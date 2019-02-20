UNLV
UNLV
Rebels
15-11
away team logo
66
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Tue Feb. 19
10:00pm
BONUS
56
TF 10
home team logo
WYO
Wyoming
Cowboys
6-20
ML: -256
WYO +6, O/U 141
ML: +211
UNLV
WYO

No Text

Clyburn scores 17 to carry UNLV past Wyoming 66-56

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 20, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Kris Clyburn had 17 points as UNLV defeated Wyoming 66-56 on Tuesday night.

Joel Ntambwe had 15 points for UNLV (15-11, 9-5 Mountain West Conference). Amauri Hardy added 10 points. Noah Robotham had 10 points for the visitors.

Justin James had 25 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (6-20, 2-11). He also had nine turnovers but only five assists.

The Runnin' Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. UNLV defeated Wyoming 68-56 on Jan. 5. UNLV faces San Diego State at home on Saturday. Wyoming faces Colorado State on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Robotham
J. James
38.0 Min. Per Game 38.0
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
35.1 Field Goal % 39.8
32.1 Three Point % 29.7
77.1 Free Throw % 75.8
  Out of bounds turnover on Justin James 19.0
+ 1 Noah Robotham made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Noah Robotham made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Jake Hendricks 23.0
  Lost ball turnover on Justin James, stolen by Amauri Hardy 25.0
  Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong 29.0
  Personal foul on Trevon Taylor 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy 31.0
  Justin James missed free throw 31.0
  Personal foul on Kris Clyburn 31.0
+ 1 Kris Clyburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
Team Stats
Points 66 56
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 19-46 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 16-16 (100.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 25
Offensive 4 1
Defensive 27 18
Team 4 6
Assists 10 11
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 14 18
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
K. Clyburn G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
J. James G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo UNLV 15-11 303666
home team logo Wyoming 6-20 233356
WYO +6, O/U 141
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
WYO +6, O/U 141
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
away team logo UNLV 15-11 74.6 PPG 42.2 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Wyoming 6-20 64.9 PPG 33.8 RPG 9.8 APG
Key Players
1
K. Clyburn G 13.2 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.3 APG 42.0 FG%
1
J. James G 20.9 PPG 8.3 RPG 4.4 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
K. Clyburn G 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
1
J. James G 25 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
43.4 FG% 41.3
18.2 3PT FG% 26.9
100.0 FT% 78.6
UNLV
Starters
K. Clyburn
J. Ntambwe
N. Robotham
A. Hardy
C. Diong
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 17 2 1 5/10 1/5 6/6 4 35 1 0 3 1 1
J. Ntambwe 15 6 2 5/10 1/4 4/4 2 28 0 1 0 0 6
N. Robotham 10 1 4 3/8 2/6 2/2 0 39 1 0 2 0 1
A. Hardy 10 2 1 4/10 0/3 2/2 2 33 1 0 1 0 2
C. Diong 8 11 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 3 31 3 0 5 3 8
Starters
K. Clyburn
J. Ntambwe
N. Robotham
A. Hardy
C. Diong
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 17 2 1 5/10 1/5 6/6 4 35 1 0 3 1 1
J. Ntambwe 15 6 2 5/10 1/4 4/4 2 28 0 1 0 0 6
N. Robotham 10 1 4 3/8 2/6 2/2 0 39 1 0 2 0 1
A. Hardy 10 2 1 4/10 0/3 2/2 2 33 1 0 1 0 2
C. Diong 8 11 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 3 31 3 0 5 3 8
Bench
N. Blair
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
B. Hamilton
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
T. Beck
J. Green
S. Juiston
M. Coleman
L. Bangai
T. Woodbury
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blair 4 3 1 1/6 0/2 2/2 0 12 0 0 1 0 3
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 1 1 0 2
B. Hamilton 0 4 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 4
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Beck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Woodbury - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 31 10 23/53 4/22 16/16 13 200 7 2 14 4 27
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
A. Banks
T. Taylor
J. Hendricks
H. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 25 6 5 7/14 2/5 9/12 3 38 2 0 9 0 6
A. Banks 9 2 4 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 38 2 0 2 0 2
T. Taylor 8 3 0 2/5 2/5 2/2 2 40 0 0 1 0 3
J. Hendricks 8 3 2 3/10 2/8 0/0 2 40 2 0 1 0 3
H. Thompson 4 3 0 2/10 0/6 0/0 4 28 0 1 5 0 3
Starters
J. James
A. Banks
T. Taylor
J. Hendricks
H. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 25 6 5 7/14 2/5 9/12 3 38 2 0 9 0 6
A. Banks 9 2 4 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 38 2 0 2 0 2
T. Taylor 8 3 0 2/5 2/5 2/2 2 40 0 0 1 0 3
J. Hendricks 8 3 2 3/10 2/8 0/0 2 40 2 0 1 0 3
H. Thompson 4 3 0 2/10 0/6 0/0 4 28 0 1 5 0 3
Bench
J. Naughton
T. Young
H. Fornstrom
A. Mueller
H. Maldonado
B. Porter
B. Belt
T. Johnson
K. Henry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Naughton 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 0
T. Young 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
H. Fornstrom 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Maldonado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 19 11 19/46 7/26 11/14 14 200 6 1 18 1 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores