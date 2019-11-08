WEBER
Bean scores 18, No. 17 Utah State routs Weber State 89-34

  • AP
  • Nov 08, 2019

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Justin Bean had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Sam Merrill added 14 points, six rebounds, and six assists as No. 17 Utah State beat rival Weber State 89-34 on Friday night.

Abel Porter added 10 points and 10 assists for his first career double-double. Diogo Brito scored 12 points. The Aggies (2-0) beat the Wildcats for the second straight season.

Weber State (0-1) scored the fewest points by an opponent in Logan since 2013. Donatas Kupsas scored 10 points to lead the Wildcats.

Each team played without its top player. Utah State center Neemia Queta was sidelined for a second straight game while continuing to rehab a knee injury. Weber State guard Jerrick Harding, the team's leading scorer a season ago, sat out with a foot injury.

Things spiraled out control for Weber State a few minutes into the game.

After taking a 6-4 lead on a 3-pointer by Israel Barnes, the Wildcats went 11 1/2 minutes without making a basket. Weber State missed 10 straight shots and turned the ball over seven times in that stretch.

That allowed Utah State to pull away, and the Aggies did it in commanding fashion.

The Aggies used a 20-2 run - capped by a second-chance dunk by Kuba Karwowski - to race to a 24-8 lead. After Kupsas hit a 3-pointer to break Weber State's lengthy shooting drought, Utah State mounted another overwhelming run before halftime.

Merrill drained a 3-pointer and Bean converted traditional three-point plays over three straight possessions to spark a 27-2 run by the Aggies. Merrill capped the run with another 3-pointer on Utah State's first possession of the second half, giving the Aggies a 51-13 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Weber State: Without their leading scorer, the Wildcats were rudderless on offense. They shot just 10 of 46 from the field and endured a flurry of turnovers that contributed to the blowout.

Utah State: Relentless defensive pressure and crashing the boards helped the Aggies run away from the Wildcats before halftime. Utah State ultimately finished with a 44-27 advantage on rebounds and forced 19 turnovers. The Aggies outscored Weber State 48-8 in the paint, 19-4 in second-chance points, and 23-1 in points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

Weber State: Hosts San Diego on Thursday.

Utah State: Hosts Denver on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Donatas Kupsas 1.0
  KJ Cunningham missed jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Weber State 2.0
  Donatas Kupsas missed jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Donatas Kupsas 4.0
  KJ Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Donatas Kupsas 12.0
  Roche Grootfaam missed jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Tim Fuller made dunk, assist by KJ Cunningham 35.0
+ 2 Klay Stall made hook shot 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson 1:19
Team Stats
Points 34 89
Field Goals 10-46 (21.7%) 37-67 (55.2%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 9-20 (45.0%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 44
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 15 29
Team 4 5
Assists 7 26
Steals 3 6
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 17 7
Fouls 13 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
D. Kupsas F
10 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
34
J. Bean F
18 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Weber State 0-1 132134
home team logo 17 Utah State 2-0 484189
Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, UT
Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Weber State 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo 17 Utah State 2-0 81.0 PPG 48 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
00
D. Kupsas F PPG RPG APG FG%
34
J. Bean F 13.0 PPG 10.0 RPG 1.0 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
13
D. Kupsas F 10 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
34
J. Bean F 18 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
21.7 FG% 55.2
22.7 3PT FG% 35.3
45.0 FT% 90.0
Weber State
Starters
C. John
K. Davis
I. Barnes
D. Zdor
M. Kozak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. John 5 3 2 1/10 1/3 2/2 1 33 0 0 1 0 3
K. Davis 4 3 1 1/7 1/5 1/2 1 33 1 0 4 1 2
I. Barnes 4 1 1 1/4 1/3 1/3 0 26 0 0 1 0 1
D. Zdor 3 3 0 1/5 0/0 1/4 3 21 1 2 2 0 3
M. Kozak 1 5 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 4 20 1 2 3 3 2
Bench
D. Kupsas
K. Cunningham
T. Fuller
A. Galuppo
B. Morris
J. Harding
B. Diakite
C. Nero
J. Jordan
M. Brizee
S. Gasana
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kupsas 10 6 2 3/8 1/5 3/4 2 28 0 0 1 4 2
K. Cunningham 5 0 1 2/9 1/5 0/1 1 28 0 0 2 0 0
T. Fuller 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 1 11 0 1 3 0 2
A. Galuppo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Diakite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Nero - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brizee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gasana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 23 7 10/46 5/22 9/20 13 204 3 5 17 8 15
Utah State
Starters
J. Bean
S. Merrill
B. Miller
A. Porter
K. Karwowski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bean 18 9 1 6/11 0/1 6/7 0 22 1 0 0 3 6
S. Merrill 14 6 6 5/11 2/5 2/2 1 26 1 0 0 0 6
B. Miller 11 3 1 5/12 1/3 0/0 2 26 1 0 0 1 2
A. Porter 10 4 10 4/7 1/2 1/1 1 27 0 0 1 1 3
K. Karwowski 6 6 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 20 2 0 0 3 3
Bench
D. Brito
T. Dorius
S. Bairstow
A. Anderson
K. Stall
R. Grootfaam
M. Anthony
N. Queta
L. McChesney
C. Bischoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brito 12 2 3 5/6 2/2 0/0 3 19 1 0 0 1 1
T. Dorius 6 1 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 0 1 0 1
S. Bairstow 6 2 0 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 0 2
A. Anderson 4 4 3 2/4 0/2 0/0 3 18 0 0 3 1 3
K. Stall 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
R. Grootfaam 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Queta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McChesney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bischoff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 39 26 37/67 6/17 9/10 17 200 6 0 7 10 29
