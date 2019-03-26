McDuffie scores 21 to lift Wichita St. over Indiana 73-63
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Markis McDuffie had 21 points as Wichita State got past Indiana 73-63 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Tuesday night.
Wichita State will play in the semifinals at Madison Square Garden, becoming just the sixth team to reach New York after three road wins.
Freshman Dexter Dennis had 17 points and six blocks for Wichita State (22-14), which set a season-high for blocks with nine - eight coming in the first half. Samajae Haynes-Jones added 13 points and six rebounds. Jaime Echenique had 11 rebounds for the visitors.
McDuffie became the 13th player in Shocker history to reach 1,500 points.
Juwan Morgan had 21 points for the Hoosiers (19-16). Aljami Durham added 13 points. Devonte Green had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Indiana led 10-9 with 11:07 remaining in the first half but the Shockers answered with a 15-3 run to take the first double-digit lead of the game. The Hoosiers twice got it within one point in the second half but both times Wichita State hit a 3-pointer on its next possession.
|34.1
|Min. Per Game
|34.1
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|5.4
|Reb. Per Game
|5.4
|35.9
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|30.1
|Three Point %
|27.2
|84.7
|Free Throw %
|72.2
|Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|16.0
|Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Erik Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Rob Phinisee
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
|29.0
|Rob Phinisee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Rob Phinisee made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson
|29.0
|+ 1
|Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Erik Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|63
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|25-65 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|18-25 (72.0%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|37
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|31
|24
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|9
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|6 Wichita State 22-14
|70.6 PPG
|41 RPG
|13.6 APG
|1 Indiana 19-16
|71.8 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. McDuffie F
|18.3 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|1.1 APG
|41.2 FG%
|
13
|J. Morgan F
|15.4 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|1.9 APG
|55.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. McDuffie F
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|J. Morgan F
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|72.0
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|21
|4
|0
|7/17
|4/12
|3/4
|1
|37
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|D. Dennis
|17
|4
|1
|6/10
|5/7
|0/1
|1
|39
|0
|6
|1
|0
|4
|S. Haynes-Jones
|13
|6
|2
|2/9
|1/4
|8/8
|2
|33
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|J. Echenique
|4
|11
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|17
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|J. Burton
|2
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Stevenson
|9
|4
|4
|2/5
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Midtgaard
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|R. Torres
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Udeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Farrakhan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|39
|14
|22/55
|11/29
|18/25
|12
|200
|4
|9
|12
|8
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Morgan
|21
|6
|1
|8/15
|1/4
|4/6
|3
|36
|1
|3
|2
|1
|5
|A. Durham
|13
|2
|1
|5/14
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Green
|12
|7
|4
|5/14
|2/7
|0/3
|2
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|7
|J. Smith
|8
|4
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|R. Phinisee
|5
|7
|4
|1/9
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|4
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Z. McRoberts
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Thompson
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Fitzner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Forrester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|30
|12
|25/65
|6/18
|7/13
|17
|200
|7
|4
|9
|6
|24