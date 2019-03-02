PITT
UVA

No Text

Guy's 17 lead No. 2 Virginia past Pittsburgh 73-49

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 02, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kyle Guy scored 17 points and No. 2 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 73-49 on Saturday for the Panthers' 12th straight loss.

Ty Jerome added 13 points and De'Andre Hunter had 12 for the Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who maintained at least a share of the lead in the ACC pending North Carolina's game at Clemson later Saturday.

Jered Wilson-Frame scored 15 points and Au'diese Toney had 12 for Pittsburgh (12-17, 2-14). The loss was the 23rd in a row on the road for the Panthers, and their 20th consecutive in ACC road games.

Virginia led 11-10 before Jay Huff's basket sparked a 21-2 run that started with 16 consecutive points. Guy hit three of his five 3-pointers during the surge, and the Panthers went 6:15 between field goals before Sidy N'Dir's driving basket with 5:06 to play in the half. Virginia led 39-19 at halftime.

The Cavaliers, who lead the nation in scoring defense (54.3 points per game) have held 10 teams below 50 points this season.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: Two of the Panthers' top three scorers are freshmen in Xavier Johnson and Trey McGowens, but neither was effective against the Cavaliers. Johnson missed all seven of his shots from the field and scored three points in 30 minutes. McGowens was 0 for 2 from the field and scoreless in 24 minutes.

Virginia: Freshman point guard Kihei Clark played his fourth consecutive game without committing a turnover. He has 15 assists in that span.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: The Panthers are on the road at Miami on Tuesday night.

Virginia: The Cavaliers have a quick turnaround, playing at Syracuse on Monday night.

---

Follow Hank Kurz Jr. on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hankkurzjr ---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
X. Johnson
1 G
T. Jerome
11 G
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
42.9 Field Goal % 44.3
39.1 Three Point % 40.9
77.1 Free Throw % 75.0
  Lost ball turnover on Au'Diese Toney, stolen by Grant Kersey 8.0
+ 1 Marco Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
  Marco Anthony missed 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Shooting foul on Malik Ellison 25.0
+ 3 Anthony Starzynski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo 52.0
  Offensive rebound by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo 1:05
  Terrell Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:07
+ 3 Austin Katstra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Nixon 1:35
  Defensive rebound by Braxton Key 1:42
  Anthony Starzynski missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:44
  Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Sidy N'Dir 1:44
Team Stats
Points 49 73
Field Goals 17-44 (38.6%) 24-41 (58.5%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 25
Offensive 5 1
Defensive 18 23
Team 1 1
Assists 12 14
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
J. Wilson-Frame G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
K. Guy G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Pittsburgh 12-17 193049
home team logo 2 Virginia 26-2 393473
UVA -17.5, O/U 125.5
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
UVA -17.5, O/U 125.5
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Pittsburgh 12-17 71.4 PPG 40.6 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo 2 Virginia 26-2 71.8 PPG 38 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
4
J. Wilson-Frame G 11.9 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.4 APG 41.0 FG%
5
K. Guy G 15.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.1 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Wilson-Frame G 15 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
5
K. Guy G 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
38.6 FG% 58.5
31.6 3PT FG% 56.3
69.2 FT% 80.0
Pittsburgh
Starters
J. Wilson-Frame
A. Toney
T. Brown
X. Johnson
T. McGowens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wilson-Frame 15 5 4 5/11 3/9 2/3 2 31 2 0 1 0 5
A. Toney 12 7 1 5/7 1/1 1/2 0 34 0 0 2 3 4
T. Brown 5 1 0 2/7 0/2 1/2 2 21 0 1 2 0 1
X. Johnson 3 5 4 0/7 0/2 3/4 3 29 2 0 4 1 4
T. McGowens 3 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 4 24 0 0 1 0 3
Starters
J. Wilson-Frame
A. Toney
T. Brown
X. Johnson
T. McGowens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wilson-Frame 15 5 4 5/11 3/9 2/3 2 31 2 0 1 0 5
A. Toney 12 7 1 5/7 1/1 1/2 0 34 0 0 2 3 4
T. Brown 5 1 0 2/7 0/2 1/2 2 21 0 1 2 0 1
X. Johnson 3 5 4 0/7 0/2 3/4 3 29 2 0 4 1 4
T. McGowens 3 3 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 4 24 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
S. N'Dir
K. Chukwuka
A. Starzynski
M. Ellison
O. Ezeakudo
K. Davis
S. George
J. Mascaro
C. Aiken Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. N'Dir 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 22 1 1 3 0 1
K. Chukwuka 4 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 4 19 0 0 0 0 0
A. Starzynski 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Ellison 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 15 1 0 2 0 0
O. Ezeakudo 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mascaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 23 12 17/44 6/19 9/13 18 200 6 2 15 5 18
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
K. Clark
J. Salt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Guy 17 2 1 6/9 5/7 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 0 2
T. Jerome 13 1 2 4/5 1/1 4/4 0 25 0 0 1 0 1
D. Hunter 12 3 5 4/6 1/2 3/4 2 29 0 0 2 0 3
K. Clark 6 3 4 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 28 2 0 0 0 3
J. Salt 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
K. Clark
J. Salt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Guy 17 2 1 6/9 5/7 0/0 2 25 0 0 1 0 2
T. Jerome 13 1 2 4/5 1/1 4/4 0 25 0 0 1 0 1
D. Hunter 12 3 5 4/6 1/2 3/4 2 29 0 0 2 0 3
K. Clark 6 3 4 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 28 2 0 0 0 3
J. Salt 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
M. Diakite
M. Anthony
B. Key
J. Huff
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
F. Badocchi
F. Caffaro
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Diakite 6 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 20 0 0 3 1 1
M. Anthony 6 0 0 2/3 1/1 1/3 3 9 0 0 1 0 0
B. Key 5 5 0 2/8 0/3 1/1 1 23 2 0 1 0 5
J. Huff 5 6 1 1/4 0/1 3/4 2 17 3 1 1 0 6
A. Katstra 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Nixon 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 0 0
K. Stattmann 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
G. Kersey 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 24 14 24/41 9/16 16/20 16 200 9 1 10 1 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores