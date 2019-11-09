RI
MD

No Text

Smith, Cowan spark No. 7 Maryland's rally past Rhode Island

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Jalen Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored all 14 of his points in the second half and turnover-prone No. 7 Maryland overcame a sloppy start and a double-digit deficit, beating Rhode Island 73-55 on Saturday night.

Eric Ayala added 13 points and Aaron Wiggins (13 points, 13 rebounds) posted his first career double-double for the Terrapins, who trailed 24-12 with eight minutes left in the first half, but ultimately breezed to a 2-0 start with a dominant second half.

Jeff Dowtin led the Rams (1-1) with 14 points.

Maryland committed 14 of its 17 turnovers in the first half, allowing Rhode Island to lead for more than 18 minutes. But Wiggins' 3-pointer less than a minute before the break secured the Terps a 35-32 lead.

While the Rams briefly tied it early in the second half, Maryland controlled the final 20 minutes. Cowan scored nine points in a row for the Terps during one stretch, and his layup with 10:52 to go gave Maryland its first double-digit lead at 53-42. Rhode Island never got any closer.

Maryland improved to 4-1 all-time against the Rams, claiming the teams' first meeting since 2015.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: The Rams were picked fourth in the Atlantic 10, and their first-half showing at Maryland suggests they could be a handful for anyone in their conference. The same is true of their ambitious nonconference schedule, which includes Alabama, Louisiana State, Providence and West Virginia.

Maryland: Turnovers have haunted the Terps in recent years, and the return of that problem after committing only eight in Tuesday's season opener against Holy Cross is a concern. Expect that to be a focus in the coming week as Maryland goes seven days between games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With a pair of victories in the season's first week, Maryland is unlikely to drop when the next poll is released Monday.

UP NEXT

Rhode Island: The Rams face their second consecutive power conference opponent Friday when they host Alabama.

Maryland: The Terps' season-opening five-game homestand continues Nov. 16 against Oakland.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins 14.0
  Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot 16.0
  Lost ball turnover on Aaron Wiggins 31.0
  Bad pass turnover on Cyril Langevine 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine 1:00
  Jalen Smith missed layup 1:02
+ 3 Gregory Hammond made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 1:32
+ 1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:43
+ 1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 1:43
  Personal foul on Cyril Langevine 1:43
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith 1:43
Team Stats
Points 55 73
Field Goals 20-67 (29.9%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 8-16 (50.0%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 42 43
Offensive 17 10
Defensive 22 31
Team 3 2
Assists 11 14
Steals 6 7
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
11
J. Dowtin G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
J. Smith F
19 PTS, 11 REB
12T
away team logo Rhode Island 1-1 322355
home team logo 7 Maryland 2-0 353873
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 1-1 76.0 PPG 54 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo 7 Maryland 2-0 95.0 PPG 49 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
11
J. Dowtin G 13.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.0 APG 35.7 FG%
25
J. Smith F 16.0 PPG 11.0 RPG 0.0 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Dowtin G 14 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
25
J. Smith F 19 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
29.9 FG% 44.6
30.4 3PT FG% 31.6
50.0 FT% 70.8
Rhode Island
Starters
J. Dowtin
J. Harris
T. Martin
C. Langevine
F. Russell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 14 1 1 5/17 2/5 2/2 3 38 2 0 1 0 1
J. Harris 10 5 0 4/9 0/2 2/2 4 19 0 0 1 3 2
T. Martin 9 5 2 3/9 3/5 0/0 4 23 1 0 2 2 3
C. Langevine 6 17 1 2/8 0/0 2/7 4 32 0 1 5 9 8
F. Russell 5 2 4 1/8 1/3 2/4 3 38 3 0 4 0 2
Starters
J. Dowtin
J. Harris
T. Martin
C. Langevine
F. Russell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dowtin 14 1 1 5/17 2/5 2/2 3 38 2 0 1 0 1
J. Harris 10 5 0 4/9 0/2 2/2 4 19 0 0 1 3 2
T. Martin 9 5 2 3/9 3/5 0/0 4 23 1 0 2 2 3
C. Langevine 6 17 1 2/8 0/0 2/7 4 32 0 1 5 9 8
F. Russell 5 2 4 1/8 1/3 2/4 3 38 3 0 4 0 2
Bench
D. Tate
G. Hammond
M. Long
J. Toppin
J. Sheppard
E. Dadika
A. Walker
J. Green
D. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tate 4 2 1 2/7 0/4 0/1 2 18 0 0 2 1 1
G. Hammond 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
M. Long 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 2 0 0
J. Toppin 2 6 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 2 4
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 39 11 20/67 7/23 8/16 21 199 6 1 18 17 22
NCAA BB Scores