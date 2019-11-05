Jones excels in his return, leading Texas to a 69-45 victory
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Andrew Jones didn't just return to basketball competition Tuesday after a long absence. He took a star turn.
Jones, absent for nearly two years while receiving treatment for leukemia, rejoined the Texas rotation and scored a career-best 20 points in 29 minutes as the Longhorns defeated Northern Colorado 69-45 in the opener for both teams.
''I didn't know what to expect,'' Jones, a redshirt sophomore guard, said. ''It was a great feeling to be back out there. I didn't have any jitters. I wasn't nervous.''
Jones scored his previous career-best 19 in a win at VCU on Dec. 5, 2017 and was leading the team with 15.3 points per game while hitting 43.2 percent on 3-pointers before missing four games with a wrist injury. He was diagnosed with leukemia a month later and missed the rest of the season. Jones was still undergoing treatment last season when he made brief appearances in two games.
This was much different. Jones entered the game at the 13:50 mark of the first half, and he did not appear hesitant. One time he stepped in front of a Northern Colorado player to induce a charging foul, falling to the court in the process. Then Jones drove through traffic in the lane for a basket.
''Andrew's a great player,'' said Texas guard Courtney Ramey, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds. ''Him being out for so long, people kind of forgot about him. So he's gonna wake them up.''
Those first-half moves were only an appetizer. In the second half Jones converted seven of 10 shots, including four of five 3-pointers.
''I'm happy for Andrew,'' coach Shaka Smart said. ''I'm happy for his family. Sometimes in life, when you are dealt a tough hand, it's really about how you respond. He was the best offensive player on the floor. He played with great energy. He played with an aggressive, confident and loose mindset.''
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns have been trying for years to regain the success they maintained under coach Rick Barnes from 2002-08, when they went to the NCAA Tournament round of 16 or beyond five times in seven seasons, including the 2003 Final Four. The Longhorns have missed the NCAA Tournament in two of four seasons since Smart replaced Barnes in 2015, and they have yet to win a game in the tournament. Big 12 coaches picked the Longhorns to finish fourth.
Northern Colorado: Big Sky conference coaches picked the Bears to finish fifth in the 11-team conference. They finished second last season and return four starters, but they lost Jordan Davis, their leading scorer with 23.5 points per game as a senior. They seemed to miss Davis. The Bears went 8:59 in the first half without a field goal, making only a pair of free throws during that stretch. Sam Masten led Northern Colorado with 11 points. Texas limited Northern Colorado to 27 percent shooting.
Northern Colorado hit just 2 of 21 3-pointers against a defense coached by new Texas associate head coach Luke Yaklich. ''We knew we were gonna have a challenge trying to get 3s off,'' Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder said. ''I wasn't expecting to shoot like that, but they had something to do with that.''
MISSING LONGHORN
Sophomore Gerald Liddell, who is competing for a starting job at forward, missed the game because he is in concussion protocol after taking a knee to his head in practice eight days ago. Liddell, a top-50 national recruit, appeared in only 13 games last season, never playing more than seven minutes in the first nine. But he logged double-digit minutes in the final four games en route to the NIT championship.
''He's our most improved player,'' Smart said. ''I would say for the first week or two of practice he was our best player.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Way too soon for that. The Longhorns did not receive a single vote in the AP preseason top 25.
UP NEXT
Texas is at Purdue on Saturday. Texas defeated Purdue 72-68 last season in Austin, overcoming 40 points by Carsen Edwards, now with the Boston Celtics. Matt Coleman scored 22 for Texas.
Northern Colorado is at home against Incarnate Word on Saturday. Northern Colorado beat Incarnate Word 90-64 last season in San Antonio behind 20 points apiece from Davis and Jonah Radebaugh.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Kai Jones
|6.0
|Matt Johnson missed layup
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Northern Colorado
|15.0
|Bodie Hume missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones
|17.0
|+ 2
|Donovan Williams made layup
|33.0
|+ 1
|Bodie Hume made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Bodie Hume made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Personal foul on Jase Febres
|47.0
|Offensive rebound by Northern Colorado
|47.0
|Rodrick McCobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Cole Bergan
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|45
|69
|Field Goals
|15-55 (27.3%)
|29-64 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|2-21 (9.5%)
|7-27 (25.9%)
|Free Throws
|13-22 (59.1%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|40
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|3
|9
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|9
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|N. Colorado 0-1
|76.6 PPG
|38 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Texas 1-0
|71.0 PPG
|36.4 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|27.3
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|9.5
|3PT FG%
|25.9
|
|
|59.1
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Masten
|11
|5
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Radebaugh
|9
|11
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|36
|0
|0
|7
|3
|8
|M. Johnson
|7
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|29
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Hume
|7
|3
|0
|1/11
|0/7
|5/6
|1
|30
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K. Jockuch
|4
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|24
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Masten
|11
|5
|1
|4/9
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Radebaugh
|9
|11
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|36
|0
|0
|7
|3
|8
|M. Johnson
|7
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|29
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|B. Hume
|7
|3
|0
|1/11
|0/7
|5/6
|1
|30
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|K. Jockuch
|4
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/6
|2
|24
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. McCobb
|2
|5
|0
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Edwards
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Smoots
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Bergan
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Bowie II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jabedo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Grigsby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Nicholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Little
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|34
|3
|15/55
|2/21
|13/22
|9
|200
|4
|2
|15
|11
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ramey
|16
|10
|4
|8/17
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9
|M. Coleman III
|10
|6
|1
|4/8
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|J. Febres
|5
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|35
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Sims
|4
|7
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|B. Cunningham
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ramey
|16
|10
|4
|8/17
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9
|M. Coleman III
|10
|6
|1
|4/8
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|J. Febres
|5
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|35
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Sims
|4
|7
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5
|B. Cunningham
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Jones
|20
|3
|2
|8/13
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Williams
|8
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Hamm Jr.
|6
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K. Hepa
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Whiteside
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Baker
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Jones
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|G. Liddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|36
|9
|29/64
|7/27
|4/5
|19
|200
|4
|4
|15
|10
|26
-
1MICHST
2UK41
54
2nd 9:57 ESPN
-
CLS
UOP37
49
2nd 8:59
-
IPFW
UNLV60
78
2nd 5:19
-
WILLAME
PORT36
84
2nd 1:20
-
EVER
IDAHO80
84
2nd 29.0
-
UCIRV
USD59
62
2nd 7:28
-
PACLUTH
SEATTLE44
76
2nd 7:20
-
WCLIFF
LOYMRY58
101
2nd 3:52
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN48
94
2nd 3:23
-
TEXSO
SDGST26
63
2nd 6:01
-
PEPPER
CAL57
72
2nd 5:36
-
UCSC
SNCLRA44
79
2nd 6:50
-
MONST
17UTAHST58
58
2nd 8:31 ATSN
-
LIFEPAC
BOISE44
102
2nd 6:23
-
JACKST
CALBPTST33
47
2nd 16:23
-
NTRDMNMR
CSBAK26
46
2nd 19:20
-
FAMU
USC19
21
1st 3:36 PACN
-
CSN
OREGST20
34
1st 5:58
-
UTAH
NEVADA37
32
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
PUGET
PORTST28
54
1st 0.0
-
CARK
16BAYLOR61
105
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR40
86
Final
-
MARYVI
MTSU61
119
Final
-
HOUBP
TULSA72
80
Final
-
CLMBUN
HOW71
68
Final
-
PRINCE
DUQ67
94
Final
-
CENTRY
NWST57
84
Final
-
WAGNER
12SETON71
105
Final
-
5LVILLE
MIAMI87
74
Final
-
CURRY
NH29
93
Final
-
SACHRT
PROV60
106
Final
-
WILL
IND65
98
Final
-
UCCLER
NKY55
105
Final
-
BROWN
BRYANT73
71
Final
-
LIU
RI65
76
Final
-
UVF
UMBC46
134
Final
-
SAMFORD
MOREHD86
90
Final/2OT
-
WMMARY
HIGHPT70
56
Final
-
MARYM
LONGWD51
73
Final
-
FURMAN
GWEBB70
63
Final
-
ERSKINE
WOFF63
86
Final
-
BRAD
STJOES81
86
Final
-
3KANSAS
4DUKE66
68
Final
-
CHATT
EKY68
79
Final
-
VMI
ECU68
80
Final
-
BRIDGE
DEL51
97
Final
-
BING
CORN64
84
Final
-
FDUFH
FDU52
101
Final
-
BUCK
FAIR68
64
Final
-
NAVY
GMASON55
68
Final
-
JVILLE
19XAVIER57
76
Final
-
UNF
6FLA59
74
Final
-
RIDER
COPPST91
84
Final
-
CAMP
CSTCAR75
74
Final
-
NEAST
BU72
67
Final
-
DEFI
BALLST43
87
Final
-
MALONE
AKRON64
81
Final
-
TIF
BGREEN73
94
Final
-
HARTFD
CCTST74
59
Final
-
VATECH
CLEM67
60
Final
-
USCUP
CHARLS55
74
Final
-
MICHDB
CMICH62
102
Final
-
WCAR
UGA72
91
Final
-
FLAG
FAU81
92
Final
-
UMES
PSU46
84
Final
-
JWUNC
NCWILM83
103
Final
-
NCAT
NCGRN50
83
Final
-
APPST
MICH71
79
Final
-
YALE
STNYBRK74
69
Final/OT
-
NCASHV
TENN63
78
Final
-
CSTATE
WRIGHT77
96
Final
-
SFTRPA
25VCU58
72
Final
-
GWASH
TOWSON58
72
Final
-
MASLOW
UMASS64
79
Final
-
GOSHEN
OAK66
94
Final
-
MIT
HARV27
84
Final
-
MNMTH
LEHIGH66
62
Final
-
PQ
SAMHOU57
95
Final
-
CLU
CHARSO71
99
Final
-
OHIO
STBON65
53
Final
-
HOLY
7MD71
95
Final
-
AMER
SIENA80
96
Final
-
MARS
ELON84
90
Final
-
RHODES
LPSCMB55
104
Final
-
THIEL
YOUNG53
101
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL58
114
Final
-
JARVIS
PVAM62
100
Final
-
TOLEDO
VALPO77
79
Final
-
EILL
13TXTECH60
85
Final
-
ILLWES
SILL48
76
Final
-
TXSA
OKLA67
85
Final
-
STLUCP
TNMART48
106
Final
-
DELTAS
USM71
90
Final
-
OKCHRSTN
NTEXAS40
79
Final
-
NDAKST
KSTATE54
67
Final
-
CLEVST
MINN50
85
Final
-
FIU
MISSST69
77
Final
-
SCST
14MEMP64
97
Final
-
UCDAV
LOYCHI48
82
Final
-
OLIVET
ILLCHI72
75
Final
-
PENN
BAMA81
80
Final
-
RICE
ARK43
91
Final
-
LACO
LAMON41
64
Final
-
ODU
NIOWA53
58
Final
-
TXDAL
TXARL50
84
Final
-
NCOLO
TEXAS47
71
Final
-
ARKLR
MOST67
66
Final
-
LOYNO
LALAF67
95
Final
-
JAXST
SMU65
74
Final
-
FGC
STLOU67
89
Final
-
ALAM
TNST65
106
Final
-
TRNBPTST
STETSON26
84
Final
-
ALST
8GONZAG64
95
Final
-
TNTECH
WKY64
76
Final
-
NEBOM
WICHST54
68
Final
-
CUW
MILW62
72
Final
-
TEXPA
SDAKST57
70
Final
-
NICHST
ILL70
78
Final/OT
-
ARKPB
SFLA41
70
Final
-
LOYMD
MARQET53
88
Final
-
MVSU
IOWAST74
110
Final
-
JUDSON
CHIST70
65
Final
-
CLMB
LAFAY63
65
Final
-
DREXEL
TEMPLE62
70
Final
-
GREEN
NORFLK59
100
Final
-
ARMY
10NOVA54
97
Final
-
GATECH
NCST82
81
Final/OT
-
ARLGTBAP
ABIL39
90
Final
-
TXLTH
TEXST45
103
Final
-
OAKCITY
PEAY67
110
Final
-
IDST
WYO40
54
Final
-
CSFULL
BYU58
76
Final
-
DENVER
COLOST63
74
Final
-
20MARYCA
WISC65
63
Final/OT
-
UCRIV
NEB66
47
Final
-
GASOU
24AUBURN74
83
Final
-
AVILA
UMKC49
102
Final
-
DVNPRT
GC82
73
Final
-
WNM
NMEXST46
92
Final
-
KENSAW
CREIGH55
81
Final
-
ALCORN
DEPAUL54
72
Final
-
WESTUT
UTVALL55
72
Final
-
FRESNO
15OREG57
71
Final
-
NMHI
UTEP70
93
Final
-
BTHSDA
SUTAH66
110
Final
-
PORTBIBL
EWASH25
107
Final
-
QUIN
SIUE52
61
Final
-
STFRAN
FORD59
68
Final