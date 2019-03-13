Boise St. beats Colorado St. 66-57 in MWC tourney
LAS VEGAS (AP) Zach Haney had 16 points and seven rebounds and Derrick Alston posted 17 points as Boise State defeated Colorado State 66-57 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Alex Hobbs had 12 points for Boise State (13-19). Marcus Dickinson added 10 points.
Justinian Jessup scored six points despite leading the Broncos in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.
J.D. Paige had 25 points for the Rams (12-20). Nico Carvacho added 12 points.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|14.2
|Pts. Per Game
|14.2
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|59.2
|Field Goal %
|44.6
|0.0
|Three Point %
|41.5
|49.1
|Free Throw %
|72.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Hyron Edwards
|25.0
|+ 1
|Derrick Alston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Derrick Alston made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Adam Thistlewood
|28.0
|+ 3
|Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|40.0
|Alex Hobbs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Kendle Moore
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston
|48.0
|Hyron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|66
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|21-41 (51.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|26
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|15
|18
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colorado State 12-20
|75.4 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Boise State 13-19
|71.9 PPG
|34 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|46.9
|FG%
|51.2
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Paige
|25
|3
|2
|9/17
|4/8
|3/4
|1
|39
|2
|0
|4
|1
|2
|N. Carvacho
|12
|5
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|K. Martin
|9
|3
|2
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|K. Moore
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Thistlewood
|0
|1
|0
|0/8
|0/5
|0/0
|4
|35
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston
|17
|3
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|7/8
|1
|32
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Z. Haney
|16
|7
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|23
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|M. Dickinson
|10
|1
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|4/4
|2
|32
|3
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Jessup
|6
|4
|3
|3/8
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|40
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Wacker
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hobbs
|12
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|27
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|R. Williams
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Harwell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Dembley
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|24
|12
|21/41
|5/16
|19/24
|12
|200
|9
|3
|13
|6
|18
