3 3 4/9 1/4 3/3 1 35 5 0 0 0 3
T. Davis 9 4 4 3/10 1/5 2/2 3 37 3 0 1 0 4
D. Olejniczak 6 1 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 5 16 0 2 1 0 1
B. Hinson 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 4 11 0 0 0 0 1
Starters
B. Tyree
D. Shuler
T. Davis
D. Olejniczak
B. Hinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Tyree 14 2 3 3/6 2/3 6/8 1 37 1 0 2 0 2
D. Shuler 12 3 3 4/9 1/4 3/3 1 35 5 0 0 0 3
T. Davis 9 4 4 3/10 1/5 2/2 3 37 3 0 1 0 4
D. Olejniczak 6 1 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 5 16 0 2 1 0 1
B. Hinson 3 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 4 11 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
B. Stevens
K. Buffen
D. Davis
Z. Naylor
L. Rodriguez
A. Morgano
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
B. Halums
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Stevens 17 4 0 5/11 3/7 4/4 3 22 1 1 0 2 2
K. Buffen 14 4 4 5/7 1/2 3/4 2 32 3 0 4 2 2
D. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Naylor 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
L. Rodriguez 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 20 17 23/50 9/24 20/23 19 200 13 3 10 4 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores