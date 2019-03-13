COLOST
Boise St. beats Colorado St. 66-57 in MWC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 13, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Zach Haney had 16 points and seven rebounds and Derrick Alston posted 17 points as Boise State defeated Colorado State 66-57 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Alex Hobbs had 12 points for Boise State (13-19). Marcus Dickinson added 10 points.

Justinian Jessup scored six points despite leading the Broncos in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

J.D. Paige had 25 points for the Rams (12-20). Nico Carvacho added 12 points.

---

Key Players
N. Carvacho
J. Jessup
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
59.2 Field Goal % 44.6
0.0 Three Point % 41.5
49.1 Free Throw % 72.0
Team Stats
Points 57 66
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 21-41 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 21 26
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 15 18
Team 4 2
Assists 12 12
Steals 8 9
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
Bench
H. Edwards
L. Ryan
R. Berwick
A. Masinton-Bonner
D. James
Z. Tyson
J. Schoemann
S. Bannec
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Edwards 8 1 4 3/7 0/1 2/3 0 30 3 0 3 0 1
L. Ryan 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 1
R. Berwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Masinton-Bonner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schoemann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bannec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 17 12 23/49 6/20 5/7 16 200 8 1 18 2 15
Boise State
Bench
A. Hobbs
R. Williams
M. Harwell
P. Dembley
R. Jorch
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 12 3 1 4/8 1/3 3/4 2 27 0 1 2 0 3
R. Williams 5 1 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 11 0 1 0 0 1
M. Harwell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Dembley 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 4 0 2
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 24 12 21/41 5/16 19/24 12 200 9 3 13 6 18
