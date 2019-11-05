LVILLE
Nwora scores 23 to lead No. 5 Louisville past Miami 87-74

  • AP
  • Nov 05, 2019

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Jordan Nwora went 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, and from above the basket he didn't miss.

Nwora threw in a dunk - literally - to go with his outside shooting, and totaled 23 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday to help the fifth-ranked Cardinals win their season opener at Miami, 87-74.

The Cardinals are touted as a potential Final Four team, and they lived up to the hype with a rout on the road against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent. Louisville led 72-40 before Miami rallied during garbage time.

Nwora, the preseason ACC player of the year, brought the Louisville bench to its feet when he leaped to make a one-handed catch and dunk in one motion on Ryan McMahon's alley-oop pass.

''I actually did not think he was going to be able to catch it,'' McMahon said. ''I thought it was too bad of a pass. Somehow he snatched it out of the air and just threw it in the rim. He's a freak athlete. It was a real cool play.''

Coach Chris Mack was more reserved in his review of the dunk.

''I don't rate those things,'' Mack said. ''I'm just glad he didn't miss it. I would have made him run sprints.''

The 6-foot-7 Nwora shot 8 for 16 and scored most of his points from the perimeter.

''Every time we left him open, even for a split second, he buried a 3,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.

McMahon, a Florida native, sank three consecutive 3-pointers as Louisville scored 17 consecutive points during a four-minute span in the first half and never looked back.

McMahon scored 16 points and shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

''He's an elite-level shooter - as good as anybody in the country,'' Mack said.

Freshman Samuell Williamson made his Louisville debut with 13 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes.

''He doesn't look like a freshman on offense,'' Mack said.

Dwayne Sutton contributed 16 points for the Cardinals, who shot 54%.

Chris Lykes had 18 points and DJ Vasiljevic scored 16 for the Hurricanes.

''We need to make progress in all areas,'' Larranaga said.

He sent three freshmen into the game early in the first half, and they helped the Hurricanes score eight consecutive points to lead 16-9.

The Cardinals answered with their big run to surge ahead 26-16. A 9-0 run late in the half helped to make it 45-26 at halftime.

''We came out with some jitters, and once we settled down we were a little bit more comfortable,'' McMahon said.

BIG PICTURE

The crowd included actor Bill Murray, whose son is a Louisville assistant coach, and 18 NBA scouts from 13 teams. The scouts saw plenty to like from the Cardinals, who return six of the top seven scorers from last season's NCAA tournament squad.

Defense remains a problem for the Hurricanes, who last season allowed opponents to shoot 45% and average 71 points, the worst numbers in Larranaga's eight years at Miami.

INJURY REPORT

Louisville junior forward Malik Williams (foot) and freshman guard David Johnson (shoulder) are still recovering from offseason injuries.

Miami's Keith Stone, a 6-foot-8 graduate transfer from Florida, sat out while he continues to recover from an ACL injury. The Hurricanes hope he can return in January.

DOUBLEHEADER

Cardinals fans made up a large portion of the crowd of 7,576. Louisville will try for a sweep of the Hurricanes when it plays at Miami in football Saturday.

''We did our part,'' Mack said.

UP NEXT

Louisville plays its home opener Sunday against Youngstown State in the first meeting between the two schools.

Miami hosts Florida Atlantic on Friday. The Hurricanes are 23-1 in the series, with their lone loss in December 2002.

---

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

  Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr. 0.0
  Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Aidan Igiehon 39.0
  Personal foul on Chris Lykes 54.0
+ 1 Anthony Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
  Anthony Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Shooting foul on Quinn Slazinski 1:05
  Turnover on Samuell Williamson 1:18
  Offensive foul on Samuell Williamson 1:18
+ 2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup 1:23
Team Stats
Points 87 74
Field Goals 34-63 (54.0%) 30-69 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 9-19 (47.4%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Total Rebounds 40 35
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 28 19
Team 2 5
Assists 14 12
Steals 8 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 0
33
J. Nwora F
23 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
0
C. Lykes G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Louisville 1-0 454287
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 0-1 264874
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
away team logo 5 Louisville 1-0 74.6 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 0-1 71.8 PPG 35.8 RPG 12.9 APG
33
J. Nwora F 17.0 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.3 APG 44.6 FG%
0
C. Lykes G 16.2 PPG 2.7 RPG 3.2 APG 40.6 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 23 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
0
C. Lykes G 18 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
54.0 FG% 43.5
47.4 3PT FG% 41.7
71.4 FT% 36.4
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
C. Lykes
D. Vasiljevic
K. McGusty
R. Miller Jr.
S. Waardenburg
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Lykes 18 1 5 7/15 2/4 2/2 3 32 2 0 2 0 1
D. Vasiljevic 16 4 3 6/10 4/7 0/0 0 32 0 0 0 0 4
K. McGusty 12 2 1 5/13 2/5 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 0 2
R. Miller Jr. 6 9 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 3 20 0 0 1 3 6
S. Waardenburg 2 4 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 23 0 2 1 4 0
Starters
C. Lykes
D. Vasiljevic
K. McGusty
R. Miller Jr.
S. Waardenburg
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Lykes 18 1 5 7/15 2/4 2/2 3 32 2 0 2 0 1
D. Vasiljevic 16 4 3 6/10 4/7 0/0 0 32 0 0 0 0 4
K. McGusty 12 2 1 5/13 2/5 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 0 2
R. Miller Jr. 6 9 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 3 20 0 0 1 3 6
S. Waardenburg 2 4 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 23 0 2 1 4 0
Bench
A. Walker
H. Beverly
I. Wong
D. Gak
K. Stone
N. Brooks
W. Herenton
F. Gkogkos
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 9 5 0 3/6 1/2 2/4 2 18 0 0 1 3 2
H. Beverly 9 1 2 4/11 1/4 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 0 1
I. Wong 2 2 0 1/6 0/2 0/2 0 17 0 0 2 1 1
D. Gak 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 12 2 2 1 0 2
K. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Gkogkos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 30 12 30/69 10/24 4/11 13 200 6 4 10 11 19
