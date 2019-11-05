GATECH
NCST

No Text

Banks' FTs lift Georgia Tech past NC State 82-81 in OT

  • AP
  • Nov 05, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) James Banks III hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to help Georgia Tech beat North Carolina State 82-81 on Tuesday night in a season-opening Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.

Banks finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, the last two coming when he calmly knocked down winning shots at the line with the rowdy home crowd roaring in a futile attempt to distract him.

The shorthanded Wolfpack had one last chance, but Braxton Beverly's long heave from near midcourt hit only the backboard - with Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado immediately emphatically pumping his fist while several of his teammates began celebrating near midcourt.

It was Georgia Tech's second dramatic win here in a year, with Banks dunking home the winning points with 1.4 seconds left in a 63-61 win in March.

This time, Georgia Tech rallied from 15 down in the first half. The Yellow Jackets shot 50%, with Michael Devoe scoring a team-high 22 points.

C.J. Bryce scored 24 points for the Wolfpack, who didn't have top player Markell Johnson due to an ankle injury. N.C. State shot 38% for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets enter the season with returning experience and scoring punch, and it helped them hang in this one after the Wolfpack raced out to a fast start and build the double-digit lead. After repeatedly tying the game in the second half, the Yellow Jackets finally got their first lead in overtime then came up with the winning play after a wild scramble following an offensive rebound before the ball ended up in Banks' hands in the paint.

N.C. State: Kevin Keatts was shorthanded for this one at the start of Year 3 of his coaching tenure. Johnson's absence robbed the Wolfpack of the team's top player capable of taking over a game as well as its floor leader. And N.C. State was already without top returning big man D.J. Funderburk, who has been suspended indefinitely by the team. Bryce carried the offensive load in the second half, including two free throws with 35.1 seconds left in OT for an 81-80 lead, but the Wolfpack couldn't hang on.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host Elon on Monday.

N.C. State: Detroit Mercy visits the Wolfpack on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech 38:41
  Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 James Banks III made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 James Banks III made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Shooting foul on Devon Daniels 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Khalid Moore 5.0
  Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Bad pass turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Michael Devoe 13.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Devon Daniels 20.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
Team Stats
Points 82 81
Field Goals 30-60 (50.0%) 27-71 (38.0%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 16-22 (72.7%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 41
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 25 23
Team 6 4
Assists 18 13
Steals 10 5
Blocks 8 6
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Devoe G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
13
C. Bryce G
24 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo Georgia Tech 1-0 3540782
home team logo NC State 0-1 4233681
NCST -6, O/U 151
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
NCST -6, O/U 151
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia Tech 1-0 65.3 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo NC State 0-1 80.1 PPG 42.4 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
0
M. Devoe G 9.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.5 APG 40.1 FG%
13
C. Bryce G 11.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.8 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
M. Devoe G 22 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
13
C. Bryce G 24 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 38.0
30.0 3PT FG% 43.8
72.7 FT% 87.0
Georgia Tech
Starters
M. Devoe
J. Banks III
M. Wright
K. Moore
J. Alvarado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Devoe 22 2 4 7/14 3/5 5/6 2 42 1 0 2 1 1
J. Banks III 20 14 3 8/13 0/0 4/4 4 40 1 5 1 4 10
M. Wright 12 6 1 6/8 0/2 0/1 5 23 0 2 5 0 6
K. Moore 11 3 2 3/7 0/1 5/7 4 39 3 1 3 1 2
J. Alvarado 10 3 6 4/9 2/6 0/0 4 34 2 0 3 0 3
Starters
M. Devoe
J. Banks III
M. Wright
K. Moore
J. Alvarado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Devoe 22 2 4 7/14 3/5 5/6 2 42 1 0 2 1 1
J. Banks III 20 14 3 8/13 0/0 4/4 4 40 1 5 1 4 10
M. Wright 12 6 1 6/8 0/2 0/1 5 23 0 2 5 0 6
K. Moore 11 3 2 3/7 0/1 5/7 4 39 3 1 3 1 2
J. Alvarado 10 3 6 4/9 2/6 0/0 4 34 2 0 3 0 3
Bench
A. Price
E. Cole
B. Parham
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
M. Rice
J. Usher
K. Sjolund
D. Didenko
C. Boyd
N. Broadway
J. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Price 4 1 0 1/4 1/4 1/2 1 19 0 0 1 0 1
E. Cole 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
B. Parham 1 3 2 0/3 0/2 1/2 2 23 2 0 0 1 2
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Usher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Didenko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Broadway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 32 18 30/60 6/20 16/22 22 225 10 8 17 7 25
NC State
Starters
C. Bryce
D. Daniels
P. Andree
B. Beverly
M. Bates
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bryce 24 11 2 11/17 0/1 2/2 2 44 1 1 7 4 7
D. Daniels 12 3 5 4/13 1/1 3/4 5 34 3 0 1 1 2
P. Andree 12 8 1 3/6 3/5 3/3 3 36 1 0 0 3 5
B. Beverly 11 4 5 4/13 1/4 2/2 3 37 0 0 0 2 2
M. Bates 2 7 0 1/8 0/0 0/0 2 32 0 5 3 2 5
Starters
C. Bryce
D. Daniels
P. Andree
B. Beverly
M. Bates
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bryce 24 11 2 11/17 0/1 2/2 2 44 1 1 7 4 7
D. Daniels 12 3 5 4/13 1/1 3/4 5 34 3 0 1 1 2
P. Andree 12 8 1 3/6 3/5 3/3 3 36 1 0 0 3 5
B. Beverly 11 4 5 4/13 1/4 2/2 3 37 0 0 0 2 2
M. Bates 2 7 0 1/8 0/0 0/0 2 32 0 5 3 2 5
Bench
J. Hellems
D. Dixon
A. Taylor
M. Johnson
D. Funderburk
T. Allen
D. Seabron
C. Graham
M. Farthing
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hellems 15 4 0 3/12 2/5 7/7 2 32 0 0 0 3 1
D. Dixon 4 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/3 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
A. Taylor 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
M. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Funderburk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Farthing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 37 13 27/71 7/16 20/23 19 225 5 6 12 14 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores