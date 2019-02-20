Clyburn scores 17 to carry UNLV past Wyoming 66-56
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Kris Clyburn had 17 points as UNLV defeated Wyoming 66-56 on Tuesday night.
Joel Ntambwe had 15 points for UNLV (15-11, 9-5 Mountain West Conference). Amauri Hardy added 10 points. Noah Robotham had 10 points for the visitors.
Justin James had 25 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (6-20, 2-11). He also had nine turnovers but only five assists.
The Runnin' Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. UNLV defeated Wyoming 68-56 on Jan. 5. UNLV faces San Diego State at home on Saturday. Wyoming faces Colorado State on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|38.0
|Min. Per Game
|38.0
|20.7
|Pts. Per Game
|20.7
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|8.4
|Reb. Per Game
|8.4
|35.1
|Field Goal %
|39.8
|32.1
|Three Point %
|29.7
|77.1
|Free Throw %
|75.8
|Out of bounds turnover on Justin James
|19.0
|+ 1
|Noah Robotham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Noah Robotham made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Jake Hendricks
|23.0
|Lost ball turnover on Justin James, stolen by Amauri Hardy
|25.0
|Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|29.0
|Personal foul on Trevon Taylor
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|31.0
|Justin James missed free throw
|31.0
|Personal foul on Kris Clyburn
|31.0
|+ 1
|Kris Clyburn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|56
|Field Goals
|23-53 (43.4%)
|19-46 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-22 (18.2%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|16-16 (100.0%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|25
|Offensive
|4
|1
|Defensive
|27
|18
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|18
|Fouls
|13
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|K. Clyburn G
|13.2 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|1.3 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
1
|J. James G
|20.9 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|4.4 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Clyburn G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|J. James G
|25 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|43.4
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clyburn
|17
|2
|1
|5/10
|1/5
|6/6
|4
|35
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|J. Ntambwe
|15
|6
|2
|5/10
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|28
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|N. Robotham
|10
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|39
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Hardy
|10
|2
|1
|4/10
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Diong
|8
|11
|1
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|3
|0
|5
|3
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Blair
|4
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|B. Hamilton
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Beck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Woodbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|31
|10
|23/53
|4/22
|16/16
|13
|200
|7
|2
|14
|4
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|25
|6
|5
|7/14
|2/5
|9/12
|3
|38
|2
|0
|9
|0
|6
|A. Banks
|9
|2
|4
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Taylor
|8
|3
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|40
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Hendricks
|8
|3
|2
|3/10
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|40
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|H. Thompson
|4
|3
|0
|2/10
|0/6
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|1
|5
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Naughton
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Fornstrom
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Mueller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Maldonado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Belt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|19
|11
|19/46
|7/26
|11/14
|14
|200
|6
|1
|18
|1
|18
