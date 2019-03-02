Guy's 17 lead No. 2 Virginia past Pittsburgh 73-49
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kyle Guy scored 17 points and No. 2 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 73-49 on Saturday for the Panthers' 12th straight loss.
Ty Jerome added 13 points and De'Andre Hunter had 12 for the Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who maintained at least a share of the lead in the ACC pending North Carolina's game at Clemson later Saturday.
Jered Wilson-Frame scored 15 points and Au'diese Toney had 12 for Pittsburgh (12-17, 2-14). The loss was the 23rd in a row on the road for the Panthers, and their 20th consecutive in ACC road games.
Virginia led 11-10 before Jay Huff's basket sparked a 21-2 run that started with 16 consecutive points. Guy hit three of his five 3-pointers during the surge, and the Panthers went 6:15 between field goals before Sidy N'Dir's driving basket with 5:06 to play in the half. Virginia led 39-19 at halftime.
The Cavaliers, who lead the nation in scoring defense (54.3 points per game) have held 10 teams below 50 points this season.
BIG PICTURE
Pittsburgh: Two of the Panthers' top three scorers are freshmen in Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens, but neither was effective against the Cavaliers. Johnson missed all seven of his shots from the field and scored three points in 30 minutes. McGowens was 0 for 2 from the field and scoreless in 24 minutes.
Virginia: Freshman point guard Kihei Clark played his fourth consecutive game without committing a turnover. He has 15 assists in that span.
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh: The Panthers are on the road at Miami on Tuesday night.
Virginia: The Cavaliers have a quick turnaround, playing at Syracuse on Monday night.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|44.3
|39.1
|Three Point %
|40.9
|77.1
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Lost ball turnover on Au'Diese Toney, stolen by Grant Kersey
|8.0
|+ 1
|Marco Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Marco Anthony missed 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Shooting foul on Malik Ellison
|25.0
|+ 3
|Anthony Starzynski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo
|52.0
|Offensive rebound by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo
|1:05
|Terrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|+ 3
|Austin Katstra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Nixon
|1:35
|Defensive rebound by Braxton Key
|1:42
|Anthony Starzynski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:44
|Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Sidy N'Dir
|1:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|49
|73
|Field Goals
|17-44 (38.6%)
|24-41 (58.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|25
|Offensive
|5
|1
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 12-17
|71.4 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|11.8 APG
|2 Virginia 26-2
|71.8 PPG
|38 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|J. Wilson-Frame G
|11.9 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|41.0 FG%
|
5
|K. Guy G
|15.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.1 APG
|45.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Wilson-Frame G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|K. Guy G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|58.5
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|56.3
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wilson-Frame
|15
|5
|4
|5/11
|3/9
|2/3
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Toney
|12
|7
|1
|5/7
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|34
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|T. Brown
|5
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|21
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|X. Johnson
|3
|5
|4
|0/7
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|29
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|T. McGowens
|3
|3
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. N'Dir
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|K. Chukwuka
|4
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Starzynski
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Ellison
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|O. Ezeakudo
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mascaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Aiken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|23
|12
|17/44
|6/19
|9/13
|18
|200
|6
|2
|15
|5
|18
