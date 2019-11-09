Smith, Cowan spark No. 7 Maryland's rally past Rhode Island
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Jalen Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored all 14 of his points in the second half and turnover-prone No. 7 Maryland overcame a sloppy start and a double-digit deficit, beating Rhode Island 73-55 on Saturday night.
Eric Ayala added 13 points and Aaron Wiggins (13 points, 13 rebounds) posted his first career double-double for the Terrapins, who trailed 24-12 with eight minutes left in the first half, but ultimately breezed to a 2-0 start with a dominant second half.
Jeff Dowtin led the Rams (1-1) with 14 points.
Maryland committed 14 of its 17 turnovers in the first half, allowing Rhode Island to lead for more than 18 minutes. But Wiggins' 3-pointer less than a minute before the break secured the Terps a 35-32 lead.
While the Rams briefly tied it early in the second half, Maryland controlled the final 20 minutes. Cowan scored nine points in a row for the Terps during one stretch, and his layup with 10:52 to go gave Maryland its first double-digit lead at 53-42. Rhode Island never got any closer.
Maryland improved to 4-1 all-time against the Rams, claiming the teams' first meeting since 2015.
BIG PICTURE
Rhode Island: The Rams were picked fourth in the Atlantic 10, and their first-half showing at Maryland suggests they could be a handful for anyone in their conference. The same is true of their ambitious nonconference schedule, which includes Alabama, Louisiana State, Providence and West Virginia.
Maryland: Turnovers have haunted the Terps in recent years, and the return of that problem after committing only eight in Tuesday's season opener against Holy Cross is a concern. Expect that to be a focus in the coming week as Maryland goes seven days between games.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With a pair of victories in the season's first week, Maryland is unlikely to drop when the next poll is released Monday.
UP NEXT
Rhode Island: The Rams face their second consecutive power conference opponent Friday when they host Alabama.
Maryland: The Terps' season-opening five-game homestand continues Nov. 16 against Oakland.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|14.0
|Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|16.0
|Lost ball turnover on Aaron Wiggins
|31.0
|Bad pass turnover on Cyril Langevine
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|1:00
|Jalen Smith missed layup
|1:02
|+ 3
|Gregory Hammond made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|1:32
|+ 1
|Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:43
|+ 1
|Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:43
|Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
|1:43
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|73
|Field Goals
|20-67 (29.9%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|8-16 (50.0%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|43
|Offensive
|17
|10
|Defensive
|22
|31
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|18
|16
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 1-1
|76.0 PPG
|54 RPG
|18.0 APG
|7 Maryland 2-0
|95.0 PPG
|49 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|29.9
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|14
|1
|1
|5/17
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Harris
|10
|5
|0
|4/9
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|T. Martin
|9
|5
|2
|3/9
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|C. Langevine
|6
|17
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|2/7
|4
|32
|0
|1
|5
|9
|8
|F. Russell
|5
|2
|4
|1/8
|1/3
|2/4
|3
|38
|3
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dowtin
|14
|1
|1
|5/17
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Harris
|10
|5
|0
|4/9
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|19
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|T. Martin
|9
|5
|2
|3/9
|3/5
|0/0
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|C. Langevine
|6
|17
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|2/7
|4
|32
|0
|1
|5
|9
|8
|F. Russell
|5
|2
|4
|1/8
|1/3
|2/4
|3
|38
|3
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tate
|4
|2
|1
|2/7
|0/4
|0/1
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|G. Hammond
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Long
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Toppin
|2
|6
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|J. Sheppard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|39
|11
|20/67
|7/23
|8/16
|21
|199
|6
|1
|18
|17
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|19
|11
|0
|7/12
|0/1
|5/9
|3
|33
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|A. Cowan Jr.
|14
|3
|5
|4/12
|1/4
|5/6
|3
|37
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|A. Wiggins
|13
|13
|4
|4/9
|2/5
|3/5
|3
|34
|3
|0
|1
|1
|12
|D. Morsell
|4
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Ma. Mitchell
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smith
|19
|11
|0
|7/12
|0/1
|5/9
|3
|33
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|A. Cowan Jr.
|14
|3
|5
|4/12
|1/4
|5/6
|3
|37
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|A. Wiggins
|13
|13
|4
|4/9
|2/5
|3/5
|3
|34
|3
|0
|1
|1
|12
|D. Morsell
|4
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|5
|1
|3
|Ma. Mitchell
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ayala
|13
|3
|2
|5/10
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Scott
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|R. Lindo Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J. Tomaic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Smith Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ma. Mitchell
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Valmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Marial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|41
|14
|25/56
|6/19
|17/24
|21
|199
|7
|5
|16
|10
|31
