WICHST
IND

No Text

McDuffie scores 21 to lift Wichita St. over Indiana 73-63

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 26, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Markis McDuffie had 21 points as Wichita State got past Indiana 73-63 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Wichita State will play in the semifinals at Madison Square Garden, becoming just the sixth team to reach New York after three road wins.

Freshman Dexter Dennis had 17 points and six blocks for Wichita State (22-14), which set a season-high for blocks with nine - eight coming in the first half. Samajae Haynes-Jones added 13 points and six rebounds. Jaime Echenique had 11 rebounds for the visitors.

McDuffie became the 13th player in Shocker history to reach 1,500 points.

Juwan Morgan had 21 points for the Hoosiers (19-16). Aljami Durham added 13 points. Devonte Green had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Indiana led 10-9 with 11:07 remaining in the first half but the Shockers answered with a 15-3 run to take the first double-digit lead of the game. The Hoosiers twice got it within one point in the second half but both times Wichita State hit a 3-pointer on its next possession.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Haynes-Jones
R. Langford
0 G
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
35.9 Field Goal % 44.8
30.1 Three Point % 27.2
84.7 Free Throw % 72.2
  Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique 16.0
  Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Erik Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Rob Phinisee 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson 29.0
  Rob Phinisee missed 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Rob Phinisee made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Shooting foul on Erik Stevenson 29.0
+ 1 Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Erik Stevenson made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
Team Stats
Points 73 63
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 25-65 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 43 37
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 31 24
Team 4 7
Assists 14 12
Steals 4 7
Blocks 9 4
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. McDuffie F
21 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
13
J. Morgan F
21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 6 Wichita State 22-14 363773
home team logo 1 Indiana 19-16 293463
IND -3.5, O/U 139
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
IND -3.5, O/U 139
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Wichita State 22-14 70.6 PPG 41 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 1 Indiana 19-16 71.8 PPG 39.3 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
1
M. McDuffie F 18.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.1 APG 41.2 FG%
13
J. Morgan F 15.4 PPG 8.3 RPG 1.9 APG 55.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. McDuffie F 21 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
13
J. Morgan F 21 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 38.5
37.9 3PT FG% 33.3
72.0 FT% 53.8
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
D. Dennis
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Echenique
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 21 4 0 7/17 4/12 3/4 1 37 2 1 1 0 4
D. Dennis 17 4 1 6/10 5/7 0/1 1 39 0 6 1 0 4
S. Haynes-Jones 13 6 2 2/9 1/4 8/8 2 33 0 0 4 0 6
J. Echenique 4 11 2 1/5 0/1 2/4 3 17 1 0 2 6 5
J. Burton 2 2 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 0 2 1 1
Starters
M. McDuffie
D. Dennis
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Echenique
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 21 4 0 7/17 4/12 3/4 1 37 2 1 1 0 4
D. Dennis 17 4 1 6/10 5/7 0/1 1 39 0 6 1 0 4
S. Haynes-Jones 13 6 2 2/9 1/4 8/8 2 33 0 0 4 0 6
J. Echenique 4 11 2 1/5 0/1 2/4 3 17 1 0 2 6 5
J. Burton 2 2 4 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 16 1 0 2 1 1
Bench
E. Stevenson
A. Midtgaard
R. Torres
R. Brown
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
M. Udeze
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Stevenson 9 4 4 2/5 1/3 4/4 2 26 0 0 1 0 4
A. Midtgaard 5 3 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 14 0 1 1 1 2
R. Torres 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
R. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 2 9 0 1 0 0 3
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 39 14 22/55 11/29 18/25 12 200 4 9 12 8 31
Indiana
Starters
J. Morgan
A. Durham
D. Green
J. Smith
R. Phinisee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Morgan 21 6 1 8/15 1/4 4/6 3 36 1 3 2 1 5
A. Durham 13 2 1 5/14 3/6 0/0 4 37 1 0 0 0 2
D. Green 12 7 4 5/14 2/7 0/3 2 31 3 0 2 0 7
J. Smith 8 4 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 2 28 1 0 2 3 1
R. Phinisee 5 7 4 1/9 0/1 3/4 4 33 1 0 2 1 6
Starters
J. Morgan
A. Durham
D. Green
J. Smith
R. Phinisee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Morgan 21 6 1 8/15 1/4 4/6 3 36 1 3 2 1 5
A. Durham 13 2 1 5/14 3/6 0/0 4 37 1 0 0 0 2
D. Green 12 7 4 5/14 2/7 0/3 2 31 3 0 2 0 7
J. Smith 8 4 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 2 28 1 0 2 3 1
R. Phinisee 5 7 4 1/9 0/1 3/4 4 33 1 0 2 1 6
Bench
D. Davis
Z. McRoberts
R. Thompson
E. Fitzner
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
D. Anderson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
R. Langford
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Davis 4 2 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 1 1
Z. McRoberts 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 0 2
R. Thompson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Fitzner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 30 12 25/65 6/18 7/13 17 200 7 4 9 6 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores