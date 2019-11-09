Dotson had 22 points, No. 3 Kansas beats UNC Greensboro
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Devon Dotson and No. 3 Kansas got back on track.
Dotson had 22 points and six assists and Udoka Azubuike added 10 points and 10 rebounds in Kansas' 74-62 victory over UNC Greensboro.
''I thought Devon played great,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. ''That was a different Devon than we saw on Tuesday night.''
The Jayhawks rebounded from a loss to No. 4 Duke on Monday night.
''We had a tough time dealing with him (Dotson) tonight, staying in front,'' UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller said.
After leading by four points at the half, the Jayhawks (1-1) shot 41.7% from beyond the arc in the second half to pull away. Kansas shot 45.8% from the field overall and outrebounded the Spartans 42 to 35.
''I think our team got kind of relaxed and fatigued, and they took advantage of us,'' Isaiah Miller said.
Miller led Greensboro (1-1) with 19 points, and Kaleb Hunter had 17 points.
A late 9-0 run brought the Spartans within 10 points.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas: Having fallen 68-66 to Duke in a matchup plagued by 28 Kansas turnovers, the Jayhawks turned the ball over 10 times amidst the full-court pressure from Greensboro.
UNCG: After routing North Carolina A&T 83-50 on Tuesday and hanging tight early with Kansas, the Spartans take considerable momentum home to Greensboro Coliseum in preparation for the Spartan invitational next week.
TURNING POINT
While the Spartans kept it close early, a critical three-ball by Isaiah Moss extended the Kansas lead to 42-34 at the 17:30 mark, forcing a UNCG timeout and shifting momentum in favor of the Jayhawks. Moss finished with eight points after receiving the second-half starting nod.
''That was his first official game, so he had to get his feet under him,'' Dotson said of Moss. ''He's getting the flow, and once he gets that, comfortable, he was fine. He's only going to get better from here.''
ROLE PLAYER
Contributing 20 minutes off the bench, Tristan Enaruna provided a much-needed spark for the Jayhawk offense, recording nine points and corralling five rebounds, seeing quality minutes through the first two games of his collegiate career.
''I think it's just a switch you have to turn on, and once you've done that it's just all automatic,'' Enaruna said.
INJURIES
After missing the Jayhawks' season-opener due to an ankle injury, Jalen Wilson saw only a few seconds of action Friday before limping to the sideline and asking Self to call a timeout, not facing any contact.
''He broke it and requires surgery early next week,'' Self said. ''Time table on return will probably be close to three months. I'm not going to tell you he will sit the rest of the year, but the likelihood of that is pretty strong.''
UP NEXT
Kansas: Hosts Monmouth on Nov. 15.
UNC Greensboro: Hosts Averett on Monday in the opening game of the Spartan Invitational.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by James Dickey
|0.0
|Devon Dotson missed jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Kaleb Hunter made dunk
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Kaleb Hunter
|34.0
|Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss
|1:08
|Kaleb Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|+ 1
|Kaleb Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:08
|Personal foul on Marcus Garrett
|1:08
|Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Kaleb Hunter
|1:11
|Defensive rebound by David McCormack
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|74
|Field Goals
|24-62 (38.7%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-31 (25.8%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|43
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|24
|30
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|18
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|NC-Greensboro 1-1
|72.5 PPG
|45 RPG
|14.0 APG
|3 Kansas 1-1
|70.0 PPG
|42 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|38.7
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|25.8
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|52.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Miller
|19
|4
|1
|7/18
|2/6
|3/4
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Hunter
|17
|12
|0
|7/10
|1/1
|2/4
|0
|30
|2
|0
|1
|2
|10
|J. Dickey
|6
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|29
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|K. Galloway
|3
|4
|1
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|M. Massey
|0
|0
|1
|0/7
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Miller
|19
|4
|1
|7/18
|2/6
|3/4
|4
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Hunter
|17
|12
|0
|7/10
|1/1
|2/4
|0
|30
|2
|0
|1
|2
|10
|J. Dickey
|6
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|29
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|K. Galloway
|3
|4
|1
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|M. Massey
|0
|0
|1
|0/7
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/3
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Leyte
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Allegri
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ke. Langley
|2
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Abdulsalam
|1
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|R. Tankelewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ko. Langley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Adomavicius
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|32
|11
|24/62
|8/31
|6/13
|18
|200
|5
|3
|9
|8
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dotson
|22
|8
|6
|6/14
|2/5
|8/8
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|O. Agbaji
|13
|4
|2
|5/11
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|U. Azubuike
|10
|10
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|M. Garrett
|10
|4
|5
|4/8
|2/4
|0/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. McCormack
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dotson
|22
|8
|6
|6/14
|2/5
|8/8
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|O. Agbaji
|13
|4
|2
|5/11
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|U. Azubuike
|10
|10
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|M. Garrett
|10
|4
|5
|4/8
|2/4
|0/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. McCormack
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Enaruna
|9
|5
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|I. Moss
|8
|3
|0
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. De Sousa
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|C. Braun
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Lightfoot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jankovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|40
|15
|27/59
|10/26
|10/19
|12
|200
|5
|2
|10
|10
|30
-
SIENAH
EMICH51
93
Final
-
CLU
MERCER76
84
Final
-
OAK
DEL53
56
Final
-
DAVID
24AUBURN66
76
Final
-
TMC
USCUP62
103
Final
-
USMMA
ARMY43
80
Final
-
SIENA
19XAVIER63
81
Final
-
OBERLN
YALE37
94
Final
-
MARIST
VMI58
56
Final
-
NTEXAS
25VCU56
59
Final
-
BRYNATH
TOWSON31
100
Final
-
PSUWB
NORFLK53
93
Final
-
SFTRPA
RICH98
100
Final/OT
-
COPPST
VATECH42
74
Final
-
BJU
SCST64
79
Final
-
UVM
STBON61
59
Final
-
FCC
JVILLE65
83
Final
-
ARKST
MISS43
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
14MEMP46
92
Final
-
AKRON
WVU84
94
Final
-
NIAGARA
DREXEL64
72
Final
-
COLOST
4DUKE55
89
Final
-
CHARSO
NCAT49
63
Final
-
SACHRT
UCONN67
89
Final
-
WMMARY
AMER79
70
Final
-
DART
BUFF68
63
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON54
95
Final
-
RIDER
DELST81
54
Final
-
9UNC
NCWILM78
62
Final
-
LOYCHI
FURMAN63
87
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI60
74
Final
-
MASLOW
LIU87
74
Final
-
LONGWD
GMASON65
76
Final
-
EKY
2UK49
91
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP47
101
Final
-
HAMPS
CSTCAR66
102
Final
-
TXSA
SILL60
72
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB60
66
Final
-
NKY
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
EILL
WISC52
65
Final
-
MERMAK
NWEST71
61
Final
-
FDU
DEPAUL59
70
Final
-
SAMHOU
MISSST58
67
Final
-
BGREEN
22LSU79
88
Final
-
REIN
GASOU55
109
Final
-
HARV
NEAST79
84
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR61
106
Final
-
ECCL
GRAM52
147
Final
-
AMU
FIU59
101
Final
-
HOUBP
ORAL81
95
Final
-
ECU
NAVY57
62
Final
-
SIUE
IOWA60
87
Final
-
NCGRN
3KANSAS62
74
Final
-
WEBER
17UTAHST34
89
Final
-
MVSU
UTAH49
143
Final
-
ILL
GC83
71
Final
-
16BAYLOR
WASH64
67
Final
-
SDAK
UOP72
62
Final
-
CALLTHRN
CALBPTST56
112
Final
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
77
Final
-
SIMPU
SACST27
76
Final
-
UIW
NCOLO61
83
Final
-
ARIZST
COLO71
81
Final
-
PORT
USC65
76
Final
-
FAMU
HAWAII52
65
Final