MNTNA
STNFRD

No Text

da Silva scores 21 points to lead Stanford past Montana

  • AP
  • Nov 07, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Oscar da Silva scored 21 points and Stanford beat Montana 73-62 in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Tyrell Terry added 13 points for the Cardinal, which improved to 87-14 all-time in season openers. Bryce Wills scored 11.

Sayeed Pridgett scored 17 points to lead the Grizzlies, who have lost their last 11 games to Pac-12 teams. Derrick Carter-Hollinger added 15 points and Josh Vasquez had 11.

Montana took its only lead of the second half at 36-35 on a Carter-Hollinger free throw.

Stanford went on a 25-2 run over the next eight minutes to take control of the game. The Grizzlies went nearly six minutes without scoring during that span.

Josh Vasquez hit a 3-pointer to give Montana 25-19 lead with 5:19 left in the first half. Stanford went on an 11-3 run the rest of the way to take a 30-28 advantage into halftime.

There were six lead changes and the game was tied on six other occasions in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Montana: The defending Big Sky champion Grizzlies will also be looking for others to complement seniors Pridgett and Kendal Manuel. Freshmen Vasquez and Kyle Owens were in the Grizzlies starting lineup with mixed results.

Stanford: With one senior on the roster, the Cardinal will be looking for rapid development from younger players. Terry and Spencer Jones appear to be the two freshmen who will get the first opportunity. Terry started along with two juniors and two sophomores. Jones came off the bench and hit 3 of 4 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Montana returns to Missoula to host MSU Northern in its home opener on Sunday.

Stanford stays at home to play Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night as part of a season-opening six-game homestand.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Keenan Fitzmorris 19.0
  Josh Vazquez missed 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Josh Vazquez made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Rodney Herenton 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Sayeed Pridgett 25.0
  Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 2 Sayeed Pridgett made layup 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Eddy Egun 55.0
  Isaac White missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
+ 2 Sayeed Pridgett made jump shot 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Josh Vazquez 1:29
Team Stats
Points 62 73
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 28
Offensive 5 1
Defensive 26 23
Team 0 4
Assists 9 13
Steals 6 13
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 17 9
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
4
S. Pridgett G
17 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
13
O. da Silva F
21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Montana 0-1 283462
home team logo Stanford 1-0 304373
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Montana 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Stanford 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
S. Pridgett G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
O. da Silva F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
4
S. Pridgett G 17 PTS 10 REB 6 AST
13
O. da Silva F 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
44.2 FG% 50.0
35.0 3PT FG% 41.2
64.3 FT% 92.3
Montana
Starters
S. Pridgett
J. Vazquez
K. Manuel
K. Owens
M. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Pridgett 17 10 6 8/13 0/1 1/1 1 39 3 2 6 0 10
J. Vazquez 11 5 1 4/11 2/7 1/2 1 37 1 0 3 0 5
K. Manuel 7 5 0 2/8 2/5 1/2 1 27 0 0 4 2 3
K. Owens 3 0 0 1/3 0/2 1/2 3 18 0 0 0 0 0
M. Anderson 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 1 0 0 1
Starters
S. Pridgett
J. Vazquez
K. Manuel
K. Owens
M. Anderson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Pridgett 17 10 6 8/13 0/1 1/1 1 39 3 2 6 0 10
J. Vazquez 11 5 1 4/11 2/7 1/2 1 37 1 0 3 0 5
K. Manuel 7 5 0 2/8 2/5 1/2 1 27 0 0 4 2 3
K. Owens 3 0 0 1/3 0/2 1/2 3 18 0 0 0 0 0
M. Anderson 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 1 0 0 1
Bench
D. Carter-Hollinger
E. Egun
T. Falls
J. Samuelson
P. Jones
N. Gaskin
F. Brown III
M. Steadman
Y. Selcuk
J. Briceno
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carter-Hollinger 15 6 0 5/6 1/1 4/5 3 28 1 1 1 3 3
E. Egun 9 1 0 3/6 2/3 1/2 1 19 1 0 0 0 1
T. Falls 0 3 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 3 0 3
J. Samuelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Brown III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Steadman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Selcuk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Briceno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 31 9 23/52 7/20 9/14 13 200 6 4 17 5 26
Stanford
Starters
O. da Silva
T. Terry
B. Wills
L. Kisunas
D. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. da Silva 21 4 1 7/10 1/2 6/6 2 24 3 1 3 0 4
T. Terry 13 4 4 5/12 1/3 2/2 2 28 3 0 1 0 4
B. Wills 11 3 4 4/6 0/0 3/4 4 31 1 1 2 0 3
L. Kisunas 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 16 0 1 0 1 2
D. Davis 2 2 4 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 33 5 0 1 0 2
Starters
O. da Silva
T. Terry
B. Wills
L. Kisunas
D. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. da Silva 21 4 1 7/10 1/2 6/6 2 24 3 1 3 0 4
T. Terry 13 4 4 5/12 1/3 2/2 2 28 3 0 1 0 4
B. Wills 11 3 4 4/6 0/0 3/4 4 31 1 1 2 0 3
L. Kisunas 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 16 0 1 0 1 2
D. Davis 2 2 4 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 33 5 0 1 0 2
Bench
S. Jones
I. White
J. Delaire
J. Keefe
R. Herenton
K. Fitzmorris
K. Pugh
S. Beskind
N. Begovich
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Jones 9 3 0 3/7 3/6 0/0 1 23 0 1 1 0 3
I. White 6 1 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
J. Delaire 6 2 0 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 19 1 0 1 0 2
J. Keefe 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 0 1
R. Herenton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Begovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 24 13 27/54 7/17 12/13 12 200 13 5 9 1 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores